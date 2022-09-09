Read more, react less
•
Nothing stirs the passions of hardworking, decent people more than the topic of crime and justice reform. They go hand-in-hand.
Old Testament and medieval punishments are often suggested, and though they would, no doubt, be effective, they aren’t practical. Bureaucrats always use the same battlecry during a crisis like the crime wave we are experiencing across the country now: “More money!” That always leads to more bureaucrats, not a solution. Just “evidence” that they are “trying to do something.” Opportunistic politicians use the crisis to pander to people’s desire for “law and order,” saying they will be “tough on crime,” but rarely offer any details. Just platitudes and generalities.
There are workable, practical things that could be done to deter and cut down on this scourge that’s plaguing us, particularly when it comes to career criminals.
It would be tragic if a crime of passion from a first-time offender led to the horrific death of a loved one, stranger or, even worse, many in a mass shooting. Not much can be done to prevent that. Punishment is the only real recourse.
But when the perpetrator is someone who has been a perpetual problem, and was released by the parole board before his or her sentence was served, it should be … well, criminal or, at least civilly actionable. Parole board members shouldn’t have absolute immunity from the decisions they make, especially if those decisions arbitrarily shorten a judge’s sentence.
Too many social-media warriors and TV pundits drone on about “judges and prosecutors” and the “judicial system” treating these hardened criminals with kid gloves. Sure, that’s the case in some places. But it’s not the problem here. The parole board is the entity that lets lifetime criminals loose early for reasons only its members know. Perhaps it’s because “they ate all their peas,” as former prosecutor J. Ronald Parrish used to say.
The only problem I see with our judges is low bonds. Yes, I understand the legal spiel that bond isn’t supposed to serve as a punishment, but as a means to ensure that the defendant shows up for court … Got it. But a high bond is damned sure a deterrent. It sends a message that this community isn’t going to tolerate activities that harm others. So what if they go through the process to appeal and get a reduced bond? There’s a mechanism in our judicial system to deal with that. It’s slow. Make them use it. That’s just more time that they won’t be victimizing anyone else … and next time, maybe they’ll remember that it wasn’t so easy.
There are courts all over the state that set bonds that send the message, “We ain’t playing!” My hometown of Madison is notorious for that. I’ve seen $1 million bonds for possession of meth there. I just went to the jail website to look at the first few bond amounts for Madison PD arrests on Thursday night — $75,000 for failure to stop, $75,000 for receiving stolen property, $50,000 for possession of a weapon by a felon, $50,000 for fleeing, $50,000 for forgery … Those offenses are typically $5,000 to $10,000 here. Why the discrepancy? Aren’t municipalities and counties across the state under the same guidelines?
The bond amounts aren’t usually listed on the Forrest County Jail website, but there is something that jumps out at me after perusing it on a daily basis. It appears that the Petal Police Department puts a disproportionate number of perps behind bars even though it’s population is about one-fifth of next-door neighbor Hattiesburg’s.
One who just glances at that may come to the conclusion that Petal is overrun with crime. But that’s not the case, of course. Which place would you rather your teenage daughter and her friends go to at night, Petal or Hattiesburg?
Petal consistently makes the top of the list of safest cities in the state. Why? Because law enforcement is tough on crime there, and the criminals know it. They go directly to jail when they screw up. The residents there insist on having a safe community, just as they insist that the school system be excellent. Same with Madison. It’s not the result of posturing or posting slogans on social media or bureaucratic programs … It’s about doing. They do what it takes to have the community they want.
It’s interesting that state, county and municipal officials have so many policies that seem to benefit criminal suspects, defendants and suspects, essentially handcuffing the good guys … but the folks on the parole board who have the keys to put the proven dregs of society back in our midst prematurely can do so with impunity and immunity. Hell, most people don’t even know enough to blame them for it.
If judges or prosecutors are the problem, the voters can deal with them. Not so with the parole board, which operates in virtual anonymity with little or no accountability. If reporters start asking questions about a particular early release, especially after a high-profile crime, they are put on a not-so-merry-go-round of phone calls that end in head-scratching, finger-pointing and fist-shaking. There’s an undefinable “system” in place for calculating “earned early release” in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, but where’s the oversight? Where are the consequences?
All of us who watch the courts consistently see the results of the revolving door at MDOC — emboldened criminals with nothing to lose, and more victims. But here’s the most frustrating thing: If we could get rid of about 400 folks, we’d get rid of 90 percent of the crime in our county. That’s a fact. That number should be manageable, though — if we had the right policies and the will.
Three felonies should be enough for life. If you haven’t reformed by then, you’re not going to. Make that clear — and follow through — and you’ll see some reforming. Yes, there’s a mental-health crisis in the country. But the biggest reason for that crisis is because just about all bad behavior is chalked up to “mental-health problems.” Maybe they had a terrible childhood. There are a lot of heart-wrenching stories out there. But the only thing that really matters is this: If they’re a threat to society, the goal has to be to protect society. That’s it. It’s not debatable. Everybody is not salvageable. Maybe there should be an island or a self-contained area in a state (California, perhaps?) to send all of the irredeemable repeat offenders for the rest of their life, with basic necessities and minimal oversight — a sort of “Lord of the Flies” for adults.
I can’t write about reform without mentioning my pet peeve — perps who commit an offense that’s “only a property crime” shouldn’t be released the earliest because those are the crimes that are most likely to affect hard-working taxpayers like us. The majority of our violent crimes are “thug-on-thug,” and, sorry (not really), if you sign up for that kind of lifestyle, it’s just not that sad if you get shot or stabbed. But if a criminal randomly kills innocent people — like the murders that shocked the nation in Memphis this week — that should be the death penalty. And make our death penalty quicker, more efficient. The people who advocate for the wrong side harp on the possibility of wrongful convictions. But those are extremely rare. The only place they’re common is on Netflix. Don’t make the rules based on the exceptions.
If the threat of lawsuits causes law-enforcers to second-guess split-second decisions in life-or-death situations, the people in charge of loosing lawbreakers on law-abiders — and have weeks to ponder those decisions — should face the possibility of similar repercussions if they let one go early and he or she commits another crime. The victim of that crime should have legal recourse. And that’s coming from a guy who hates lawsuits so much, he believes we should shift to a loser-pays-all-legal-fees system.
It’s time for changes. They may sound radical based on what we’re accustomed to. But they’re really just common-sense proposals that protect the law-abiding people, not prisoners.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.