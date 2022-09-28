I stepped onto the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi about 18 months after the quarterback who one day would become very, very famous had left.
Back then, Brett Favre had yet to become BRETT FAVRE. He was a rocket-armed quarterback with a reputation for drinking to excess and getting into bar fights.
At least those were the stories told to me by people who swore they would watch Favre at the old Señor Frogs or Ropers in Hattiesburg say the wrong thing or hit on the wrong person only to get his clock cleaned. Having never seen him get his butt whipped, I cannot attest to the validity of those stories, but those stories were plentiful around the Hub City.
He had been drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 and had a name no one could properly pronounce. When the commissioner of the NFL announced the Falcons’ pick, it was spoken as, “Brett Favor, University of Southern Mississippi.”
His only year with Atlanta was, to say the least, rough. The coach called him “Mississippi” and he seemed to either overthrow everyone or just throw it to people in the wrong colored uniforms.
It was in the spring after his second NFL season, after he was shipped to Green Bay, when he attended the Southern Miss black and gold scrimmage. I, a young sports writer for The Student Printz, nervously approached the local legend who had not become the national hero he would become.
He was standing alone on the visitors’ sideline, just watching the scrimmage, when this badly dressed, overweight sports writer, about four years his younger, approached.
Now, I might have asked horrible questions, but I remember he gave horrible answers. He came across as cocky and conceited, especially for a quarterback who was known more locally for his late-night exploits than his on-field accomplishments.
“What a jerk,” I said to myself, walking away from the quarterback I never would speak to again.
He played backup in Green Bay until the starting quarterback, a guy nicknamed “Magic Man” went down with an injury, the Señor Frogs Slinger came on, and the rest is NFL history.
His accomplishments are mind-numbing.
• Three-time league MVP
• Eleven Pro Bowls
• Nearly 72,000 yards passing — about 41 miles, if you are wondering
• More than 500 touchdown passes
• Hall-of-Fame inductee
The legend is so far beyond the stats, though. America ate him up. His youth in and around Kiln in South Mississippi chasing alligators and fishing, scared to death of his father Big Irv, for whom he played high school football made for great pre-Super Bowl features. His all-out play, refusal to take a game off and toughness few could rival were ratings gold. His battle with, and then overcoming opioid abuse became the thing of legend.
Favre’s most famous performance might be the Monday Night Football game against the Raiders one day after Big Irv passed away. Favre threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns in a game many didn’t believe he would even play in.
His football career is nearly unmatched, but recent reporting on his potential involvement in a scheme to have volleyball courts built at Southern Miss using money intended to help poor Mississippians has the potential to make all of it, from the Southern Miss glory days to his Hall of Fame speech, get flushed down the toilet.
Favre finds himself embroiled in what could go down as the largest public scandal in Mississippi history. And considering that money allocated to the poor was dished out for projects most certainly not helping those it was intended for is infuriating.
Read the remarkable work being done at Mississippi Today and reporter Anna Wolfe in exposing this Mississippi travesty. Settle in, though, because there is plenty to read.
I’ve seen Brett Favre the jerk, right in my face, and I marveled at Brett Favre the sports “hero” while sitting in my living room watching him play the game of football like few others. But if he worked a scheme to funnel money for the poor to have a volleyball center built — “coincidentally” where his daughter one day would play the sport — well, shame on you, Brett Favre. If, as has been reported, you tried to use more welfare money as a recruiting tool for the football team, double shame. Until we hear from him directly, the only thing we have to go on is a bevy of text messages in a case that is getting uglier by the minute.
I expect the floodgate of scandalous information to continue to flow as the layers of the onion continue to get peeled. Massive fraud has a tendency to have many, many layers.
The more Favre is implicated in the scandal, the more I believe my initial assessment of the man from our brief sideline conversation way back in 1993.
What a jerk!
