Recently, soon-to-be Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy unveiled a commitment to America, much in the same way nearly 30 years ago Newt Gingrich released his Contract with America.

Sean Murphy

Like what most of the Republican Party unveils, though, the plan is filled with platitudes and talking points that will help them reclaim the House and possibly the Senate in November. Then it will be forgotten until the next election cycle. That is how the Republicans operate — promise, promise, promise then forget, forget, forget.

