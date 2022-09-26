They must own it. This is the year in which we determine our national direction, our future and our cohesiveness. Through the years, I’ve heard it said many times: “This election is the most important one of our time.” We have finally arrived at THIS time, in which we will determine our destiny. This election, the midterm of 2022, is the one.

We see our beloved nation being dismantled by a power-hungry junta. Our God-given rights are being canceled. We have a government run by corrupt individuals of both parties. They (Democrats/liberals/American communists) are pushing chaos and agendas of national destruction.

