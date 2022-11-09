I voted congress

STARKVILLE — The 2022 midterm congressional political advertising spend is projected at more than $9.7 billion, up from the $5.95 billion spent in the 2020 congressional election cycle. The tracking was reported by AdImpact Politics.

Sid Salter

Sid Salter

The record spending on political advertising belies the country’s sharp partisan division, the tight margins separating control of the two houses of Congress — particularly in the Senate — and the intensity of partisan division heading into the 2024 presidential election.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.