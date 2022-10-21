Last Sunday, I was listening to my pastor’s sermon, and it’s my habit when I hear something that trips a thought – and Pastor Phillips at Faith Arena is a master at making his congregation think — I’ll see if I can find scripture relating to the “lightbulb” that goes on over my head. I do the same thing when I’m troubled and seeking guidance. Invariably, I’ll randomly pick a book, and sure enough, there’s the answer. Funny thing about the Bible, huh? I bet some of you do the same thing.
This time, the lightbulb was about how our country finds itself in the mess it’s in. You can label it politics if you like. Or ideology. Or you can view it in the context of good versus evil … or you can see it as all three, like I do.
I’ve written before how it’s my belief our nation’s Founders were inspired by God. They were learned, educated and knew the history of the world, and had great respect for faith and understanding of Judeo-Christian values. They’d studied the word of God, the record of man and governments and rulers over the ages before them – and in the time they lived. They’d examined and understood the shortfalls of previous republics and conceived our unique form of government with checks and balances, and more importantly, inclusion of the common people as the bedrock of how we would move forward. With their own doubts, sins, egos, frailties, fears and weaknesses as men, they found a means to bring their learning, study and vision to us in the form of our Constitution, which in my estimate is — outside the Bible – the greatest document in all history.
There’s no other explanation, to me, for how they found one another, came together, argued, cajoled, reasoned and compromised to write such a magnificent thing. Oh yeah, I think God was working through them. I believe our nation’s the result God desires to come forth in His plan for humankind. The Founders were only mortal men, but not ordinary.
Today, it’s easy to find fault in them, focus on their lives and condemn them for things and ways we now find wrong. But the truth is, that’s taking an ignorant, self-righteous view and discounts the world they lived in, and it’s been left to those who came after them to perfect it. And no one can deny it’s been – and will continue to be – a struggle. Because in its design, it’s a lofty aspiration to be what they envisioned.
The men and women who’ve sought to administer and guide our nation since have been, and are, also only mortal. In the legacy the Founders left us, I believe they only overlooked one thing. They failed to realize they were leaving it to folks who weren’t the font of their ideas. In their time, words, character and actions mattered. Honor was esteemed, and a man’s word his most important measure. And for everything God brings, Satan wants to destroy and works through man to undermine His works. I believe and am of the opinion that’s the case today. There are far too many who’ve been corrupted by evil.
Where our Founders acted in faith and belief in good … they hadn’t any objective to position or power or financial gain in their Declaration of Independence or in their Constitution. In fact, these men risked everything they had achieved, possessed materially and their very lives to do as they did when stating openly to the most powerful ruler in the world then, in the closing line of the Declaration: “We Mutually Pledge To Each Other Our Lives, Our Fortunes, And Our Sacred Honor.”
We’re under sway now by many men and women without God’s influence. There’s no honor or faith in them, and they’re influenced and act with evil and with greed, elitism and no regard for the ideals of or the good and benefit to our nation. Too many worship false idols and reject God and natural law and certainly aren’t the sort of people who’d commit their everything to anything.
There have been many officeholders and bureaucrats throughout our history with “self-service” as their motive for what they did, but I don’t doubt today we’re seeing that on display like no time before. Where the Founders and earliest presidents and representatives had little in the way of trappings and “perks” as reward for service, over the course of the 247 years since, the offices we entrust have become “political careers,” no longer a selfless service “of, by and for the people.” It makes the idea of term limits valid since, without that, gaining and holding office is all about money spent and favors done. But until that comes about, we’re responsible for term limits through the ballot box.
So, I got to thinking of so many men and women in office today and how their words, behaviors and actions may also be, amazingly, working in God’s plan, as their failures show themselves and how now it’s us who need to allow His inspiration to work through us to restore the ideals of our Founders and rid ourselves of destructive and evil works.
When we think of what we’re witnessing throughout government and the people in government, we can’t deny the hand of Satan is laid on them. Think of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Charles Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and what they stand for — and against. Think of what we’ve seen from the likes of Adam Schiff and Bennie Thompson, Elizabeth Cheney and all the others, Democrat and “Republican.” People who embrace the power and the control of their positions and who benefit through corruption and lies to the tune of millions of dollars, and who disregard their duty and work for the destruction of our ideals, values and history, and jeopardize our future. We’re being tested.
I do think of them and believe America is being tested. I found my answer to my “lightbulb” this time, in Proverbs 6:12-19: “A worthless person, a wicked man, walks with a perverse mouth; He winks with his eyes, He shuffles his feet, He points with his fingers; Perversity is in his heart, He devises evil continually, He sows discord. Therefore his calamity shall come suddenly; Suddenly he shall be broken without remedy. These six things the Lord hates, Yes, seven are an abomination to Him: A proud look, A lying tongue, Hands that shed innocent blood, A heart that devises wicked plans, Feet that are swift in running to evil, A false witness who speaks lies, And one who sows discord among brethren.”
What does Proverbs 6:12 mean? To me, and maybe you, it describes a type of person as “wicked” and “worthless,” and how sins earn them those descriptions. King Solomon wrote that a worthless, wicked person uses deceptive speech. We call them con-artists, scammers and crooks, people purposely trying to lead people astray by lying to them. Choosing false gods like climate change and raising up idols like “equity” and transgenderism and socialism and communism. Turning people against another by their race or financial circumstances.
They’re perverting children’s minds and hardening their hearts against good and right and even confusing them as to whether they’re boys or girls … and stealing their innocence and the joy of childhood and wonder. Their goal of ending this nation not just ends it for us, but ends its hope for the world and people yearning for what we were founded in and represent and a future of freedom. All this nation’s promises haven’t been manifested yet, it’s true, but without this nation, they never will be.
That’s where you and I come in. We must stand and fight for that hope and future. I believe the Devil’s the ultimate deceiver. In John 8:44, Christ told us Satan “does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks out of his own character, for he is a liar and the father of lies.” Through us is the way back to the good of our founding.
Our decisions this Nov. 8 election, and our making it right again is, I think and pray, our part in the plan.
Thanks, Pastor Richard. I needed that.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
