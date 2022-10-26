Pop Tarts

When I was just a wee lad, Mom would take the kids trick-or-treating on Halloween night. It was always Halloween night, whether it fell on a Saturday or Monday — we went trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

And there weren’t these community-set trick-or-treating hours. Our parents had enough common sense to send the smaller, younger children out fairly early, then shut down the ranch before the mustachioed teenagers dressed as themselves showed up demanding free candy in crisp baritone voices.

