You ever do something, and it snowballs on you? A couple of weeks ago, we’d been rained on so long and hard, the land over at my place was saturated so bad, I could hardly walk on it without it pulling at my boots. Felt as if I was living on top of a wet sponge.
Well, it finally quit for a day or two, and I was sitting on the front porch enjoying an adult beverage in what seemed like 200 percent humidity and heat from hell. My cellphone chirped at me, and I answered. It was the neighbor lady down the road.
“Are you busy?” she asked.
“Nope, why?” I replied.
She then told me her boy had tried to get his truck out from behind their house, and it was stuck. Could I bring my 4x4 and see if I could get it unstuck?
“Uh, OK,” I said, not feeling confident, but knowing it was the right thing to do, I mounted up and went over. It turned into a “twofer” — seems the boy’s pal had come earlier with his rig, and that one was up to its hubs in the mud, too. Damn. OK. I hooked up and yanked out the buddy’s vehicle. Yay! … I think. I then give the other truck a try. That’s right. I sunk my Dodge in the muck. Now I was stuck, too. Well, after all the usual digging, jamming debris under the tires and trying to curse-word it free, I finally had to call a wrecker and have us both winched out. Cost me a few bucks. I was a sweaty, filthy mess, and I may never get my boots to dry. My wife thought I was an idiot.
But it was something that needed doing, and it was done. I felt good about it despite the effort and inconvenience to me. That’s what we do for our neighbors here. That and a hundred other things. It’s part of who we are, and how we think about what’s right. We’re Mississippians, and we’re Americans. Doing what’s right and doing it when it’s needs doing runs in our blood.
That snowball’s just one example. This column’s another. It started with a simple letter to the editor. A year and a half later, here I sit grinding out another 1,400 or so words, sharing my opinions with you. If you’re a regular reader, you know why. If this is your first time reading my column, read the next one and you’ll catch on. It ain’t any different than why I went and got my neighbor out of the mud. You might say it’s about being stuck, too.
America’s bogged in the mud, and getting it out and moving on the right track must be done. I’d heard from my neighbors about how somebody had to do something and realized I was somebody. It was my obligation to help however I could.
I write about what I see and hear, and the serious issues we face, and what I believe can get us out of this mess. I don’t know if it’ll do the trick, but doing nothing won’t accomplish anything.
So, even this snowballed on me. Because words matter, and information and awareness are important, but nothing gets done without action. I could’ve gone to my neighbor’s, stood around with drink in hand, looked at the problem, shook my head sadly at their plight and been sympathetic … but it wouldn’t have budged their truck.
Sometimes, you’ve just got to get to work, get sweaty and dirty; do something. That thinking led me to the idea of asking for a little help myself, and Free State Citizens Action Union came together. My neighbors heard me calling and answered. That’s where words turn into action, and we all started trying to dig us out. It’s not easy, and it’s frustrating. Sometimes it seems hopeless, but the spirit and nature of good Americans is to strive, sometimes against the odds. Asking for help is sometimes necessary, and I thank God every day for my neighbors. They bolster me and make what sometimes seems impossible and fruitless only a speedbump. I’m convinced we’ll persevere.
All of us, Free Staters and you readers and the rest who love our country are the only ones we can count on. Oh, sure, we elect people to handle things. We vote and have faith those we put into office will act in our best interests. It’s our duty as citizens, and we ought to be able to count on them. But we’ve been fooled too many times, and for too long. I think we’re finally getting the message that far too many of those folks we’ve put trust in are only in it for themselves. Our eyes are open and now, like the “ol’ Gipper” Ronald Reagan famously said, “Trust but verify.” I think most of you agree it’s up to us to hold these people’s feet to the fire. That’s what Free State’s about.
Here’s an example of what I mean: Last January, our state Department of Education rewrote the K-12 social studies curriculum. No biggie, right? Wrong. Turns out it’s a product of “wokeism” and the Leftist agenda. It’s essentially designed to promote social change, teach “equity” over equality, and pit children against one another by race and economic categories, and revise history. It left out the very basics of our founding, and relabeled our nation as a democracy, without mentioning our form of governance as a representative republic.
Free Staters and others were on top of this rewrite. There was enough outcry by Mississippians to force a public hearing. The result was, this destructive curriculum was at least delayed, and the MDE had to revisit it. A new revised rewrite is being completed. It may need to be stopped, too. We’ll see. But that’s action, folks. That’s being involved. It took letters, emails, telephone calls and some time.
The MDE isn’t answerable to us directly. They’re political appointees and hired bureaucrats. But pressure’s pressure. Even they feel it. Our State Superintendent of Schools just retired — an import from Washington, D.C., hired by an unelected, appointed Board of Education and paid the highest salary of any official in Mississippi, who failed miserably.
The hunt’s on for a new one. Free State’s engaged. We sent a letter outlining expectations for the type of person and background and qualifications we think will bring us a superintendent sharing Mississippi and American values, and a record of performance to make real headway in our kids’ education. That letter went to 199 individuals, two associations and included the governor, the Speaker of the House, the Board of Education and each district supervisor in the state. Also, every member of the House and Senate Education Committees, and our representatives here for Jones County.
Here’s the shocker, folks — none bothered to write back or even acknowledge our letter. Not even our local representatives. But we’re not letting up. That’s called citizen activism, and we’re not quitting. We’re not taking the heat off, because America’s a government “of, by and for the people.” No letter’s been returned after they got their mail, and it smells of arrogance. Are they our betters? We don’t think so. Do you?
Now, the federal Department of Education has rewritten Title IX. It’s a perversion of the original intent of that landmark law protecting our students from discrimination. This monstrosity isn’t even going to the U.S. Legislature. No, the USDOE circumvented representative lawmaking, taking authority from a Presidential Executive Order by Biden. It imperils parental rights and influences our children’s lives, destroys girls’ and women’s athletics, and eliminates freedom of speech, exposes kids to open LGTBQ invasions to their privacy, censors free expression and turns Title IX coordinators throughout the country’s schools into “Thought Police.” If you haven’t read it, you really need to, because it’s going to be the law of the land. Unless it’s stopped, our local schools must comply, or they’ll have to resist. We’re the only ones who can convince them to do the right thing. One way or the other.
Free State is going to address all of this at 5 p.m. Monday, when we appear at the Jones County School Board meeting in the Old Ellisville Elementary School building. Like my neighbor, I’m calling for help. Make time, because our kids and grandkids — our entire national future — is on the line. The education system in our country is nothing less than a “shadow government,” and we must rein it in. Please come support us as we try.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
