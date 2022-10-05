Recently, soon-to-be Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy unveiled a commitment to America, much in the same way nearly 30 years ago Newt Gingrich released his Contract with America.
Like what most of the Republican Party unveils, though, the plan is filled with platitudes and talking points that will help them reclaim the House and possibly the Senate in November. Then it will be forgotten until the next election cycle. That is how the Republicans operate — promise, promise, promise then forget, forget, forget.
The commitment is something politicians wrote with market-tested phrases, not simple talk the American people need. So, without further delay, a simple man’s 10-point plan for the future of the country. These are in no particular order:
1- Take every man and woman who is serving time for possession of distribution of marijuana and get them out of jail. Cannabis will be legal in all 50 states in our lifetime, and states that have legalized it for both medicinal and recreational purposes have not fallen apart because of that legalization.
There is too much tax revenue in legalized cannabis for politicians to continue to ignore. If there is one thing a politician cannot turn away from, it is tax dollars, and the legal cannabis industry is ripe for the picking.
2- Get dangerous people off the street. Contrary to what many cities are trying to get you to believe, there are dangerous people out there who do not need to be members of society. Use the free beds from the cannabis users and make the most dangerous among us stay behind bars for a long, long time.
3- Finish the wall on the southern border. Oh, you will be called a racist — I am sure a few of my “fans” are already tossing those words around right about now — but, at this point, calling someone a racist is akin to the boy who cried wolf, so who gives a darn what others think? Our open border is a national security crisis, not because of those genuinely wanting a new life, but because of the criminals and the fentanyl flowing across that border. Fentanyl will kill thousands more than any out-of-control Donald Trump rally ever will, which makes one wonder why we are on month 18 of trying to sully a former president and ignoring the most pressing national security issue of our time.
4- Outfit every law enforcement officer in the United States with a body camera. Body cams will force accountability for both the criminals and the police, and might also lead to the end of the lunacy known as “defund the police.” Allocate a few billion dollars — a grain of sand in the world in which politicians spend money — and get body cams!
5- Term limits for our national politicians. House members get a maximum of four four-year terms. Senators get a maximum of two six-year terms. Period. There is a reason these people will spend millions of dollars to get elected to a job that pays about $200K per year. Take away the incentives of career politicians forever, and maybe we could see a functioning federal government again.
6- Adopt an all-of-the-above energy strategy to make the United States energy-independent and a massive energy exporter, which will do nothing but buoy our economy. Continue to utilize solar and wind, but also oil, natural gas and let’s get building those nuclear power plants again. Climate-change zealots will lose their minds. When they do, tell them to strap themselves to a wind turbine and hold on tight.
7- Get the national debt and spending under control ... OK, have you stopped laughing yet? We are so deep in debt with so much in future obligations, there is no way out of it. For two decades, I have wondered when the debt train will come off the tracks and, eventually, it will. The current national debt is more than $31 trillion. If you spent $1 million per day, it would take you 31 million days to spend what we now owe. Thirty-one-million days is about 85,000 years. Math always wins and we will be the losers — eventually.
8- Dismantle the Department of Justice and start with the FBI. That law enforcement entity is horribly corrupt and has been weaponized against its political opponents, which should scare everyone because, eventually, you will be the political opponent. What the FBI has engaged in over the past seven years would make J. Edgar Hoover blush. Rotten to the core, it must be destroyed.
9- Adios, political parties! Put every candidate on the ballot without any letter next to their name. Have them battle it out, with the first candidate to get more than 50 percent of the vote declared the winner. Political parties have polarized the country so terribly, there might be no coming back from it. At a bare minimum, have more legitimate choices than Republican or Democrat, because, frankly, I am embarrassed to say I support either of these two miserable parties in their current forms.
10- Let free speech reign again. The spineless cancel-culture warriors have placed free speech at the top of their extinction list by scaring people into not expressing their opinions openly or freely. If we completely lose the ability to express our thoughts, we have lost a free society. Grow a backbone and stop rising each morning looking for a reason to be offended. How will they ever handle real adversity if they go apoplectic over spoken or written words? Life is too short and too tough for weakness, and cancel-culture warriors are the weakest among us.
Will these 10 common-sense steps ever happen? We’d have a better chance of seeing me as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers than these actually happening. There is too much money and power in special interests and being victims to be had..
