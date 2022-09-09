Last week, I had to make deadline before the “pretender-in-chief” went to the podium in Philadelphia, Pa., Thursday night, where he sowed fear, discord and division across the country and people. Declaring the “philosophy” of MAGA – Make America Great Again — and those who support it, tantamount to being an enemy of the state. He fired a volley in the ideological war I wrote about last weekend — a war announced by an MSNBC talking head as real.
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross last Saturday – 48 hours after Biden’s disgusting speech — said on her show “The Cross Connection” she inferred a possible civil war instigated by former President Donald Trump and his MAGA supporters. That’s me, folks. Maybe you, too. Cross said, “These days, it feels like we are not just at the brink of a civil war, but that one has already begun.” I agree, and I’ve written about it here before. But it isn’t a war started by the Right.
So, from here on, let’s call my columns me returning fire, full-auto, out of the barrel of my pen. I will until I can’t. Then, I’ll cross whatever bridge when I must. No bravado on my part, believe me. I’m being pragmatic, not living in denial.
Before the disgusting display last Thursday, on Aug. 30, in Pennsylvania, Biden, the inept commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the United States, took aim at Americans for supporting their Second Amendment right. He said to “take on America” that “right-wing” Americans would need F-15 aircraft. He said, “And for those brave, right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping America, keeping America independent and safe. If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15, something a little bit more than a gun.”
He went on, “No, I’m not joking. Think about this. Think about the rationale we use, that’s used to provide this, and who are they shooting at? They’re shooting at these guys behind me,” alleging that the police security at the event are targets of good ordinary people who, as far as I can tell — and reflected in my own attitude — revere and value our law enforcement. His snide view of Americans who believe in their rights and don’t vote for the vulgar insanity the Left represented as “brave, right-wingers” drips of disdain. They’re words and tone only a coward who believes he’s got all the power and holds all the cards would utter.
Leftists are openly telegraphing they want a real war, not just a war of words. They think they have the support of the police and the military when it comes. But I think they’re betting the house, and they’ll lose the farm. They may believe they’ve got an ace up their sleeve, and perhaps they do. Why? When Biden was only an affable sidekick to the Great Anointed One Obama, Obama dismissed 197 generals and admirals in five years. That’s a lot of brass. Some for valid reasons pertaining to poor performance. There are always a few.
But the majority had to go because they didn’t make the “loyalty cut,” even if that wasn’t stated. Army Gen. Paul Vallely, retired, spoke about Obama’s failure to investigate his administration’s officials. They could do no wrong and were useful. It was easier to purge the military guys whose ideology didn’t mirror his own. Vallely said, “Obama will not purge a civilian or political appointee because they have bought into Obama’s ideology.”
He continued, “The White House protects their own. That’s why they stalled on the investigation into Fast and Furious, Benghazi and Obamacare. He’s intentionally weakening and gutting our military, Pentagon and reducing us as a superpower, and anyone in the ranks who disagrees or speaks out is being purged.”
Those officers were replaced with people sympathetic politically to the administration, and many are still there. Somebody’s leading the military’s “wokeification” effort. Those flag officers pick the up-and-comers in their commands. It’s no stretch to believe Biden thinks if he let’s loose on the evil MAGA, he’ll enjoy their backing. I think the staging of the pretender-to-the-throne last Thursday, bathing the event in red light and shadows, with two hapless Marines as a backdrop, was intentional intimidation of the American people. Look at me! I’ve got the military, What’ya gonna do now, MAGA?
This from the guy who pulled us out of Afghanistan, ignored his own generals, abandoned $85 billion in equipment, and who knows how much in constructed facilities, and got 13 U.S. servicemen and women killed, and another 18 maimed and wounded. The guy who went to Dover AFB as the bodies came home – and checked his watch. This man, administration and party that squandered 20 years of sacrifice to give us a shameful defeat. And a bunch that’s vilified and defunded police has the nerve to pit them against the people most ardent in their support.
I’ve lived 68 years, and never seen such a blatant, outright threat by any president. I pray our non-commissioned senior sergeants and chief petty officers and common soldiers and sailors, and good police and sheriffs see these people for what they are — and will have the moral courage to resist if they’re ordered to oppose their fellow Americans.
Biden speaks of “MAGA violence.” I’d like to see the facts on that. If you can find an unbiased fact, which is doubtful given the definition of what’s “right wing” and who’s a MAGA supporter – and who’s telling us what, and who, they are. Who trusts the FBI for anything anymore? I don’t. How many assaults on conservatives and Republicans have you seen? Rep. Scalise of Louisiana is lucky to be alive. If there hadn’t been a couple of off-duty cops at their Republican softball practice, there’s a good chance the entire bunch would’ve been assassinated. The so-called Jan. 6 “insurrection” was mild to what Democrats and their thugs, Antifa, BLM and others carry out. In D.C. that January day, not one protestor had a firearm. The only violent death was an unarmed woman, Ashley Babbitt, shot without warning by a Capitol police officer.
I’ve been watching violence, all right, but can’t recall any widespread “right wing” riots. Not so the Left. We all saw things unfold over the Trump years starting on the very day after he was elected. Ten major cities, and more lesser cities, saw protests and violence — Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Portland, Ore., and St. Paul, Minn. More than 2,000 protesters shouted angry threats, broke windows and spray-painted epithets in Seattle against the Trump victory, and burned Trump in effigy in Los Angeles. All told from there on, until we stopped counting, there were more than 550 protests and riots across America. Anti-Trump, anti-police … anti-American. His Vice President Kamala Harris even went so far as to fund bail for rioters and publicly lauded a killer as a hero. And since, we’ve seen the Left go after pro-life Supreme Court justices, including an attempt to murder Kavanaugh. They never stop.
Biden, in a rare use of the word “republic” and references to our Constitution, implied his side is holding those as their banner. No, they’re not. The downfall of this republic — and all it stands for, and all it is — is their aim. His ilk are shredding our Constitution. They ignore law and work ceaselessly to destroy our families, values and institutions. Open borders, a shackled Border Patrol and ICE have allowed more than 2 million aliens among us. Education is a joke, and schools are no more than indoctrination camps for their efforts to replace true freedom of thought and learning with political brainwashing and social engineering. Christians are under siege. God is dead in the hearts and minds of the American Left. Biden himself, a supposed Catholic, hasn’t a qualm about unfettered abortion.
He’s been denied Communion. That’s how deep his faith runs. He should be excommunicated. It’s no wonder the Constitution means nothing to them. It was inspired by God, so without faith, it’s only ink on paper. Speech is censored, elections tampered with and the list goes on … but it didn’t stop him from telling us MAGA – a movement that in the very words “Make America Great Again” — denies his assertion it’s the movement trying to destroy this nation.
We’re at war, all right, but in November, America has one chance to maybe stop it from widening and coming to the countryside and turning our cities into open battlefields. We must vote as though our lives depend on it — because they do. I believe the Left indeed wants open conflict and is pressing and pressing, harder and harder, to goad someone, somewhere into doing exactly as they want, lashing out and giving them the pretense. This election will possibly stem that. Possibly. We can’t sit on our hands, neighbors. Vote — or fight. Or sit and take whatever comes. Those are your choices.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.