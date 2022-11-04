I don’t have to tell you folks who regularly read my columns I’m a conservative, I vote Republican – or independent, if the candidate merits my vote. I’m a Constitutional “fundamentalist.” Moreover, I don’t apologize for who I am. 

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

Tuesday is only hours away. The polls open at 7 a.m. and they’ll close 12 hours later, and by midnight, this election day will be over. One day, 12 short hours where each of us has our chance to make ourselves the person who can determine the future of our country. Readers of my columns already know where I stand and you can guess my vote. I can’t guess yours, but I can tell you here and now, my vote counts. And God knows I’ve written aplenty how I think yours does, too. 

