I attended Drew University in Madison, N.J., from 1982 until I graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. It was one of the more expensive colleges in the United States at that time, with tuition and room and board coming in at around 30 grand a year. That is a whopping $120,000 education, and this was more than 35 years ago. Today, Drew University costs more than $230,000 for a four-year degree.
At the time I was accepted into Drew, I was living in a single-parent home that was falling apart and didn’t have running water. My dad, a maintenance worker at a Lipton Tea factory, was the sole provider and he wasn’t even making $30,000 a year. He certainly couldn’t afford to send me to a 30-grand-a-year college. Heck, we could barely afford to pay the electric bill. This was my “white privilege” that you hear so much about nowadays.
I grew up in a time when going to college was still considered a major achievement and a necessity to move up in the world, so I took out massive amounts of student loans and I earned a “liberal arts” poli-sci degree that I would never really put to any practical use.
Even though my degree wasn’t really worth $120,000, the entire experience was life-altering, and I wouldn’t have my family nor the jobs that I have had over the years, and I certainly wouldn’t have ended up owning The Laurel Leader-Call without having gone to Drew. With that in mind, for a full decade after I graduated, I paid off my student loans. I never missed a payment and I never once regretted my decision to put myself tens of thousands of dollars in debt to go to college.
However, even if I hadn’t felt like my college experience was worth the 30 grand a year in college costs, I STILL would have paid off my student loans because I signed a binding contract to do so. Even before I attended my first class, I knew what I was putting my name to and certainly never thought, “Well, I just won’t pay this loan when it comes due” or “I hope the federal government turns socialist some day and will make others pay this off for me.” Of course not. It was my loan. I alone decided to go to college and I alone decided to go to one of the most expensive colleges in America. This was 100 percent my responsibility.
Anyone who goes to college should be smart enough to know that when you sign a loan contract, it is your legal responsibility to pay it off … not someone else, not the government, not your fellow taxpayer. If you are not bright enough to realize what a contract is by the time you are 18 years old then, let’s face it, college shouldn’t be in your future.
What is amazing to me is that the Biden Administration, with a straight face, has now told plumbers, police officers, oilfield workers, retired folks, people who have already paid off their own student loans and those who opted to never go to college because they wanted to avoid college loans, that they are now responsible for paying off the loans of lawyers, college professors and the countless Starbuck baristas who hold worthless college degrees in drama, history and art.
This is clearly illegal. Once again, the Biden Administration is breaking the law. We cannot and should not be responsible for $600 billion of loans that were taken out by people who signed legally binding contracts. How can anyone in their right mind think this is anything but a bribe by Biden to his base of young, woke, socialism-loving radicals? It’s not only a bribe, but it is a bribe that hard-working, middle-American taxpayers are having jammed down their throats — ILLEGALLY!
This $600 billion giveaway of taxpayer money is also payback to the socialist, America-hating left-wing colleges that not only donate millions to Biden and his socialist colleagues, but also are responsible for creating the generation of socialists who fully expect that the government should be taking care of them. Colleges have been indoctrinating students with the Marxist doctrine for decades, and now American taxpayers are being asked to subsidize these left-wing indoctrination stations even though most of them are flush with cash through endowments and donations from alumni.
And make no mistake about it, most colleges are on the front line of turning our kids into America-hating communists. It was even going on when I went to college. As freshmen, we were forced to take something that Drew called a “Freshman Seminar.” There were only two or three to pick from, and they all seemed absolutely horrendous, but they were required. I chose something called “Imperialism,” only because the other choices sounded worse. My “Imperialism” course was taught by a left-wing, America-hating Marxist professor and the entire course was dedicated to teaching the class that Western nations, such as The United States and Britain, are evil, despotic nations whose sole purpose was to subjugate the poor and indigent. I brushed it off as the nonsense that it is. But today’s generation, without a doubt, is embracing the propaganda with open arms.
Make no mistake about it, this $300 billion loan giveaway is just another in a long line of attacks by the Biden Administration against middle- and working-class Americans. It started with killing the American oil industry, continued with opening up our southern border, accelerated with trillions of dollars in COVID and New Green Deal spending leading to crippling inflation and spiraling gas and food prices, and then was super-sized with the passing of a bill that will see the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents that will be weaponized and unleashed against anyone who doesn’t succumb to the will of the our new socialist totalitarian government. Now Biden and the communists who control the mentally- and ethically-compromised faux-president are extending a bribe to their socialist base to be paid for by their sworn enemy — those who love the country. It’s a bit of evil genius by the sinister people pulling Biden’s strings.
At some point, the Supreme Court will declare that Biden’s student-loan bribe, which was purposely launched a mere nine weeks before the midterm elections, is illegal. However, the evil genius of the plan will still work. Biden’s socialist base will be energized by the overturning of the bribe. Conservative Republicans will be accused of being against education, against young people and against minorities by the left-wing media. There will be renewed calls to blow up the Supreme Court. And, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the communists among us will use the opportunity to attack the Constitution itself and galvanize their base to show up at the polls.
Those of us who aren’t communists, who still believe that we should be paying our own way and who still believe in the United States that was envisioned by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, better show up at the polls as well. If we don’t, then you can expect to have your paycheck directly deposited into the national treasury by 2024.
