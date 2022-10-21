Last Sunday, I was listening to my pastor’s sermon, and it’s my habit when I hear something that trips a thought – and Pastor Phillips at Faith Arena is a master at making his congregation think — I’ll see if I can find scripture relating to the “lightbulb” that goes on over my head. I do the same thing when I’m troubled and seeking guidance. Invariably, I’ll randomly pick a book, and sure enough, there’s the answer. Funny thing about the Bible, huh? I bet some of you do the same thing.

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

This time, the lightbulb was about how our country finds itself in the mess it’s in. You can label it politics if you like. Or ideology. Or you can view it in the context of good versus evil … or you can see it as all three, like I do. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.