A young man running from the police trips, takes a vicious fall and face-plants into a concrete traffic barrier.
He claims that the police department beat him severely, showing off his wounds after losing his fight with concrete on social media. A firestorm erupts. In the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in Minnesota, tensions were high and passions inflamed.
The mob pounced on the police. Protesters gathered outside of police headquarters with signs, some claiming the police were akin to the slavemasters of the 19th century.
There was only one thing about the entire event: It was bunk. It never happened. The local police didn’t beat this young man. He was not rounded up in some sort of modern-day slave patrol, like the protest signs claimed. And how did everyone know he was full of, well, you know what? Police body-cam footage.
When there is distrust in an apparatus, as there was against police, the body cameras were the great equalizer. In a few seconds after downloading the footage, the truth comes out. It is right there on camera. The family of that young man watched the video, saw what happened and agreed completely — the story was malarkey. Of course, protests continued for another day or so before moving on.
What would have happened without that body-camera footage? Could the riots that plagued America’s cities in 2020 have come to Laurel and Jones County? Could downtown businesses have burned? Who knows?
The integrity of the police would have been called into question and many great officers’ names would be sullied. That camera footage changed everything in that one case, and it could change it nationwide.
Which makes me wonder why the body-cam footage from San Francisco involving Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband getting beaten with a hammer has not been released. Questions continue to swirl about the circumstances surrounding the break-in.
Normally, we wouldn’t even blink an eye at such an attack, since that is commonplace in San Francisco. But this was no ordinary attack. Almost instantly after the news broke of the beating, the blame was immediately laid at the feet of conservatives, mostly the so-called “MAGA” Republicans. But there really is no definition of a MAGA Republican other than someone who supported Donald Trump, which numbers north of 70 million people.
Now there is a large swath of people who are already skeptical being framed as complicit in a politically motivated crime.
Did Paul Pelosi know the guy? Did he answer the door when police arrived, then walk back toward the lunatic with the hammer, as has been reported on some national media outlets? Why weren’t the security cameras on outside the house, and if they were on, what is on those cameras? But most importantly, what is on the body-cam video?
As of today, we don’t know. No one knows. We should know, not because a guy got his head bashed in, but because of the number of people linked to that attack.
If the system wants to earn the trust back of the people, they are going to have to pull away the curtain, no matter what is on it — whether what happened is how the national media framed it or if there was more and it was collusion to sully 70 million Americans.
There was a reason showing the body-cam footage involving the face-planter became so necessary. It tells the truth — unvarnished and free of ideological influence that has poisoned our national discourse. There is a reason the Pelosi body-cam footage must be released.
There is more to that story than we are being told.
