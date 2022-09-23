I know some of you saw me respond to an idiotic liberal critic on our Facebook page and were wondering, “What’s up with that?” Well, if you are wondering why I broke one of my own cardinal rules of not engaging the trolls, please let me explain.
Last Thursday, our editorial blasted President Biden for celebrating the “Inflation Reduction Act” while at the same time a new inflation report had the Dow Jones Industrial Average tanking to the tune of 1,200 points in a single day. It was also posted online. Anyone with half of a brain knows that the “Inflation Reduction Act” has nothing to do with inflation and everything to do with runaway government spending on “The New Green Deal.” It’s a continuation of the Biden Administration’s “keep lying to the American public because our useful idiots in the media and on Facebook will continue to defend us without questioning anything.”
And the Biden Administration is correct. One useful idiot named Joseph Schmidt posted a response to our editorial that read, “Perhaps you should be writing about the fraud in Mississippi. See Brett Farve (sic) and your former Governor. Mississippi last in education. first in child mortality, last in health care. Run by GOP.”
Of course, there was no mention of the gist of the editorial because it’s pretty difficult to argue that government spending can stop inflation when it is exactly what leads to inflation.
Anyway, I was on the Leader-Call page to see if the latest episode of The Buck Naked Truth had been posted when I accidentally happened across Joseph Schmidt’s post. I couldn’t help myself. I responded, “Maybe you shouldn’t comment on things you don’t know anything about. In the same exact issue of the paper you are referring to was a story about Brett Favre and the former Governor of Mississippi.”
Of course, the useful idiot responded to my response with the same old tired attack on Donald Trump. Schmidt wrote, “Nice you support a traitor to the country in Trump and his cronies.”
What did Donald Trump have to do with the editorial or my response? Umm, nothing. Absolutely nothing. There’s no way Democrats can defend Biden, so they attack Trump instead. This useful idiot also attacked the entire state of Mississippi because he’s better than us.
But here is the thing — they can’t attack Trump’s policies, because under Trump, there was little to no inflation, the economy was booming, jobs were being brought back from overseas, there was record low unemployment, wages were going up for minorities and women, the southern border was under control, crime wasn’t skyrocketing and we were energy-independent, which made gas cheap and the country strong.
No. Joseph Schmidt couldn’t compare Biden’s policies and results to Trump’s policies and results because there is no comparison. Trump made America strong and prosperous while Biden has every working American struggling to afford groceries. So being the useful idiot that he is, Schmidt played the Democrats’ hole card, which is calling Trump a “traitor.”
Yep, Joe. Trump is a traitor for telling people to “peacefully” march to the Capitol. Yes, Trump is a traitor for questioning the 2020 election results, just like Hillary Clinton is a traitor for questioning the 2016 election results. Just like Kamala Harris, Stacy Abrams, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Joe Biden himself all are traitors, as well, as they too have all questioned election results. Only a useful idiot would call Trump a traitor but give all of these liberal Democrats a free pass for saying the exact same thing.
Now, here is the real reason I replied to this particular useful idiot troll from Massachusetts. Joseph Schmidt is my cousin. He is a 71-year-old, card-carrying, bleeding heart, Ted Kennedy-loving socialist. He is also a pompous, condescending putz. Always has been.
For years, he would show up at large family gatherings at my grandmother’s house and put down my older brothers because they worked at grocery stores. Joe was always smarter and better than anyone else because he went to college and had a white-collar job, and boy, would he let you know how smart and important he was. It didn’t seem to matter to Joe that maybe my brothers didn’t have the same opportunity as he did after his father (my dad’s sister’s husband) ran off with my mother when I was 12 years old. My brothers, who were both in high school at the time, had to take jobs after that to help pay for groceries and electricity, but that never seemed to matter to ol’ pompous ass Joe.
But it isn’t just my brothers Joe has harassed and harangued over the years. Joe has made himself part of the liberal police on social media. If a cousin or someone else posts anything conservative, pro-Trump, pro-Republican or simply not bleeding-heart liberal enough for Joe, he will be the first one on there to verbally berate you.
His disdain for the working class makes him the perfect liberal. I have no doubt that he too believes that all Trump supporters are deplorable … smelly Walmart shoppers … extremists and semi-fascists. Why wouldn’t he? He’s so much better than we are.
Joe has turned himself into the perfect useful idiot for the Democrat Party, and let’s face it, they need people like Joe to succeed. They need morons who will overlook the hypocrisy of people who insist that everyone drive an electric car while they fly in their private jets — or, better yet, on Air Force One — so they can take a walk on Rehoboth Beach. They need people like Joe who will fall in line on mask and vaccine mandates yet won’t question why people like Nancy Pelosi and Gavin Newsome get to have their own set of rules. And they need the liberal Joe’s to act horrified at Jan. 6 when the only casualty was one unarmed Trump supporter who was shot to death by police, while totally supporting the burning and looting of cities at the hands of Antifa and BLM.
Joe, who lives 100 miles north of Martha’s Vineyard in the lily-white community of Harvard, is probably just as angry about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying a couple of planes full of illegal immigrants to Barack Obama’s backyard on Martha’s Vineyard. Instead of Joe insisting that the Obamas welcome the immigrants with the open arms that they insisted all Americans should have for illegals, I’m sure he was busy blasting DeSantis as a racist and criminal. Oh, but God forbid those same illegals end up in Joe’s neighborhood.
The hypocrisy of the left is only overshadowed by their disdain for middle- and working-class taxpayers. But one thing you can count on: They will keep crapping on middle America as long as there are enough useful idiots like Joe who are perfectly willing to be a mouthpiece for corrupt lifelong politicians.
Not that anyone comes here for professional journalism but we can pretent
Wow, airing out the family's dirty laundry on your "America's Newspaper", a new low I'd say. And instead of the usual insults, I think a lot of people in your area would be interested to know your thoughts on the Favre/DHS scandal. It's wrong on so many levels and directly effects local people. It's everything you say you hate: wasted tax dollars, corruption, dishonesty. So often this paper is quick to criticize the left but turns a blind eye to the wrongdoing of conservatives. That kind of blind loyalty is far from professional journalism.
