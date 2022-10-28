Read more, react less
•
In my quarter century-plus in this profession, I’ve witnessed a migration of media colleagues crossing over to the dark side — public relations. Both disciplines are taught under the umbrella of “Communications,” which is appropriate, I suppose. There are undeniable similarities. After all, the purpose of each is to instruct people to communicate with the public. But the goal of each couldn’t be more different.
PR people are hired mercenaries. They always know how their story is going to end — with their people or organization being in the right or “taking responsibility for his/her/our actions” and being shipped off to rehab or counseling or some sort of pseudo-psychological training program being instituted to “rid the culture of toxicity.” A preacher or spiritual adviser of some sort adding a few words of encouragement is always a nauseating ... err, effective strategy, too. That’s part of the damage-control PR playbook, depending on the seriousness of the situation. Claims of victimhood and carefully-crafted “confessions” can be transformed into currency in the current culture. PR people stick with the one who signs the paychecks, even if they have to spin so much that they would lose their self-respect, if they had any.
The goal of journalists is simpler but sometimes tougher — find the truth, regardless of how inconvenient or unpopular it may be. There can be no sacred cows. If your co-worker or own company is in the wrong, it’s your duty and responsibility to report relevant facts as you find them in matters of public concern.
That sounds obvious, of course. But that’s not what’s happening anymore. Not even close. Just this year, there have been at least a half-dozen major news stories that are much bigger than Watergate — the two-bit burglary for which all scandals are named these days — but there’s no interest from anyone in the mainstream media. Woodward and Bernstein were hailed as heroes to a generation, and journalism schools across the country filled with aspiring investigative reporters after they saw or read “All The President’s Men.”
Even with all of the material that’s out there now to substantiate accusations of treasonous actions at the top levels of government, it appears that no one in journalism or in power now has the will to even check out any of it. Not even an investigation. Not even a probing question. Only the “partisan kooks” at Fox News and a few other marginalized media outlets are reporting provable facts that people in powerful positions are pushing for things that benefit them but are detrimental to our country.
But those outlets have all been successfully branded as “bad” or “conspiracy-mongers” to the willfully ignorant masses — the ones who just see the headlines on their newsfeeds or hear what the sages of pop culture and influencers say/tweet/post. No need to read or research for yourself. They just want to align themselves with the “good” side, the enlightened ones, in some sort of sad delusion that they’ll somehow be BFFs by sharing the same beliefs.
It’s no different than my high school cafeteria in the 1980s. Most people have a longing for acceptance, to be in the “in” crowd at the “cool” table. Only now, it’s accessible on an international scale in an even more super-superficial space — the social-mediasphere.
Yes, I’m a one-trick pony when it comes to where I place the blame for most of the ills of society today. Unlike the people who reside in that world, I’m self-aware enough to realize that. But I’m consistent. And insistent that it’s the tool that’s going to do what the bloody battles for states’ rights, Imperial Japan, Nazi Germany, Communist Russia and Muslim terrorists failed to do — destroy America.
As usual, I digress ... The point is, there is a big distinction between PR and reporting. Or at least there should be. But those lines are blurred these days. They’re thick as thieves, and that’s robbing us all of our liberty. The Fourth Estate is an essential entity in our system of checks and balances. There’s a reason the Founders made the First Amendment first. It’s the pillar on which democracy stands — and now the people in the most powerful positions to protect and fight for that freedom have actually joined the fight against free speech that has been deemed “dangerous” by the people in power.
Unlike our Founders, the people in power today don’t have the wisdom or foresight to see that the shifting whims of the culture — particularly one that is so inexplicably influenced by people whose only “skill” is coalescing in a fake community and shouting at the “bad” people — could mean that their enemies will one day wield the same power to silence them. Perhaps that’s why they’re fighting so hard and lying so shamelessly to maintain power.
That’s to be expected from the partisans, of course. It’s just disappointing when the press lets us down. They have become PR people for the powerful, whether they be politicians or corporations or entertainers. They all profit from their cozy relationship. There is no free press any more. With the fragmentation of media and declining profit margins, one advertiser can hold a whole network hostage. The hierarchy has to be what’s holding back individual reporters — that and the thought of not being on the “good” side with the “good” people, no matter how deranged their ideas and tactics may be. They’ve seen the perks and accolades that come to those who carry the party’s baggage, and they’ve seen the ostracization of those who step out of line.
These “reporters” are “writing for each other,” as they’re often accurately accused of doing, or auditioning for actual PR jobs and all the perks that come with that — better pay, better hours, better parties. But at what cost?
They’re sacrificing their self-respect, and with that, the greatest country in the history of the world. That’s not hyperbole. When the fourth leg of a table crumbles, everything that’s on it falls, too.
Make no mistake, that’s what’s happening. But, hey, at least it was the cool table.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.