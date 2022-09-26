They must own it. This is the year in which we determine our national direction, our future and our cohesiveness. Through the years, I’ve heard it said many times: “This election is the most important one of our time.” We have finally arrived at THIS time, in which we will determine our destiny. This election, the midterm of 2022, is the one.
We see our beloved nation being dismantled by a power-hungry junta. Our God-given rights are being canceled. We have a government run by corrupt individuals of both parties. They (Democrats/liberals/American communists) are pushing chaos and agendas of national destruction.
How did we get here? There are literally hundreds of causes. For decades, people haven’t been taught how to think, how to evaluate and reason and, as a result, they devour whatever comes across MSM (mainstream media) without deliberation or thought processes. So many of our citizens have gone to sleep, relying on the government and MSM to care for them. There is no critical thinking involved. Hear it and obey, to THEIR detriment — and ours.
Folks, let’s face it: the American people have been sold a bill of goods. Joe Biden and the Democrats have declared war on this nation. Just look at what they do and consider “why do they do this.” As I have said before, the Democrats and the “denizens of Biden” are operating in the clear. It’s out there in front of us, and so many are blind.
What we now see happening started decades ago. There are many factors, but I like to label these under the “Me First” banner. Education has taught our youth that they can do anything without first thinking. So many youths and adults cannot think and reason. They have been “programmed” to follow and obey. So many do not know our true history, and that lack of knowledge removes one level of safety net from their ability to look out for themselves.
Law-breaking, loss of societal mores, doing what you want to do whenever you want to naturally follows when you are in the “me first” mode. Over the past two summers, we have seen the results of “me first” in our large, Democrat machine-run cities. The sad thing is that no one stops the riots. People are injured or killed without penalty. Laws are not enforced, and soon the laws mean nothing.
Beautiful urban areas are now Third-World hellholes. An example: Portland, Ore., was a very beautiful city. But now, downtown is overrun by the “homeless” people. It is an outdoor toilet. Feces and urine, needles are very common on the street. They have maps to help you avoid stepping in feces on the sidewalks. Many of these people are mentally ill, and it is obvious and unsafe.
Oh, well, let’s get back to my point. Many things are done by well-meaning people that fall apart in the real world. The “Progressives,” though, are not well-meaning. These are the people who want power, power to control everything.
These are the folks who want to “defund the police” and empty prisons. What could possibly go wrong?
One of our presidents, Theodore Roosevelt, an early progressive, is famous for his “Big Stick.” He believed the United States should “walk softly” and carry a “Big Stick.” He looked out for Americans and American issues overseas. He did this for the good of America. Now, let’s contrast our current progressives and Joe Biden. He carries the “Big Stick,” but HE wields it against Americans and America, in general. His “Big Stick” consists of the DOJ, FBI, CDC, etc. Biden covets power, but he is also a “marionette,” where others pull the strings. Biden’s use of power is to entrench himself and others of his ilk to control US.
You should be able to see what Biden and the Democrats are up to. They are attempting to turn America into a socialist hellhole, with them exclusively in charge. We should look at other socialist “utopias” — North Korea, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, China … you get the point. This is not what the founders had in mind in 1776.
Democrats must have their feet held to the fire. The American people need to be shown exactly what Democrats have done, usually with impunity. Examples include taking us from an independent oil-producing nation to an oil-dependent nation. This is to force the American people to go green. Most folks are not interested in an electric vehicle. All they have done is destroy our economy, cause inflation (the silent thief), destroy the middle class, destroy small business and pay people to NOT work and become a ward of the state.
Look at our southern border with Mexico. It is an open border. The Border Patrol and ICE cannot contain the flood of illegal ALIENS. This puts at least 5 million potential voters on Democrat rolls. Today, I heard a report that stated that enough fentanyl has come through Texas to kill everyone in the United States.
Think of that. The cartels run the show along the border. Who does this help? China, a “good friend” of the Bidens, who make fentanyl.
Bottom line: the Democrats and Judas Joe Biden (from the Judas-goat of ancient Israel) MUST BE held to account for their criminal, impeachable acts. They — all of them — have done these things for power and money. These goals have placed the United States in great peril, possibly greater peril than the Cold War with the USSR.
THIS IS THE TIME. We must act. We have got to take back control or this nation is sunk. This is a time for great courage and prayer. THIS IS THE TIME.
“The greatest want of the world is the want of men — men who will not be bought or sold, men who in their inmost souls are true and honest, men who do not fear to call sin by its right name. Men whose conscience is as true to duty as the needle to the pole, men who will stand for right though the heavens fall” — E.G. White Education, page 57.
•
Dr. Ben Norton is a family physician and graduate of the University of Mississippi, School of Medicine, Class of 1987. He is originally from Ellisville and is now retired and living in Church Hill, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.