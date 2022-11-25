Read more, react less
In recent years, I’ve taken plenty of jabs at younger generations, particularly this new crop that carries so much clout with corporations, candidates and the culture despite their lack of meaningful contributions to any of them.
But instead of poking fun at them again, I’m going to give those safe-space-seeking, thumb-tapping warriors some props for being able to accomplish something that I haven’t been able to in more than a quarter century in the newspaper business. They united and worked hard (well, they threw a few hissy fits on Twitter) and fought for positive change in this country. These soldiers of sensitivity in skinny jeans made us face a problem that’s plagued generation after generation — improper pronouns.
The first error that I had corrected by an editor was in the first sentence of the first sports story I wrote for a newspaper in 1992. The mistake I made then continues to be the most common error that appears in young sportswriters’ copy today. It was in the late ’90s and the early 2000s, and it continued to be in the 21st Century’s teen years and 20s. I’d given up.
But now I have hope, thanks to the Pronoun Awareness Platoon (PAP), which smears non-conformists. Bravo, you brave battlers. You are American heroes.
The plague of the improper pronoun is on full display here: Ole Miss opened the season with seven consecutive wins, but they lost three of their last four, including a 24-22 decision to rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.
What’s wrong with that sentence? Glad you asked. The sentence should read but it lost three of its last four. The proper pronoun for Ole Miss is it, not the plural their.
Sure, it sounds odd, so I always try to write around it, to avoid that usage. The Bulldogs won their game is correct, of course, because the antecedent is plural. But if you use the school or team name — Laurel, West Jones, Southern Miss, New Orleans, Manchester United, Winnipeg — then the corresponding pronoun is it, not their, no matter how odd it sounds.
In the newspaper world, the “lede” is the opening for the body of a story, and that’s where the writer determines which pronoun is used — sort of like it used to be for people back during simpler times.
The it-their confusion is not the most glaring pronoun atrocity that’s committed with startling regularity, though. Not by a long shot. If I went to Facebook right now, it wouldn’t take 10 seconds to find someone butchering your and you’re. They don’t seem to know the difference in a possessive pronoun and the contraction for you are.
Thank you!
Your welcome.
Ugggghhhh!
But the people who attempt to sound proper by haughtily — and wrongly — using the personal pronouns myself and I are the offenders who make me want to commit Grammar Police brutality. I want to pull them over and tase them repeatedly, forcing them to say me, me, me over and over, until they pass out. This is still a civilized society, though, so I just have to settle for the quiet satisfaction of realizing that their desperate attempts to sound smart actually put their stupidity and superficiality on full display. To them, the sound of their words is more important than the correct usage. Sadly, others follow with the same dreadful language because they assume those people are as smart as they sound, so it will continue. It’s contagious, and there is no cure.
Biff and myself would like to thank our fraternity brothers and sorority sisters for the amazing housewarming gifts. The extra Keurigs that you all gave to Biff and I will be donated to area homeless shelters. Thank you!
Muffie: Your welcome.
Ugggghhhh!
Another pronoun offense that’s even more common in everyday language is the pairing of someone with their, as in, Someone needs to come get their wild kids out of the cosmetics section in Walmart. The proper pronoun(s) there is the more awkward-sounding Someone needs to come get his or her wild kids ...
Of course, that’s because someone is singular, therefore it takes a singular pronoun, not the plural their ... and that’s where we hit a snag with the Pronoun Police.
These people insist that gender-specific pronouns such as he/him and she/her be placed in the grammar garbage pail forever, and we use they/them for people who have declared that the genitalia they were born with doesn’t determine their gender. Failing to follow those demands is not merely an unwillingness to indulge in their fantasy world, it’s injurious to the offended. It’s demeaning and debilitating. It could damage their psyche so bad that they commit suicide — and it would be your fault. That’s why using the wrong pronouns is punishable by cancellation in the culture and on some social-media platforms — the cyberworld’s version of the death penalty.
This new rule turns grammar on its head, with the disagreement of antecedents and their pronouns. Looking at one person and referring to him or her as they or them makes the writer or speaker appear as delusional as the person who’s making the demands.
But these pioneers have done their part by at least opening a dialogue about pronouns, so I appreciate them for that. For so many years, I tried using logic and real-world examples to make my point. Now, the Pronoun Police have given me the guidance I needed to know how to move forward. All I had to do was make the point that the misuse of pronouns offends me and hurts me. Simple!
For years, I thought it was my fate to suffer in silence and let it go. But now I can shout about the pain I feel down to my soul when I hear or see a plural pronoun being used for a singular antecedent. Thank you, Pronoun Police!
Maybe now, thanks to you, those of us who care can finally begin to make some progress. First-time offenders will get a warning, but after that, they will be subject to a PAP smear, regardless of gender.
