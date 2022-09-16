ellisville board
Cam Bonelli/Laurel Leader-Call

Ex-Laurel Mayor Susan Boone Vincent and I had not spoken since I ran for mayor against her some 22 years ago.  We’ve been at functions together since then but purposely avoided getting close enough to have to speak to each other. A couple of weeks ago, unbeknownst to both of us, we were asked to be secret celebrity judges for a Westminster Presbyterian Men’s Cake Bakeoff.    

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

As soon as I saw the ex-mayor walk-in, I said to myself, “Well, let’s just get this 22 years of nonsense over with.” I immediately walked over to the ex-mayor and extended my hand and said, “I thought it best if we just get past the awkwardness of this moment as quickly as possible. Nice to see you, Susan.” She was equally pleasant, and it is safe to say that we both enjoyed tasting 28 different cakes together. The next time I run into Ms. Vincent, I won’t hesitate to go over and say “hello” to her. I honestly wish it hadn’t taken two decades.

