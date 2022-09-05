Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Where do you find your political news? Newspapers, TV and cable news, the Internet, Facebook and Twitter, the liars table at Starkville cafe? Those seeking national and international news will more often than not find radically extremist political rhetoric mixed with a hearty dose of self-righteousness from most news sources today.

Is that all there is? Where are the moderate voices? 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.