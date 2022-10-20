Mark Thornton has a golden rolodex. Not in its physical form of an actual Rolodex made of gold, but metaphorically speaking for his amazing array of sources.
In any media business, sources are everything, and every public official in Jones County is well aware of that Rolodex.
I know of one, named the Godfather, who I have no clue who it is. It might be a Godmother or a “PeePaw,” but whoever it is, when he or she speaks, the information is golden.
If his or her or its — to use some parlance of our time — identity were to become known, the source would be dead. It has long been said that if a reporter plans to burn a source, it better jolly-well be worth it.
Anonymous sources are a bane for editors and, increasingly, are being relied upon for stories in this newspaper to the largest media outlets, which now make it commonplace to simply use anonymous sources.
Is it a correlation that the more reliant media becomes on anonymous sources, the more and more trust in that media declines? According to Gallup polling, 16 percent of Americans trusted newspapers in 2020, while 11 percent trusted television news. In 1994, those numbers were 46 percent for TV news and 31 percent for newspapers.
Anonymous sources are a necessary evil in this business. Many times, officials just cannot speak on the record. It is impossible, but getting the news out is more important. It takes a tremendous amount of trust, not just for the source but for the reporter. A source gone bad, at least it used to, meant making that reporter look absolutely ridiculous.
In Vicksburg, in the newspaper sports department, I had sources at three of the four high schools. I mean Godfather golden sources. When they spoke, I listened. When one of the schools finalized its list for a new high school football coach, in the next edition of The Vicksburg Post, those finalists were reported.
In a conversation that day, my source was meeting with the athletic director who was miffed on how I was able to get the list of finalists. My source blamed my other source at a different school, knowing darn well that he was the one who had spilled the beans.
Now, had the list been completely bogus, would every word I wrote from then on in The Vicksburg Post — especially if I relied on anonymous sources — be believed in its entirety?
Anonymous sources are a necessary evil if one wants to be more newspaper than public-relations rag. But editors don’t like them one bit because, without a name, the viewer or reader does not know the motivation behind the information.
Take the case of Nora O’Donnell at CBS. Shortly after President Trump’s Florida home was raided by the FBI, he blasted that group for seizing his passports, certainly not the greatest scandal to hit modern media. Not long after Trump made the claims, O’Donnell tweeted, “According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.”
The DOJ has been at war with Trump since before his 2016 election, so it certainly wouldn’t be difficult to find someone with disdain for the former president to comment “off the record,” of course. CBS is certainly no fan of the president, judging by the network’s hostility toward him. Could there have been a motivation to stick it to Trump to prove that he was a liar? Did O’Donnell push out that information without doing due diligence because someone at some network would take that anonymous information and run with it? Did she ever wonder if SHE could be wrong?
Hours later, the DOJ confirmed that it had taken Trump’s passports.
O’Donnell added a second tweet later, “We are also learning tonight that if any items not contained in the warrant were retrieved during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, they will be returned.” But just hours earlier, she had it on solid record that the FBI is NOT — she used all caps — in possession of Trump’s passports. Will CBS News viewers ever look at what she reports and tweets the same? She was burned, but instead of taking responsibility for falling for a hoax, she made a weak attempt at saying she was wrong.
Anonymous sources dominated the Trump presidency, and most of them were proved terribly wrong. Go back and watch cable news from 2017 and 2018, read through the coverage of the first Trump impeachment and how much of what was reported as fact and attributed to “a person familiar... ” turned out to be worth a pile of road apples. It is staggering.
Somewhere along the way, media in general — especially big media — lost its way. Instead of being the consummate watchdog, it became concerned more with profits and, in more recent times, clicks. Will the absolute goal of telling the truth and keeping people honest ever return to newsrooms? Will editorial scrutiny, especially with the immense use of anonymous sources, ever be what it once was? Or has being “first” and “clickable” leapfrogged being “right” and “responsible?”
The rise of corporate ownership and, of late, hedge funds scooping up media outlets as investments have killed the notion of a Fourth Estate. Clicks matter. And if the story turns out completely wrong? The nation’s attention span is so short, most will forget about it by suppertime, then move on to the next DOJ official with “knowledge of the administration.”
Big media’s anonymous sources are wrong so often, yet still relied on almost exclusively, is it any wonder Americans’ faith in media is in free-fall? If only everyone were as reliable as the Godfather.
•
Email Managing Editor
Sean Murphy at
