Man, oh man! I’ve been porch-sitting again, and my brain’s over-amped. The midterms are just a week off, and watching the various reports on the campaigns around the country, with the background of events internationally and here at home, really puts how the candidates – and parties – in contrast. And how important this election is. Everyone can’t watch everything, but wow! I hope you’ve been catching some of this stuff.

Buck Torske

I can’t recall in my lifetime when the differences between one party and its supporters, and the other have been greater. Or the stakes higher. As far as I’m concerned, this is it for the future of our country — or at least for this country as founded. Should the Republicans lose and control remain in the hands of the Democrats, we’re toast. And I don’t just mean those of us who oppose the Leftist agenda they’ll solidify if they hold the House and Senate, but even their own supporters are going to be sadly surprised at what’s coming. What we’re living in now is just the tip of the iceberg.

