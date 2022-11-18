Read more, react less
So, the much-ballyhooed big announcement everyone was expecting on Nov. 15 did happen — Alex Hodge is running for sheriff of Jones County again. Oh, and Donald Trump announced he was running for president, too.
Millennials who took their vocabulary lessons from Alanis Morissette would tell us it’s ironic, but like many of her examples in that silly song, it’s a coincidence that the two announcements occurred on the same day.
Yeah, I really do think there are some similarities with the coincidental candidates, too.
Both are businessmen whose first terms in political office were undeniably successful despite being targeted by people who threw around plenty of allegations but couldn’t produce any proof to back them up.
Both also surrounded themselves with sycophants and spent way too much time on social media — and put way too much stock in its importance.
And both are now polarizing figures who are tossing their hats in the ring very early in the election cycle, at a time when many people are still nursing a midterm hangover.
They could be enjoying a life of leisure with their families to try to forget the bitterness of their defeats, but they’re choosing to get back in the ring and fight again. Why? It’s either ego and hunger for power or a much stronger sense of service and duty than most people possess. Only they know for sure, and the people will get to decide for themselves.
To his credit, Hodge has pulled away from social media. Trump was pushed away from the most popular platforms, which would be a source of outrage for those so-called defenders of democracy if they were people of principle instead of children who believe in bogeymen and throw temper-tantrums when they don’t get their way ... but I digress.
In Tuesday’s paper and on the Buck Naked Truth podcast, Hodge did something that Trump would never do — he humbled himself, said he was wrong and apologized. Was it a sincere desire to make things right or political expediency? Everyone who watched and/or read is entitled to his or her opinion. As I’ve told all the people who have asked for mine: I can’t judge another man’s heart — just his words in the short term and his actions in the long term.
All I know is I appreciate the apology and his validation of our reporting. All we ever wanted was for him — an elected official — to answer our questions. Cutting off communication with us meant we had to fill in the blanks and rehash why he was refusing to talk to us in every single story we did. It’s not the way to handle a scandal. It made my job much harder than it had to be.
But it was never personal (even though it had plenty of personal repercussions — for all of us) until Hodge made it personal. That’s something that some people just don’t seem to understand. When they ask how we can sit there with him now after all we went through, they show that they just don’t get it. That’s our job — no, our duty — as journalists. All we ever wanted was for him to answer our questions. We report, you decide.
Another similarity between Hodge and Trump is that they both started as Democrats but became Republicans before winning their elections. Hodge said he will qualify as an independent ... and I wish Trump or any candidate who had the conservative principles and numbers to deliver a victory would follow suit. As I wrote several weeks ago, that’s the greatest contribution any leader could make to the country now — to blow up the two-party system. Elected officials are fighting for their party, not the people as a whole.
But as he’s shown in recent weeks, Trump seems incapable of setting aside his ego and pride to do a selfless act that could help make America great again. And besides, it’s doubtful he could deliver the numbers now. Still, I can dream. That’s disappointing.
To me — and many others, I suspect — Trump could preserve his place in history as a conservative icon if he made a concession speech, of sorts, emphasizing the fact that he appointed the three justices who followed the Constitution and helped overturn Roe v. Wade. He exposed the Establishment for the despicable fair-weather frauds that they are and put on full display the dangerous politicization of federal enforcement agencies. But now it’s time to pass the torch to someone else ... someone who can keep running with it, then pass it to another promising leader so we can keep America great for generations to come.
That won’t happen, though, and it’s unfortunate. It’s not his fault, of course. The national media has been so hellbent on destroying Trump and anyone who dares defend him for so long now — all while ignoring obvious misdeeds of the party in power — that neither side sees the big picture. No one who wants to stay relevant in the culture dares defend him or say or do anything that even sniffs of being fair to him. He’s tarnished beyond repair.
It is personal for the people in power, which includes the mainstream media. And the rest of us suffer because of it.
The national media and Trump could learn a lesson from what took place in the Leader-Call’s pages and office on Tuesday. This is a message to both of them: Swallow your pride and do what’s best for the country. It’s not about you.
(P.S. A song named “Ironic” that contains no examples of irony ... now that’s ironic. So is calling something that’s destroying our society “social” media. And so is the notion that asking questions about politicians and policies is a “threat to democracy.”)
