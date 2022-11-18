Last week, I took a break from this column. The election lead-up evoked a lot of emotions in me. Plus, Barbie and I’d volunteered to work the poll up our way. That was a 13-hour day, and then I did the Buck Naked Truth election night podcast. I was spent. Grumpy, too. Old White Guys are like that. Yeah, they are. 

Buck Torske

I’d started this column beforehand, but given how the election shaped up, I felt deflated and thought it didn’t have relevance. But I re-read it and decided the point still matters, and maybe things turned out better than I’d felt Nov. 8. There wasn’t a “red tsunami.” Not close. But Republicans raised the tide and washed away a few Democrat seats to regain the House. So it mattered. All our votes mattered. 

