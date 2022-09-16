Ex-Laurel Mayor Susan Boone Vincent and I had not spoken since I ran for mayor against her some 22 years ago. We’ve been at functions together since then but purposely avoided getting close enough to have to speak to each other. A couple of weeks ago, unbeknownst to both of us, we were asked to be secret celebrity judges for a Westminster Presbyterian Men’s Cake Bakeoff.
As soon as I saw the ex-mayor walk-in, I said to myself, “Well, let’s just get this 22 years of nonsense over with.” I immediately walked over to the ex-mayor and extended my hand and said, “I thought it best if we just get past the awkwardness of this moment as quickly as possible. Nice to see you, Susan.” She was equally pleasant, and it is safe to say that we both enjoyed tasting 28 different cakes together. The next time I run into Ms. Vincent, I won’t hesitate to go over and say “hello” to her. I honestly wish it hadn’t taken two decades.
I had a similar thing happen recently with Lang Rogers, the owner of The Hunter’s Edge in Ellisville. Seven years ago, Hunter’s Edge and the Leader-Call had a great relationship — so much so that Lang, through our late, great Advertising Director Robin Bice, had offered me free shooting lessons. I was scared of guns back then, so I never took him up on it, but I certainly appreciated the offer. Then things turned bad. Really, really bad.
Lang was a big supporter of our former sheriff Alex Hodge. He didn’t appreciate our opinion pieces regarding the “Raid on Lyon Ranch Road,” and the subsequent war of words that occurred between the sheriff’s department and the newspaper. Lang came down firmly on the side of Hodge, which was fine. Others did, as well. It was their right to do so.
However, Lang took it one step further than most and crossed a line by posting some really nasty personal attacks against me on Facebook. And, as a result, we have had nothing to do with each other for the past five years — until a few weeks ago.
First, I saw Lang post his support for Chris McDaniel on the “Chris McDaniel for Lt. Governor of Mississippi” Facebook page. (Please go to that page and like it if you haven’t already.) At about the same time, one of the biggest topics that Buck Torske and I had been discussing on “The Buck Naked Truth” podcast was the Left’s attack on our 2nd Amendment rights and the Democrats’ bill to ban so-called “assault rifles.” Those two things, along with my curiosity in regard to why Lang had been so militant in his support for Hodge, prompted me to pick up the phone and call The Hunter’s Edge to ask if he would possibly appear on “The Buck Naked Truth.”
To his credit, Lang immediately got on the phone with me. I asked him to be on the show, and he asked, “You want to chew me a new a*$#hole on the air?” I assured him that wasn’t the case, but did say that I thought it would be good to clear the air on the Hodge feud before continuing to talk about topics that we invariably agreed on. He told me he would think about it.
In a short while, I received an email saying he would do it, and he did. If you missed that episode of “The Buck Naked Truth,” it was a good one and, as promised, we talked about Hodge and then quickly moved on to more important topics that are affecting all of our lives.
After the show, Lang joined Buck and me for a quick beverage at Mimmo’s, and I really enjoyed the conversation. So much so, that I told him that I would stop by his shop to buy some ammo later in the week, and I did. (I’m no longer scared of guns and own a bunch.) It was on that first visit to The Hunter’s Edge that Lang introduced me to his wife Laurie.
Laurie Rogers is a firecracker (I could have said “pistol” but thought better of it) and she proceeded to give me a very thorough and complete rundown in regard to The Hunter’s Edge and the long saga in trying to open up a gun range inside of the facility on Highway 11 in Ellisville. And she showed me the text messages to back up her side of the story. Laurie was able to show me enough smoke to assign LL-C reporter Josh Beasley to the story.
Josh’s story ran last Saturday, and there are some very troubling aspects to his report that the City of Ellisville must address. First, why was an unelected “ordinance committee.” instead of the elected aldermen, making the decision to kill a gun range that could bring a lot of tax dollars to the City of Ellisville. Secondly, why weren’t the Rogerses themselves invited to attend a meeting that so dramatically affects their business? There were reports that no minutes from the meeting existed, but after a Leader-Call request, the minutes were produced and included the fact that the gun ordinance had been denied, but no other details were included.
As I write this, Beasley has still not heard from Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. Billy Browning, who headed up the ordinance committee, has told Beasley that he is out of the country and will get with him when he gets back, so that is a start.
In the meantime, Beasley received an anonymous phone call from a coward who blocked his number threatening him for “stirring up” crap in Ellisville. Beasley has learned well from the master and told the caller to go perform a physically impossible act on himself. When we start getting calls like this, it usually means that we are on to something, and you can bet we are not going to let this story go until we get proper answers out of the appropriate officials in Ellisville. That is our job.
Maybe Ellisville city officials have a good reason to deny a gun range that would have been sound-proofed and bullet-proofed to meet all federal and state regulations and would have been made available for local law enforcement to use AT NO CHARGE. If they do, the taxpayers, gun enthusiasts and local law enforcement departments deserve to hear those reasons. Lang and Laurie Rogers, who own and operate what is likely one of the top five retail businesses in Ellisville, also deserve answers.
And, now we want answers, too.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.