The college football game between Georgia and South Carolina had yet to get out of hand when there was a stoppage in play. Another incessant — and dare I say sport-ruining — instant-replay challenge? A hurt player?
No and no. What caused this minor disruption in action was a group of college-age women sauntering off the playing field, occupying a decent part of the end zone. They didn’t look in much of a hurry to get off the field, maybe oblivious to the start-of-play signal from the referee. Or it could have been the minuscule area to walk behind the end zone and the stands.
Either way, there seemed to be hundreds of women walking off at a gingerly pace as many fanned out into the end zone as play was about to begin. I found myself muttering, “Get the hell off the field.” The camera then panned to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.
I am no lip-reader, but Beamer said, “Get off the field.” He left out the “hell.” Surely everyone had the same reaction, since people go to football games to watch the action, not a group of college girls hold up the game taking their time getting off the field for whatever reason.
And there was nothing Beamer said that was controversial. Compared to most things I have heard on the sidelines – mostly high school sidelines — what Beamer yelled was as tame as a centenarian tortoise. Maybe in a farewell column, when I have given my last care, I can quote some of what I have heard on the sidelines. “Get off the field” was not one of the ones that sticks in my memory.
Oh, but in the name of all that is woke — and weak — Beamer wasn’t just yelling at a group of college girls. Oh, no, Beamer had done so much worse. He yelled at a group of college girls who had just participated in an on-field recognition of the anniversary of Title IX, which put women’s sports on equal footing — more or less — with men’s sports.
If only it was the men’s tennis team that won a championship and was slow to get off the field that had drawn Beamer’s ire, that would have been it. But, oh, the world in which we live …
Out poured the forever class of being an offended victim, clucking away at the keyboard, lambasting the head coach for being a misogynist, woman-hating piece of human trash who has a deep-rooted hatred for women’s athletics. How dare this pig disgrace the groundbreaking movement of Title IX in such a callous, heartless way.
Now, had the young women been playing a scheduled soccer game on the same field and Beamer forced them off the field so that his men could play football, the Title IX warriors would have been justified. But this? Really?
And to think that Beamer, so heartless, did not know that at the end of the first quarter, against arguably the best college football team on the planet, there would be a Title IX recognition ceremony even further planted the coach in the pen with the rest of the pigs. What is he trying to do, win a football game? Who knew that the camera would pan to his face as he yelled what everyone else was yelling?
In the world in which we live, such is now grounds for scorn. For his heartless malfeasance, Beamer was forced to — drumroll please — APOLOGIZE for offending the Title IX movement, again capitulating and taking a proverbial knee to appease a woke mob that gets stronger and stronger after each apology it elicits.
In deference to George Costanza’s character on Seinfeld, “You can stuff your sorries in a sack, mister!” What does it mean? Who knows, but every time the mob wants an apology, repeat that line to them. Tell them to pound sand. Let the world know that you were trying to win a football game, not wait on young women to ease their way off the field. Period. Next question.
Or one could take the now-LSU coach Brian Kelly approach when he was at Notre Dame when his team suffered a terrible loss. Parroting a quote from a former NFL coach who, when asked about his team’s execution said, “I’m in favor of it.” Kelly said that last year, “I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.”
The mob came for him, too, demanding he take a knee and apologize to the masses for advocating the mass murder of his football team so that the mob could add another notch to the woke headboard. Kelly didn’t take the bait. He did the opposite. He asked if they were all crazy. Surely, inside he already knew the answer.
These people are bat-s&^t crazy — with apologies to bat s&^t. Those are my words, not Kelly’s. They should be yours, too.
I wonder how many of the people who were demanding Beamer apologize for sullying the sanctity of Title IX are also supporters of allowing biological men to participate in women’s athletics in what has potential to be a devastating blow to, you guessed it, Title IX? I’m asking for a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.