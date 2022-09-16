Read more, react less
It’s time to purge the “column ideas” that didn’t make it beyond the “idea” phase. That’s the file I keep on my desktop where I write a sentence or paragraph on a topic I might want to expand on for a future column, when the well runs dry. At this point, I’m giving up on them growing up, so I’m sending them all out into the world on their own now. Let’s call them short-attention-span columns for the ADHD masses. Or maybe mega-memes. Or the rants of a hopeless curmudgeon. Call them what you want, but here they are:
• Excoriating the paper for doing its job and excusing an accused meth dealer who was exposed as a fraud in his “fight” against drugs and for fellow addicts … Yep, that seems about right for the upside-down direction our country is being turned now, mostly because of the the influence of stupid people with smartphones. It’s hard to grasp for those or us who live in the real world. Just as hard as it is for you folks to divorce yourself from your childish feelings when you make your pious posts that are geared to get attention for yourself instead of to fix problems by placing blame where it belongs.
• Our culture and leaders seem to have outright contempt for hard-working, well-adjusted, responsible people. But they embrace this broad, expansive group of people who lie down and say their lot in life was created by circumstances beyond their control. Those who try to say that they are OK and not bitter are told that they are just repressing their memories or are in denial … We’re the oddballs and outcasts, not the ones who are debilitated by life to the point of needing a safe space when they encounter something or someone they disagree with.
• If a white woman named Karen started complaining that she was being stereotyped because of her name, keyboard warriors would probably tell her to stop being a Karen. Would she have to go through formalities in chancery court to accomplish that? And why ain’t anyone in this culture that says the scourge of society is stereotyping mad about people being stereotyped based on nothing other than their name? It’s time we unite and stand up for the good Karens of the world!
• Why is a drunk guy held to a higher standard of behavior than a drunk gal? Think about it. The culture tells us not to “victim-shame” young women for drinking too much and losing control and doing something they’ll later regret, but they want the dude who drank too much to be held responsible for his every action. Is that the “equality” that the #MeToo folks want? Wait, is #MeToo even a thing any more?
• You know what’s exhausting? Communicating with people who speak in riddles or sentences that are carefully constructed to sound significant yet say nothing. You have to figure out what they meant by reading between the lines or paying attention to what wasn’t said. Simple, direct language is interpreted as “aggressive” or, at minimum, “disconcerting” or “toxic” to the “easily triggered” people whose comfort seems to be the priority of our elected and cultural “leaders” today.
• It’s telling to watch the lengths that people will go these days to avoid being labeled as “privileged,” which is the only thing that’s not allowed in this overly-tolerant culture. Hell, I’m guilty of it, too. I grew up in the suburbs with parents who loved me and tried to do things right, but I’m always quick to point out that I got my first job at 14. It’s true, and I had to work in order to buy the extras I wanted, but the safety net of supportive parents was always in place. I wasn’t going to be homeless or hungry. That probably makes me … gulp … privileged. My apologies to you anxiety-addled adolescents who have to soldier through each day in an environment that is rife with “toxic” people like me. Y’all are like the World War II heroes of this generation. I’m inspired!
• There are two types of readers who react to stories on social media: 1.) Those who completely miss the primary point(s), and 2.) Those who nitpick every single insignificant point. I despise both types.
• We’re one nation under medication, and it ain’t working — except for Big Pharma, that is.
• Parents and other well-meaning adults have created an alternate universe for young folks for far too long. If a kid can’t sing or is fat or thinks she is a he, but everyone in his or her circle pretends otherwise, the real world will eventually smack them upside the head, and it could be devastating, especially for someone who isn’t prepared. If, heaven forbid, that kid goes on to commit suicide, whose fault is it — the world’s or the people who pretended?
• Woke folk contribute nothing to society; they just detract, distract and create obstacles for people who do. That shows how short-sighted they are. If they were to rid the country of the people who actually contribute to it, there will be no one left to support them and their sad lives.
• A whole generation of people who grew up on “reality“ shows see life as performance art, and that’s why they so love social media. Image and perception are all these vacuous folks care about, and it’s so easy to cultivate those now. Before Fakebook, superficial people had to at least make the effort to be seen in church and civic clubs and sign up for the committees. Now they don’t have to leave the couch or even put on pants.
• It’s interesting to note that there are quite a few minorities who are in the upper echelons of the Democrat Party — including some in this president’s administration — who grew up in upper-class suburbia and were educated at universities with reputations as elite educational institutions. Yet they all cling to their “blackness” or their “Hispanic heritage” or their homosexuality and tell tales about extreme prejudices they had to endure … all so they can clumsily relate to their masses. Wonder why they aren’t accused of the dreaded cultural appropriation? That’s a rhetorical question, of course. As long as they subscribe to the accepted ideology and vote the right way, they can get away with virtually anything.
