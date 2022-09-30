Now that I am the grandfather of two beautiful grandbabies, 2-year-old Evie and 4-month-old Eli, I have other grandparents come up to me all of the time and ask, “Isn’t being a grandparent the greatest thing ever?” And yes, without a doubt, IT IS the greatest thing ever. Evie and Eli bring an unbridled joy to my heart that I never could have even imagined and, unless you have your own grandchildren, you simply won’t be able to grasp what I’m talking about.
However, even the greatest things in life have a dark side. In the case of grandbabies, it’s germs. Ever since Evie started daycare, she has been a living, breathing petri dish … an adorably cute, irresistible, snot-nosed disease-spreader.
And because of Evie, as I write this column, I have become a not-so-cute, miserable, snot-nosed, grumpy old man. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep in four days, and as I write this, I’m sitting up in my office hacking and wheezing, trying my best not to let snot drip into my mustache. I tell you all of this so that maybe some of you will have just a bit of sympathy for me if this column goes completely off the rails.
The future of our grandchildren was the topic of a recent Buck Naked Truth podcast featuring state Sen. Melanie Sojourner. Now, I know that a lot of you who read this column probably have never listened to a podcast before, and some of you don’t even know what a podcast is. That is OK. I was in that camp not too long ago. However, I’m going to encourage you, with everything that I have, to lose your podcast virginity and go watch or listen to the Sen. Sojourner episode of the Buck Naked Truth.
Click here to view the podcast
Last week, we had a subscriber who is in her 90s call the office and tell us that she really wanted to listen to the Buck Naked Truth but had no idea how to do it. Our producer Josh Beasley walked her through it with ease, because it really is easy.
If you are a podcast novice but would like to give one a shot, simply go to the Buck Naked Truth Facebook page, scroll down until you see the episode that says “special guest Melanie Sojourner,” and click on it. If you enjoy that interview, hit “like” at the top of the page, then hit “follow” and you will be alerted when future episodes are aired.
All of our shows will first air weekly via Facebook Live, and we try to do them on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. … however, sometimes, we have to adjust that schedule to accommodate our featured guest. After that, the show will remain viewable on our Facebook page and, for those of you who are podcast veterans, the show is also available by Wednesday at 3 p.m. on most major podcast platforms including iTunes, Spreaker, Spotify, Rumble and YouTube.
The reasons that podcasts are important is because they give a voice to conservatives that you won’t find in the “mainstream media.” Podcasts are the last bastion of free speech for Trump-loving conservatives, and even though Facebook does its best to silence The Right, it is difficult to stop a podcast if enough people “like” and “follow” it.
The reason that Sen. Sojourner’s episode of The Buck Naked Truth is so important is because she is not only one of those conservatives that the media wants to silence, she is a conservative that Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has gone out of his way to silence.
Sojourner, who along with Sen. Chris McDaniel is one of the two most conservative members of the entire Mississippi legislature, had her Senate seat taken out from underneath her by Hosemann through redistricting. During the podcast, Sojourner explains how she was targeted and eliminated by Hosemann because she is a true constitutional conservative, while Hosemann is nothing but a liberal Democrat posing as a Republican.
Hosemann is one of dozens of Democrats who switched parties because he knew that he couldn’t get elected as a Democrat, but it is clear that none of these party jumpers actually left behind their liberal biases. Hosemann may be the worst of the worst. In spite of his cutesy “Dilbert” commercials, Sojourner paints a picture of Hosemann being a mean, vile, spiteful, die-hard left-winger. Sojourner also has the evidence to back it up. Not only did Hosemann target her for a political assassination, but he has also targeted our own McDaniel, and he’s told President Trump to “go jump in the Gulf” after Trump asked for voter ID.
Like so many of you, I voted for Hosemann. And, like so many of you, I didn’t know any better. I didn’t know that Hosemann was a Democrat in disguise. And, guess what, if it wasn’t for podcasts like The Buck Naked Truth and Jack Fairchilds’ “The Right Side Radio,” which really are trying to get out the real truth about our elected leaders, I’d probably still be in the dark about Hosemann.
If you listen to the Sojourner podcast, you will be surprised to learn just how few true conservatives we have in the Mississippi legislature. Sojourner estimates that 12 out of 174 are true conservatives. How sad is that? We have to do better at vetting our candidates and holding them accountable.
If we have any hope at all of fighting back against a federal government run amok, it starts right here in Mississippi, and it starts with the lieutenant governor’s office, which, by all accounts, holds more power than the governor’s office. Sojourner was McDaniel’s campaign manager during his 2014 run for U.S. Senate. In that race, McDaniel had longtime incumbent Sen. Thad Cochran beat until swamp Republicans — led by the likes of Haley Barbour and Phil Bryant — sold out their own party and turned to Democrats to steal the election from McDaniel.
Now that Hosemann has hosed Sojourner right out of her senate seat, she is ready to fight back. She told the Buck Naked Truth that she will do whatever it takes to defeat Hosemann, and that includes a return as McDaniel’s campaign manager, if he decides to run for lieutenant governor and he asks for her help.
And that brings me back to my grandchildren. If there is any hope for the future of our kids and grandkids, it starts here in Mississippi. It starts in 2023, with the race for lieutenant governor. It starts with electing true conservative leaders — people who will fight for us and not compromise their conservative principles and adherence to the Constitution of the United States of America.
It starts with people like McDaniel and Sojourner.
For the sake of your children and grandchildren, please urge McDaniel to run for lieutenant governor. Please join the “Draft Chris McDaniel for Lt. Governor of Mississippi” Facebook page. And then make it a point to help him through donating time and money when he does announce he is running.
And, please stay informed of the truth by listening to The Buck Naked Truth. Get started with the Melanie Sojourner episode.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
