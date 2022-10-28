Man, oh man! I’ve been porch-sitting again, and my brain’s over-amped. The midterms are just a week off, and watching the various reports on the campaigns around the country, with the background of events internationally and here at home, really puts how the candidates – and parties – in contrast. And how important this election is. Everyone can’t watch everything, but wow! I hope you’ve been catching some of this stuff.
I can’t recall in my lifetime when the differences between one party and its supporters, and the other have been greater. Or the stakes higher. As far as I’m concerned, this is it for the future of our country — or at least for this country as founded. Should the Republicans lose and control remain in the hands of the Democrats, we’re toast. And I don’t just mean those of us who oppose the Leftist agenda they’ll solidify if they hold the House and Senate, but even their own supporters are going to be sadly surprised at what’s coming. What we’re living in now is just the tip of the iceberg.
The talk about a “red wave” and reversing the policies the Left have implemented is all well and fine, and it gets us all a little warm and fuzzy. But it depends on us to make it happen. Because unless those of us who want that to happen come out in droves to cast our votes, it’s only happy talk. I don’t know about you, but I’m still reeling from 2020, and like a lot of us, I’m sweating out the possibility of fraud and cheating. Will my vote matter? But I can’t let my doubt deter my going to the polls.
My vote’s only one, but, by gawd, it’s mine. And as long as I can vote, I’m going to. I’m not going to give an inch of ground to people out to destroy my faith in a government “Of, By and For the People.” I can only hope you’ll all do your part too. The part you play needs to include reaching out to your friends and neighbors to vote, too. Call them, drop over and speak with them, use your social media and, if necessary, even help get people you know to the polls if they need help. Offer them a ride. Because sitting it out is just like saying you’re good with everything, and my bet is you’re not. Convince the people you know that they matter.
And if we do win, then what happens? Well, I hope I’m wrong, but I’m wagering a Republican wave isn’t going to go over without protests, riots and even personal attacks by the Left. It’s their pattern. This same crowd that accuses those of us with concerns about the 2020 results will do whatever they can to challenge a victory. They’ll scream “disenfranchisement,” there’ll be lawsuits and their surrogates in the media will feed us a line of crap about the very cheating they’re masters at. Because on the other side, they’re plowing the ground to plant the seeds of doubt that it’s us who’ll cheat them.
Yesterday, I watched an interview with Hillary Clinton. Sure enough, she was going on about it. She was warning her audience of the “plot” by Republicans to steal the 2024 presidential election. And, of course, “The Big Lie” about her loss in her own 2016 campaign, not Trump in 2020. Her defeat was without doubt, except to her and her side. When conservatives point out facts, facts don’t matter.
In the election on this Nov. 8, we may see almost anything happen. I worry the Left may even attempt assassination of winning candidates. I see the Speaker of the House even going so far as to refusing to swear in the new winning Republicans. After all, isn’t she the same person who tore up a State of the Union address in front of the world? Their disdain and disrespect for anything American is without limit. This example of pettiness and mean-spiritedness are in their hearts and reflected in how they rule. There’s nothing cooperative in them. It’s all or nothing.
So a win isn’t going to stem the Left’s assault on America, folks. Like I wrote two weeks ago, this isn’t just politics and two different approaches to governing within the boundaries of our Constitution. The Democrats have zero loyalty to that. This is a war of ideas. We’re fighting to save the Founders’ vision and ensure this nation continues on its road to a “more perfect union,” individual liberty and representative governance and equality. Their fight is to stop that and follow the path of central control, socialism and communism over all things under a mask of “democracy” and, essentially, mob rule.
Right now, we can all see the results in every aspect of our lives after only two years of one-party rule. Imagine an endless future like this. They must be stopped. Their ideas are wrong, their vision for America is wrong. A failed America won’t just be only a failed place for you and me, but a failed experiment affecting the entire world.
Take the border crises as an example. Is it compassionate to anyone? No. The people streaming into our country come, for the most part, on the promise of America that has been. Not the America the Left will have. To the Leftist, they’re simply a dependency class, and if allowed to remain and given “citizenship,” a voter bloc. They’re risking their lives to live in a lie. To the Democrat elite, these people represent nothing more than a new crop of “field hands” and cheap labor. Their policies, whether it’s immigration or anything else, is reducing genuine citizenship to a meaningless word.
For the Democrat reader out there who has supported these power-mad manipulators, think about your own situation. Is it better than it was just two short years ago? Are you better off? Nothing the Left does works for the better. Look at their history honestly. They’ve made race, class and sex all divisive. The Democrat Party was the party of slavery, “Jim Crow.” They resisted desegregation and fought every piece of legislation up to, and including, the civil rights laws enacted in the mid-60s.
President Lyndon Baines Johnson summed up what that party really thinks when he said, “I’ll have those n*#gers voting Democratic for 200 years,” after he reluctantly folded to a Republican Congress and signed that legislation into law. There’s their motive. It’s your vote, nothing more. There’s no compassion or altruism in what they do, whether it’s race, ethnicity or gender — only the quest for continued power.
Take a damn good look where this nation will be if you choose the path the Left has planned. I think it’s past — long past time — to stop being put into a box and start looking in the mirror and seeing only an American, not a victim. Cast your vote, whether you’re brown, white, red or black and do what really needs to be done: “Make America Great Again!”
Vote! Use your heart to guide you and your head to decide. Every vote counts. You count. It’s going to be a long, difficult fight out of where we’ve been put, friends, and it’s only starting at the ballot box next week. But it’s a fight that has to be waged, and a victory that will begin this nation’s healing. It’s up to us to put us on the road forward the Founders paved.
Robin "Buck" Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist
