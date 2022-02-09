Across the Mighty Mississippi from Vicksburg is the small town — a gas station, adult nudie store and a couple local watering holes — known as Delta. It is a pit stop on the way west toward the metropolis of Tallulah.
Yet about a half-dozen times per year, I would load up the car and head west, dog in tow, to finally win big on Powerball.
I was no fool and knew that I would not win the Powerball, but even the thought of telling the bosses to take their job and shove it while eating a $100 steak in the new RV was worth it enough for the drive.
Back then, Mississippi did not have a lottery. Gambling on casino barges? Absolutely. Having a lottery? Are you crazy, that would lead to the downfall of civilized society. We all know the reason the lottery never happened then was the powerful — and deep pockets — of the casino lobby, but it worked.
So I would go to Louisiana, wait in line to get my shot at the American dream of wealth with a parking lot full of cars with Mississippi license plates. The higher the Powerball jackpot got, the more and more cars arrived, and the more and more security was needed. TV cameras from Jackson arrived as well, documenting what lengths — in my case about six miles — people would go to play the lottery.
Mississippi’s pro-lottery forces bellowed, “Look at how much money we are losing to Louisiana! Outrageous!”
In 2018, lottery became legal in Mississippi, keeping the Magnolia State money in the Magnolia State.
While that was happening, Mississippi OK’d sports gambling at casinos, including the popular Bok Homa Casino just outside of Sandersville. On the first day, Bok Homa hosted a media event to kick off the SportsBook. “Forced” to staff the event, somehow I became the first person to place a sports bet — $10 on the Saints to win the Super Bowl.
Had it not been for the worst call in NFL history in the closing minutes of the NFC championship game against the Rams, I would have basked in the glow of winning $260 — not quite the Powerball windfall, but not a bad return on a $10 bet.
In Louisiana, the sports betting lobby howled in the same tones and with the same verbiage as those pro-lottery forces in Mississippi — look how much money we are losing to Mississippi casinos’ sports wagering sites. Outrageous!
In 2021, Louisiana voters were allowed to decide on a parish-by-parish basis who could bet on sports. Ninety percent of Louisiana parishes OK’d sports gambling that also included an option for mobile sports betting, which went into effect just before the national college football championship game in January.
Mississippi’s pro-sports gambling lobby howled. If we don’t allow Mississippians to bet on sports from their cellphones, we will lose tons of money to our neighbors to the west. Outrageous!
Left out in the press releases pushing for the now-dead piece of legislation to allow such cellphone wagering was that mobile gambling in Louisiana uses geocaching to confirm the location of a would-be gambler. Someone sitting in their living room in Soso cannot place a mobile sports wager at a Louisiana mobile betting site.
Border towns, it would be possible in much the same way I crossed the Mississippi River to get my lottery fix, but to get across the river to Louisiana from places such as Vicksburg or Natchez means driving past a casino where sports betting is already legal. In places such as Jones County, would a person drive the 10 miles to Bok Homa or venture 100 miles into Louisiana to place a sports bet, then return home?
Anyone answering in the affirmative obviously has more pressing mental issues than a desire to gamble on sports from a cellphone.
The pushback in Mississippi against mobile sports betting is likely coming from the same deep-pockets who opposed the lottery for so many years — if we allow people to gamble from the comfort of their La-Z-Boy, why would they come to a casino? Why would they visit the buffet or sit down at slot machines? Likely, they wouldn’t. Hence, the pushback against mobile sports betting, no matter what the BS, public-relations excuses coming out of Jackson might be.
As for this Sunday’s game, go to Bok Homa and drop a few bucks on the Bengals to win. But be warned, if one is using my advice, I pushed publicly and privately my absolute assurance that Michigan would defeat Georgia in the CFP playoffs. I almost convinced a coworker to drop $100 for the huge payday.Final score: Georgia 34, Michigan 11.
My cellphone will remain off come Sunday.
Almost there
Two weeks ago, I wrote of an effort to walk 50 miles in the month of February to raise money for the prevention of suicide. Now 10 days in, Walter the Dog and I have walked every day, rain or shine, to the tune of about 16 miles. Even newspaper math can figure out that we have 18 days to walk the final 34 miles, or just shy of two miles per day.
Easy-peasy … wait, what? Mardi Gras …
With King Cakes sold on every corner, breweries producing specialty beers to go along with the season and a laundry list of parades on the horizon, Walter and I have come to the realization that we have until about Feb. 25 to get this accomplished.
But we jolly-well will. Reading stories of the heartbreak of suicide and its effects on families and loved ones will break your heart. A final solution to a temporary problem is never the answer. And while we didn’t raise enough money to reach Powerball status, we can only hope every bit can help someone, somewhere.
It also has shown that, in our family, Walter is more out of shape than I am. I never would have bet on that — in a casino or on a cellphone.
