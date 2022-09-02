If there’s one unassailable reality in the American Left’s war on you and me and this Republic, it’s that whatever they accuse us of, lay a bet it’s what they’re in fact doing.
President Joe Biden, at his inaugural — read, installation — told those of us who support Donald Trump, “… hear me out” before he vowed to be “a president for all Americans … We must end this uncivil war.”
Last weekend in Pennsylvania, he said this: “I respect conservative Republicans, I don’t respect these MAGA Republicans.” Earlier comments during an interview at a fundraiser in Maryland, he said this about Trump-backing Republicans: “What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy.
“It’s not just Trump,” he went on, “it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the … I’m going to say something — It’s like semi-fascism.”
In his clumsy-as-usual way, telling at least half of the country we’re his party’s target for elimination. Just Wednesday, Biden said more. He said Trump supporters are “a threat to democracy.”
“Fascist” is a convenient word the Left uses for any group or person who stands in their way. It sounds scary and it appeals to their base. And “death knell” is what they seek for the Make America Great Again movement because, let’s face it, they hate this country.
So, as far as I’m concerned, that’s projection, folks. I won’t use “semi-fascist” describing them; I’d be being too kind. The truth is, the “president” and his supporters are the real deal, so I’ll skip the “semi” crap. Their model for how to gain power, hold power and govern is based in fascism, and all its variant “isms” — Nazism, communism, socialism, totalitarianism. Name it, and they’ll employ it if it works to their ends.
All that fluff about being “democratic” is bull. Fascism defined is — or at least was when Mussolini initiated it and adopted it — a form of “far right” governance. So, of course, the American Left denies they employ fascist tools. But look at what they do. Listen to what they say.
The raid on Mar-a-Lago is only one glaring example. This administration has weaponized an already-willing so-called Justice Department and a perverted, corrupted FBI to be tools to suppress political dissent or even opposition. They harness their bureaucracy to their ends. It’s to squelch a political and ideological foe, with the added benefit to send a chill down the spine of anyone who supports anyone they target. It’s fear and terrorism. They may not ever actually indict the former president, but they’ll make his potential run at another term impossible or place doubt about his character in the minds of voters. And this raid is only one abuse we’ve seen.
Throughout Trump’s term, the Obama Leftist “Deep State” operated to undermine him personally and his effectiveness as president, and influence the sham we call the 2020 election to secure their place at the pinnacle of power. We all know it. Look at what happened to Roger Stone, Steve Bannon, Paul Manafort, Gen. Michael Flynn, Rick Gates and George Papadopoulos. And since then there’s been more.
Lavrentiy Beria, Josef Stalin’s ruthless and longest-serving secret police chief, bragged that he could prove criminal conduct on anyone, even the innocent. “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” was Beria’s infamous boast. Attorney General Merrick Garland must be a fan. Director of the FBI Wray is a sycophant to him. Neither appear to have a moral or ethical bone in their bodies.
Want more? How about the fabrication of “collusion” with the Russians by President Trump? Now wholly debunked, but it served its purpose and led to an impeachment. If any of the allegations were provable and stuck, Trump would’ve been ousted. Even with the facts, it was a near thing. Ditto the second impeachment. These are also implements of fascistic governments. “Show trials” and “kangaroo courts” — call them as you like.
Move on to the — their word — “insurrection” on Jan. 6. There wasn’t any such thing. To make it such, it took a manufactured and enabled breakdown of security at the Capitol. It’s no stretch to find factors supporting that assumption. And now, some 800 Americans have been “investigated,” arrested and hundreds jailed as essentially “political prisoners.” In many, many cases, defendants’ have been kept from legal counsel, visitation by family and placed in solitary confinement and held without bail, convictions pressured by threat of worse to come if they don’t fold and admit their guilt. That’s fascism. But it serves the Left’s purposes. More terror. Who among us wouldn’t be fearful of speaking out or demonstrating, only to face this sort of “justice?”
Where citizens speak out, like at school boards, to try to stem the destruction of learning and childhood, the FBI acts in the interests of teachers’ unions to label parents “terrorists,” all directed to eliminate the influence of family in bringing up their kids. Actions straight out of Marx’s Communist Manifesto, where the destruction of the family must occur to eliminate the strength that gives our society.
In the news just days ago, I saw where armed Antifa (ironic, isn’t it?) stood guard outside a library where “transgender story hour” was underway. Amazing.
In far too many cities, they use their minions to sow fear. George Soros-backed district attorneys lead the charge in decriminalizing criminals and sympathetic prosecutors don’t prosecute. “No bail” violent offenders are released into our communities while rioters, thieves and killers go unpursued. This all is in essence a state-sponsored anarchy — another means to break down our society.
Elections. What can I say about those? I’m convinced the 2020 election was so fraught with fraud and illegality as to make it invalid. I no more believe Biden was elected than I believe in the Man in the Moon. Leftist judges refused to even look at evidence of tampering.
The American Left controls the vast majority of news outlets and social media. Censorship, omission and outright banning of anything detrimental to their agenda, and a constant barrage of disinformation and slanted “facts” pervades reporting. Truth be damned. Another tool for advancing their dominance.
Yep, the Left takes any means from any source of “ism” if it works. The goal for them is an elite few overseeing the supplicated masses. They see a future of globalism, and any other “ism” it takes to get there is just fine.
Ask yourselves if you think Trump, you, me and others you know are fascists. Did Trump raid Hillary’s home? Did he have his opposers investigated? Did Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff get subpoenaed? No. Were there mass arrests of protesters anywhere? No. Hell no is the answer. Because, just like all of us who believe in the tenets of our Republic, we don’t invent crimes, plant evidence, fabricate allegations or use power and authority for vengeance. But Biden, the tool, and his followers do. So, in this, they’re absolutely right — we’re a genuine threat to their goals, and their desire to see us gone or neutered is the only way they’ll prevail.
Well, Ol’ Sleepy, I ain’t going anywhere. And I’m sure I’m not alone. We’re not going to let you frighten us, and unless you stop the midterm election somehow, your days are numbered, and so is the destruction of MAGA and this always, not “never,” as the now disgraced and removed Democrat governor of New York Andrew Cuomo once said, great country. But remember, we’re interested in real justice, not vigilantism or revenge. And we’ll use real evidence. You’ll need to keep looking over your shoulder. Bet on it, Joe.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
