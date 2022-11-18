Last week, I took a break from this column. The election lead-up evoked a lot of emotions in me. Plus, Barbie and I’d volunteered to work the poll up our way. That was a 13-hour day, and then I did the Buck Naked Truth election night podcast. I was spent. Grumpy, too. Old White Guys are like that. Yeah, they are.
I’d started this column beforehand, but given how the election shaped up, I felt deflated and thought it didn’t have relevance. But I re-read it and decided the point still matters, and maybe things turned out better than I’d felt Nov. 8. There wasn’t a “red tsunami.” Not close. But Republicans raised the tide and washed away a few Democrat seats to regain the House. So it mattered. All our votes mattered.
Places where there was disappointment, like New York, Lee Zelden put the fear of God into the libtards. And Beto O’Rourke’s now … finally, “Texas toast.” Here’s a taste of why I think the Dems, as whole, are in decline:
Rep. James Clyburn’s the Democrat Majority “Whip” and third-ranking Democrat in the House. He went to South Carolina State, leaving with a BA in history, where evidently, he didn’t pay attention. This paragon of academia, a powerful Democrat in our government, said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday before the midterms, he believes – and wants others to believe — the U.S. is on the path of pre-World War II Germany into Nazism (but only under Republicans).
He said, “It’s what happens in a country that follows what happened in Germany in the early ’30s. And I said this in 2018, it caught a lot of hell from a lot of people for having said it, but it was true then and it’s true now.” Clyburn continued, “This country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, elected a chancellor who then co-opted the media. This past president (referring to Donald Trump) … called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap. And we know it. And that’s what’s going on in this country.”
Clyburn must’ve never actually studied history, be blind, deaf, never watches events and never listens to anyone outside his Leftist bubble. If he’d tuned in the following Saturday to Newsmax, he’d have witnessed where at least half this country is traveling, and it sure isn’t into the pit of Nazism. He would’ve seen tens of thousands of Pennsylvanians and their Republican candidates rallying with Trump, and a crowd intent on preserving this free republic. People who love, embrace and live what America is, and its ideals. Nothing smacked of the putrid, insulting vision Clyburn fears.
He would’ve seen a crowd belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and people of all races knowing in their hearts and souls this is a great country … and why. No. Clyburn, you are miserable, unhappy, deluded and misguided. Americans aren’t falling for Nazism. We’re not falling for any -ism. We killed Nazis, we killed Communists and stopped empires, too. This republic, under our flag — the standard for freedom — backed them down and saved the world more than once. And we did it, not only for ourselves, but for every soul yearning for what that flag stands for. He must truly hate this country in every fiber of his being to believe what he believes. Clyburn doesn’t belong anywhere near “the People’s House.”
Mr. “Representative,” some facts: Germans were the last Europeans to achieve a nation-state. Until 1870, Germany was dozens of small vassal states, loosely allied tribes and sects, under different feudal rulers united by shared animosity for their neighbors. It was grandiosely self-described as the “old Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation” and stumbled along for 900 years, finally collapsing and changing under Napoleon’s pressure. This was the First Reich (“Reich” means “empire”). Its “emperor” lived in Vienna. Voltaire, the French writer, pointed out it was “neither Holy, Roman nor an Empire.”
In 1871 they came together, but it wasn’t some “revolution” by common people wanting liberty. It came via Prussian military might and a man named Bismarck, under threat of Napoleon’s armies. The coalition fought and defeated the French in the Franco-Prussian War. At its end, a now forcibly “unified” Germany was declared, and Karl Wilhelm was proclaimed its emperor. Infant “Germany,” the Second Reich, was under Prussian control based on elitism — a pretend monarchy, enforced by an army, a bureaucracy, and supported by and for an aristocracy and industrialists. The people were useful, necessary and disposable fodder for war, agriculture and industry.
America, by the time of the rise of the Second Reich, was already nearly celebrating its centennial. Our Civil War was behind us and Reconstruction and western expansion underway. Our republic and its Democratic principles – the first and only nation ever conceived as a nation “Of, By and For the People,” was moving along its road toward a “more perfect union.”
Clyburn, America was already the unequaled model for rights and freedom when your “greatest democracy going” was still a World War, and 52 years ahead for Germans … and only established to salvage a destroyed, economically bereft and disillusioned population of the Second Reich’s war to expand their so-called empire. Post-World War I 1919 Germany’s grasp at becoming a “republic,” called the Weimar Republic, was an abject failure. It came from desperation to placate dissident elements and quell communism. It was plagued with unemployment, homelessness, lawlessness and rife with antisemitism and racial hatred. It lacked national idealism and unity of purpose.
Unlike our U.S Constitution, Weimar’s was merely words on paper to cope with social discord, moral decline and financial setbacks. Money became useless with runaway inflation, and Germany collapsed into poverty. Riots and mobs were commonplace. Its people desperately wanted stability, to have a semblance of normalcy and confidence in a future.
That’s where Hitler came in. The Third Reich was born. So “the greatest democracy going” was done by 1933, a whopping 14 years. Unlike us, it had no ideal of the worth of the individual, equality — nor the guiding hand of God.
As for a “co-opted” media … co-opting means “to make use of for one’s own purposes; take over or adopt.” Clyburn implies this is how Trump and conservatives came to power. But, ironically, he cleverly exercised that effectively with Fox News. He got his message out to sell his narrative. Fox is their “bugaboo” isn’t it, and the outlet the Left has beaten up as Trump’s tool? But now it works to their ends, so co-opted it is. Smart.
But in Germany, before and after World War I, there was never a “free” press in the American mold, and there wasn’t an ingrained First Amendment right to freedom of speech or the press.
Clyburn’s B.S. is why the Left has ascended, and why it’s going to fail. Comments like his stand without scrutiny or rebuttal. It allows the enemies of this republic — and don’t doubt the American left is the enemy – to use willing sycophants like the press to feed lies to us unchallenged. In fact, the idea of a co-opted press by conservatives is pure projection. It’s exactly what the Left has mastered. If they say the other guy’s doing something, bet the farm it’s really them.
Ask yourself how the media and press can be co-opted at the same time the supposed co-opter decries it as the “enemy of the people.” To that point, I believe Trump hit the nail on the head. The press and media, by a majority, are “enemies of the people.” Look at Facebook, Twitter, the New York Times for evidence. Ever been in Facebook or Twitter “jail” for your comments or views? Try finding a pro-America message in popular film or on all but two or three news networks.
No, Mr. Clyburn, not only has the American Left co-opted the press, but the educational system, corporate and tech, finance and popular culture and the arts. Add the intelligence and military. “Nazism” – although used by them to frighten us — is more accurately their intent. They salivate to be able to have the unchecked power and control Hitler had and model their entire efforts to undermine our republic in a Hitler-like pursuit to win power in all they do.
But good Americans will prevail. This republic will endure. All it takes is for good people to call out lies and disinformation for what they are when they see, hear or read it. This last election should show us the Left still hasn’t convinced enough Americans their way is best. Because it isn’t. It’s despotism and the opposite of the “democracy” they attempt to sell us. The Left no more desires a democracy than it truly wants a free press. Well, right now ,we still have one, and this column is proof. So, I’m calling you out Clyburn – and all your comrades.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
