I don’t have to tell you folks who regularly read my columns I’m a conservative, I vote Republican – or independent, if the candidate merits my vote. I’m a Constitutional “fundamentalist.” Moreover, I don’t apologize for who I am.
Tuesday is only hours away. The polls open at 7 a.m. and they’ll close 12 hours later, and by midnight, this election day will be over. One day, 12 short hours where each of us has our chance to make ourselves the person who can determine the future of our country. Readers of my columns already know where I stand and you can guess my vote. I can’t guess yours, but I can tell you here and now, my vote counts. And God knows I’ve written aplenty how I think yours does, too.
And if there was ever a time in our history when it mattered if one vote more – or less – matters, it’s this election. To me, no one who claims to be an American has any excuse for failing in the most important duty a citizen has in this free Republic — to vote. It takes so little time, it takes so little effort and it means so much. So if you’re one of me or at least something like me — unless you’re in traction or on a ventilator or on an operating table or tied and gagged in a basement and held at gunpoint — you have a job to do Tuesday.
As for my rare Democrat readers, you can vote or sit it out, whichever you prefer. I prefer you wake up, come to your damn senses and cast a Republican vote. I don’t know why the hell you’d vote for more of what your party’s already dished out. You really think that bunch is looking out for you or anyone? Man.
But, sadly, too many of our neighbors won’t vote. No, they’ll tell themselves any lie and use any excuse to avoid acknowledging they’re the architects and builders of our nation’s tomorrow. On their way to work, they’ll cruise by their precinct polling place and ignore it. Maybe smugly tell themselves some cynical delusion about how their vote won’t make a difference. Some won’t bother to tell their boss at work they need to take a few extra minutes during their break to roll over to cast their vote. Some will go to lunch, more than ready to sit in a line around the block to get a burger, but unwilling to skip that line and do their job as an American citizen.
Oh, they’ll be late getting back to their workplace and won’t think a thing of it, telling their employer how the line at McDonald’s kept them. That’ll be fine. But time they could’ve used to cast their ballot … too much trouble. Then they’ll rush home to park their butts in their favorite cozy chair, just too tuckered out to go to the polls, but then sit and watch replays of their favorite team until midnight. Whatever the reason, it doesn’t fly with me. And whatever the outcome of this election, if you’re that guy,and I hear you bitching about something you’re unhappy about — threats to your gun rights, something your kid or grandkid got “taught” at school, like your little Steve isn’t really little Steve, but actually now Sheila or how you’re taxed too much, the price you pay for that diesel you’re pumping or some road is jacked up —I’ll tell you to your face it’s your fault and shut up. Because I’m sick of it.
You want to live your lives as pawns in somebody else’s game, go ahead, but that’s the life you choose. That counts as your “vote.” Take what comes. You’re not living in a vacuum. Don’t vote and stand on the sidelines — you’ll catch the stuff if it hits the fan and splatters just like everybody else. Only don’t ask me for a towel.
Or perhaps you’re one of the millions of people disenfranchised by the results in 2020 and feel the election was ripped off, so the next one will be stolen, too. So why bother? Well, I’m one of you. I’m pretty disenfranchised, but I’ll be voting because I’m hopeful the conditions put on elections last time aren’t going to play this time and hopeful at least some of the b.s. allowed then won’t be repeated. I really believe my vote just may be that one that makes all the difference.
If you thought the stakes were high then, let me tell you, brothers and sisters, Tuesday’s contest beats 2020 all to hell. I also did a little research into 2020’s election. The math doesn’t jibe. What I found out is this: there were 168 million registered voters in 2020. Voter turnout was two-thirds of that — or about 64 percent. That’s 112 million. “The Donald” cashed in with an unargued 74-plus million of those. There’s never been a dispute about his total. Remaining votes all went to this miserable criminal occupying the White House now. My figure comes to only 38 million. Where old Joey got credit for another 50 million, I can’t tell you. But apparently, he did … riggghhht.
But no matter my math or my opinion, we’re living the result. The absolute only way we can put a check on this nightmare we’re living is to gain control of the House of Representatives, at the minimum, because that’s the purse and where investigations and impeachments start. Better yet, we gain back the Senate, too. With that control, impeachments become convictions and reprobates and traitors take the fall and are forced out of office. Unlike what we’ve witnessed with the Democrats, we won’t need to fabricate “high crimes and misdemeanors” because they’re really there.
I’ve written ad nauseum about the things this country’s up against, how important our attention to those things are and how necessary it is for us all to take the blinders off and see things with clarity. Sometimes I feel as if I’m barking at the moon. But bark I will — and loudly — because maybe, just maybe someone will read this and it’ll reignite a brain cell and he or she’ll realize just how damned much they matter, and maybe tell themselves, “Hey! This guy’s right! I am an American, what was I thinking writing myself out of doing my duty?” That reader might even pick up the phone and call a friend and remind them to do their part, too. It could happen. And I pray it does. Imagine if we all actually do vote.
That “red wave” will be crashing into the Washington “swamp” in January, and even though it might not wash all those bottom-feeders out, it’s going to make a change this country has never seen. That’d make a real Happy New Year.
Dan Bongino, the conservative radio and podcast host, likes to tell his listeners the difference between conservatives and the Left is, “We think they’re good people with bad ideas. They just think we’re bad people.” He’s right. Wednesday evening, I tuned into Joe Biden’s speech. He was clear as crystal in condemning anyone who opposes his party and their agenda and policies as “anti-democracy,” and not for the first time, branding his political foes as genuinely bad people.
Well, Bongino has it right. Only the real difference is more: not only do we hold out faith the left are “good people” albeit with bad ideas. We’ll still allow them to think and speak freely should our side gain the reins in D.C. — that’s not what they’ll do or is it what they do now. Our values, voices, concerns and ideas are meaningless, and wholly unimportant, or even worth consideration.
Republican governance embraces the ideals and principles of our Constitutional Republic and its safeguards for everyone’s freedoms of expression and their rights and equal justice under the law. Biden referenced democracy more than a dozen times, but never once referred to our country as a republic. Yes, we embrace democratic principles, but America is structured to ensure we’re safe from the pitfalls of mob rule that results from a true democracy. The Bidens of the world know that and need us to believe our republic is too structured and unfair and limiting. But the truth and fact are the opposite. The majority can’t be allowed unfettered power. We’re all watching what one-party control wreaks. Our Founders had the wisdom to give us checks and balances. This is our shot at putting those to work. Otherwise we’ve had it. Let’s see which side has the better ideas.
Go vote. No excuses. Make it happen.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
