Now that I am the grandfather of two beautiful grandbabies, 2-year-old Evie and 4-month-old Eli, I have other grandparents come up to me all of the time and ask, “Isn’t being a grandparent the greatest thing ever?” And yes, without a doubt, IT IS the greatest thing ever. Evie and Eli bring an unbridled joy to my heart that I never could have even imagined and, unless you have your own grandchildren, you simply won’t be able to grasp what I’m talking about.

Jim Cegielski

However, even the greatest things in life have a dark side. In the case of grandbabies, it’s germs. Ever since Evie started daycare, she has been a living, breathing petri dish … an adorably cute, irresistible, snot-nosed disease-spreader.

