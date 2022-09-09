Last week, I had to make deadline before the “pretender-in-chief” went to the podium in Philadelphia, Pa., Thursday night, where he sowed fear, discord and division across the country and people. Declaring the “philosophy” of MAGA – Make America Great Again — and those who support it, tantamount to being an enemy of the state. He fired a volley in the ideological war I wrote about last weekend — a war announced by an MSNBC talking head as real. 

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross last Saturday – 48 hours after Biden’s disgusting speech — said on her show “The Cross Connection” she inferred a possible civil war instigated by former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters. That’s me, folks. Maybe you, too. Cross said, “These days, it feels like we are not just at the brink of a civil war, but that one has already begun.” I agree, and I’ve written about it here before. But it isn’t a war started by the Right. 

