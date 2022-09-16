Last Monday, Sept. 12, the day after the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack on America by Jihadist terrorists, I walked upstairs at the Leader-Call office to sit down in our studio with Jim Cegielski, my friend and co-host on our podcast The Buck-Naked Truth and also this newspaper’s publisher. We had a few minutes to kill before our guest arrived. And being who we are and what we do, we were kicking around our recollections of that awful event, the following years of the “War on Terror” and all the stuff since then and now. 

As we ended our conversation, I looked at Jim and asked him, “Man, did you ever think you’d live long enough to look back on something like that day and the years afterward and think they’d be the good ol’ days? Look at the mess we’re in today.” He only nodded in agreement. Because that’s how truly bad it is. He knows it, I know it — and I’m guessing you know it too. 

