Are you a proud Democrat? No, not a John F. Kennedy Democrat looking out for the working man, asking what you can do for the country instead of what the country can do for you.
Are you a proud Democrat today, one who preaches identity politics at every turn, who has a bloodthirst for killing unborn children, who pushes for gender reassignment surgeries for young people, who abdicated any sense of sanity by following the foolish notion that humans can “change the climate.”
Are you proud of running the economy into the ground, printing money as if it grows on trees and weaponizing the Justice Department against its political enemies?
Are you proud that your party, along with Big Tech and corporate-owned media, have successfully launched campaign after campaign of silencing dissent and censoring information that doesn’t conform to that one party?
Are you proud of how the party tackles crime — by siding with the criminals over law-abiding citizens. Are you proud that a man in New York City can threaten an entire McDonald’s with an ax, get arrested, be let out on no bail and then get arrested again a couple weeks later — and then let out again without bail?
Are you proud of paying exorbitant prices for gasoline and seeing leaders beg our enemies to pump more oil while we have more resources in this country than anywhere else?
Are you proud that millions of illegal aliens and tons of deadly drugs, especially fentanyl, are pouring across the southern border as the party in charge turns a blind eye?
How about Republicans? Are you proud of Mitch McConnell, who would much rather be in a Senate minority as long as he can still be in control of his own little Swamp fiefdom when voter angst is so widespread it would be a cakewalk into a Senate majority.
Are you proud of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who wakes up every morning and throws a clump of grass into the air to see which way the political winds are blowing so he knows what side of an issue to come out on?
Are you proud that while the Democrat Party has destroyed American energy independence and sent inflation through the clouds, Republicans have remained mostly muted?
Are you proud that while cities burn and crime runs rampant, the GOP remains mostly silent? Are you proud of having a Justice Department weaponized against your constituency?
Are you proud of being a party of weakness, afraid to take on the opposition party because of the backlash that might follow in a corporate press already controlled by the opposition party?
Does it make you proud to see stuffed-shirt after stuffed-shirt make promises everyone knows will never come to fruition because to counter an out-of-control unhinged opposition party takes a backbone, for which most Republicans do not possess?
Can anyone say they are proud of how our federal elected representatives are conducting business in 2022 America? Not proud in a way that will lead to some sort of personal advancement, but genuine pride in the notion that both parties are working in a way to enhance and better the lives of the American people — all American people?
OK, the three people who raised their hands, please sit down. For the rest, it is time to stand up.
The American people have been confined to two corners of a ring, having to choose between a feckless, weak, spineless group of people in one corner and corrupt, insane, woke group in the opposite corner. We have to choose one, like going to an all-you-can-eat buffet and having to choose between liver and onions or rutabaga and anchovy salad. Neither is at all appetizing, but you paid your money and you are hungry, so you have to choose one.
How has a third or fourth or fifth party not arisen? Simple, whenever a bonafide third-party candidate does make noise, whichever group of liver or rutabaga that candidate might steal votes from howls at the moon that by choosing an alternative, the other party will be swept back into power to give more hollow promises and raise the corruption levels ten-fold.
Our federal government is terribly broken, and it begins with the electorate having two choices, especially the two choices we are given each election cycle. It becomes natural to drift into one corner, not because of support or pride, but because one is viewed as the lesser of two evils — the liver or the rutabaga. But at the end of the day, both meals suck, and they suck badly.
