It’s tough hearing people bash the media all the time when you are part of that same profession. However, the criticism isn’t just well deserved, it should be much louder and much stronger.
Without a doubt, the biggest threat to our democracy and the No. 1 reason for the decline of the United States is the complete failure by the media to do their jobs. The job of the media is to report the news, uncover and tell the truth and hold public figures accountable. It simply isn’t happening on a national level. Instead, most media outlets have become operatives for the Democrat Party and global socialism. And they aren’t even trying to hide it anymore.
Because a handful of conglomerates control 90 percent of the media market and 100 percent of social media, they don’t have to tell the truth or be fair anymore. Instead, they can simply repeat the same lies until people actually believe them. They’re nothing but propaganda rags just like those that exist in Communist China and the old Soviet Union.
It doesn’t take a sleuth to uncover the fact that the mass media are nothing but mass hypocrites. There are literally thousands of examples to choose from, but here are just some of the latest.
Just this week, Joe Biden announced that he was banning travel from eight African nations because of a new Covid variant. Now, if you do a Google search on this travel ban, hundreds of news stories will pop up from every news source in America announcing the travel ban. Not one of these stories refers to Biden as a racist or xenophobe. Now, go back and look at the coverage of when Trump banned travel from China during the first wave of the virus. The New York Times: “Racism at the heart of Trump’s ‘Travel Ban’” The Boston Globe: “Trump’s xenophobic travel ban punishes Americans above all.” USA Today: “Trump’s xenophobia led to his expanded travel ban” … and it goes on and on and on.
When Trump imposed the travel restrictions, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden responded by saying, “We need to lead the way with science … not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering.”
But, of course, the media will not point out Biden’s hypocrisy. How can they without pointing out their own?
In October of 2020, Biden, in a nationally televised debate, claimed that President Trump was personally responsible for the deaths of 220,000 American’s because of the coronavirus. Even though this then-brand new, unheard of disease was unleashed on the world by the evil empire of China, Biden told voters, “Anyone responsible for that many deaths shouldn’t remain president.”
As of Thanksgiving day, the number of Covid deaths under Joe Biden surpassed 350,000, and that is in less than a year’s time. If we had a free and fair media, they would be pointing out that Joe Biden is not only a hypocrite for not resigning the presidency but has also failed miserably in stopping the spread of the virus in spite of President Trump leaving him with effective vaccines and better treatments. But as usual, the media hammered Trump while giving Biden a free pass.
The hypocrisy in the way the media handled the Trump presidency as opposed to the Biden presidency is extreme and outrageous. For three years, the main focus of the media was on a completely false story — Trump and Russian collusion. They wrote and talked about it ad nauseam, 24 hours a day, even though there wasn’t a shred of evidence produced to back up the story. It was journalistic malpractice that directly led to an Impeachment. And just to show you what a sham journalism has become, they awarded themselves Pulitzer Prizes for it. If the United States and real historians still exist in the future, it will go down as one of the most shameful episodes in American history.
But incredibly, that isn’t the worst of it. While the media focused on the fake Trump/Russian collusion story, they have completely ignored the very real, evidence-based, Biden/China collusion story. Hunter Biden’s laptop, photographs and documents show that the Biden family, with Joe Biden’s knowledge and approval, have used their influence to promote the interests of foreign companies, especially China, in exchange for personal wealth. Every decent reporter in America should be asking the question, “How can we trust this president when he is in the back pocket of our biggest enemy?”
Unfortunately, decent reporters are no longer employed by the likes of ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN and a host of large newspapers that used to be our watchdogs.
The just-released book “Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide” should be the impetus for news organizations everywhere to demand answers from this president. Answers to questions such as “Are your connections to China the reason why you are not holding them responsible for the deaths of 777,000 Americans and 5.2 million people worldwide?”
But it won’t happen. Instead, the national press will cover for this president — a president who, along with the Clintons and their foundation — is among the most corrupt and compromised in the history of the nation.
The Biden/China scandal would make Watergate look like child’s play, but we don’t have a press with the backbone and integrity to take it on anymore. Instead, this press will focus its attention on the manufactured crisis of “systemic racism” in America because it fits the socialist political goal of keeping us divided and diverting our attention away from the many, many failures of this administration.
Our free and fair press has been supplanted by political operatives whose only goal is to push a political ideology, and they will do it at any cost. It goes way beyond just protecting Joe Biden and his family, and it hurts all of us. Look at how they portrayed the protest of Jan. 6 at the Capitol as a “violent insurrection,” because this was done by conservative Trump supporters, while for the entire summer before, cities were being destroyed through violence, burning and looting, but these were labeled as “peaceful demonstrations” because the perpetrators were BLM and Antifa socialists.
The Fourth Estate is dead in America. With so many media outlets owned by global conglomerates, I don’t know how we can ever bring it back to life. But without it, America is in real trouble. We have no one watching out for us. We have no one holding left-wing politicians accountable, and we have no one who is willing to tell us the truth. Instead, all we get is left-wing wokeness and propaganda, and too many Americans are falling prey to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.