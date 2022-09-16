Last Monday, Sept. 12, the day after the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack on America by Jihadist terrorists, I walked upstairs at the Leader-Call office to sit down in our studio with Jim Cegielski, my friend and co-host on our podcast The Buck-Naked Truth and also this newspaper’s publisher. We had a few minutes to kill before our guest arrived. And being who we are and what we do, we were kicking around our recollections of that awful event, the following years of the “War on Terror” and all the stuff since then and now.
As we ended our conversation, I looked at Jim and asked him, “Man, did you ever think you’d live long enough to look back on something like that day and the years afterward and think they’d be the good ol’ days? Look at the mess we’re in today.” He only nodded in agreement. Because that’s how truly bad it is. He knows it, I know it — and I’m guessing you know it too.
Like the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, it galvanized Americans. We had an enemy out to bring us to our knees and destroy us and our way of life. For a too short while, our people were what we always should be … in it together, recognizing that this place, our country, is so free and so prosperous and so right that people couldn’t stand that we exist.
We are in the way of zealous theocracy, communist, socialist, imperialist and fascist dictatorships, and everything designed to lessen the worth and potential of individuals. The American ideal of life, liberty and our own pursuit of happiness through equality and opportunity, personal initiative and sheer guts, is the death of tyranny. We are the “shining city on the hill,” surrounded by darkness. And as in the past wars to keep this place safe and free, our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines fought for us elsewhere, so we wouldn’t have the horror and fear of war in our streets and homes.
But their courage and sacrifice, their blood and anguish have now, 20 years on, been squandered. No matter the battlefield, they did their jobs, won fight after fight in Afghanistan, Iraq and a dozen other lesser-known places across the globe. They did it in the name of this country and our ideal, not for some future dystopian dreamland. They fought to save us from despots, not allow them to rise here at home. All tossed away by Leftist politicians like “Barack the Magnificent,” who stated openly his aim to “fundamentally transform” us, and whose wife told us she’d “never” been proud of America. And others who, with few exceptions, never had “skin in the game” and quickly forgot 9/11, the dead and maimed and scarred that awful day and since.
There’s been no “Victory in Iraq Day” or “Victory in Afghanistan” celebration. No, just a miserable, protracted waste of time, treasure and lives with no political will to win. Cap it with an ignominious and embarrassing retreat from Kabul, 13 more dead, and more broken wounded. All political, not for our safety. So, I’m wrong; the “good ol’ days” really weren’t good after all. That’s how bad it was. That I’d say such a stupid thing and diminish it is frightening.
Except today, the future looks like it’ll be worse. We don’t need external enemies — we’ve got plenty right here at home. The new war is “us against them.” No Jihadis, no foreign armies. Nope. Just us, and if we who love America don’t do what we know in our hearts needs to be done, there will be blood. The horrors our military sacrificed for, and kept away, will fall on us. This war will make the old “Civil” war pale. Biden made clear, our Leftist government has decided half of us are extremist enemies of the state, and they intend to see us gone. One way or another. I believe they want a real war here, so they keep pushing. I believe they’ll want violence as an excuse to stop the midterm elections before they can be ejected. I want to be wrong, but my gut tells me it’s possible.
“Their” side are those devoted to the same goal the terrorists have — our national destruction, and the end of our Constitutional Republic and the reconstruction of this land into some yet undefined whatever it may be, in that amorphous, cloudy thing they describe as “democracy.” Equal opportunity out, equity in, “it takes a village to raise a child” nonsense and eliminate the nuclear family. Climate is God, and the one true God is dead. There’ll be no democracy, folks. That’s just the clarion they sound appealing to people who haven’t any real, clear idea what provides them a worthwhile life and future. We’re already seeing the results of it now, and it won’t get better if we allow them to stay in seats of government.
That lack of clear understanding is all by design, too. The American Left is nothing less than a kind of zealotry – not unlike Islamists, Nazis, fascists and communists who focused on one thing — power and control over all things. Power over thought and speech. Power over communication. Power over wealth, industry and manufacturing. Hell, they even think they’ll exert power over nature. With the power they’ve had, what’s been done that’s bettered this country? Tell me. I don’t see it.
Colleges and universities churn out teachers indoctrinated by unrelenting dogma taught by Leftist professors to believe the worst of this country and history. They graduate, go into our grade schools and high schools, where our children are failing. Math, science and reading take a backseat, replaced with Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ awareness, our history distorted to ignore and deny any good this nation has done. Kids are pitted against one another based on race or economic circumstance. Children 5 years old are “groomed” to question their genitalia, and if a boy or a girl, told it’s up to them to choose. A kid that age can’t even pick out what to wear in the morning without being confused. They’ve labored unrelentingly to divide us. You’re black, you’re brown – you’re downtrodden and a victim. Whites are racist bigots — they’ve got privilege. Women versus men, and poor against middle class. Cops against everybody. It’s everything and everywhere.
This administration under Biden has turned our country into a Third World police state. He hasn’t done it on his own. It’s happened with the willful aid of American Marxists only too happy to remove opposition to their agenda. The Mar-a-Lago raid is only one piece of glaring evidence. This past Wednesday, Mike Lindell, “The My Pillow Guy” and a private citizen, but a supporter and friend of President Trump, was accosted publicly by FBI agents as he had lunch in a fast-food restaurant. They seized his cellphone with no explanation. Another Trump supporter, a sitting member of the House, Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, had his taken in August. More than 40 people associated with President Trump are now under subpoena by Merrick Garland’s “Injustice” Department for who knows what. And don’t forget those accused of “insurrection” on Jan. 6. Hundreds of them still languish in jail. People who belong to almost any “right wing” group are harassed and arrested. All the while, Antifa and BLM stooges run around free as larks. I’ve probably got my name on a list somewhere.
Our economy’s a shambles. Our border’s a joke. If we need terrorists, don’t doubt they’re among us. Our distribution of goods is shot, and the supply chain impacted by a destructive energy “policy.” The price of fuel is being obviously manipulated now to affect the upcoming election, and our strategic reserves depleted.Prices will rise again. Bet on it. Airlines are messed up beyond belief. Then there’s the whole “gun grab” deal moving ahead in the U.N. and in our Congress, all while the IRS hires 87,000 armed agents, and government agencies and departments “gun up” and buy tens of millions of rounds of ammunition. Nothing to worry about there.
Before this war gets out of hand, in less than two months, we have the midterm election. We must make them run for cover. We’ve got to vote in overwhelming numbers. No one can sit it out because they think there’ll be cheating and fraud. We must go cast our ballot and win Congress. We must hold the
hill or lose, fix bayonets and go hand-to-hand. It’ll be one or the other.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
