Recently, everybody’s favorite editor, Murph the Magnificent, penned a column detailing certain issues he has had with a neighbor. I forget where he said she’s from. In closing, he mentioned a slight possibility that someday they could get along.
Then he left us with the rhetorical inquiry, “Do you believe in miracles?”
Like many of Murph’s offerings, this one brought back memories of my own occasional tribulations with neighbors. I will be the first to admit that many of those problems were of my own inspiration. However, I have had my share of neighbors (I just remembered where he said she is from) from the same locale as his problematic neighbor.
Through some stroke of luck, a childhood friend and I were both blessed/cursed with living next to neighbors whose lawns apparently were allergic to baseballs and footballs. It would seem that the introduction of either type of ball ever so slightly across the property lines was sure to bring on the End of Time. Therefore, it was always a rapid recovery mission to get any loose balls back onto safe turf before said neighbors could confiscate same. Apparently, we were successful in heading off the inevitable world destruction that was predicted, since the Earth still revolves around the sun and those two lawns were green and healthy as recently as last week.
But that’s not the miraculous turn of events that inspired this semi-journalistic endeavor. The concept of believing in miracles relates to a more recent turn of events. I will abstain from mentioning names for reasons of my own. It all started with an unpleasant incident that resulted in some of my co-workers being required to begin parking their vehicles in a somewhat “less prestigious” parking lot. This development, along with a few additional details with which I won’t bore anyone (assuming anyone is still reading) set me up to needle one of our esteemed department supervisors who had recently purchased a shiny new pickup with 4X4 on the side of it.
Needless to say, the required move brought on some complaining, which was all the motivation I needed. The day after I became aware of the discontent,I specifically parked beside the shiny new 4X4. The next day, he sought another parking spot well away from the previous day’s location, so I moved my truck next to his. A pattern developed over the next several days and weeks. I would park beside him in the morning; he would change spots upon returning after lunch;
I would wait until he went out so he would already be back when I returned after lunch, etc. ... I even managed to park beside his truck at a couple of Citizens Against Corruption rallies during the last county election cycle (and I have pictures to prove it). Needless to say, I was not his favorite co-worker. I was, however, having considerable fun. It was what my mother used to call “having fun at someone else’s expense,” but that’s the only sort of fun I could afford to have on my budget.
Things got somewhat nasty (but not in a really awful sort of way) in our routine interactions, but never to the point of interfering with my willingness to help with any needs his department required, or just requested, of me. I’m sort of weird that way ... Always willing to help, but it may come with a certain price tag. And then one day, right out of the blue clear sky, the miracle happened. As per usual, I gladly performed a minor task asked of me by Mr. 4X4. It was nothing particularly different from a dozen times over the previous year or so, but suddenly we’re in a whole new dynamic.
We’re not only on speaking terms, we’re borderline hospi- table. I even gave him a piece of the cake I brought to work in observance of the expiration of the Twelve-Month Disciplinary Final Warning he helped me to receive a year earlier. It was an epic moment sure to go down in history.
So, “Yes, Murph; I do believe in miracles.” As do a lot of other people who never would have predicted it.
