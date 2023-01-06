For me, service to my country started early in my adult life. Thirty-four years ago, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Service was a common, familial rite of passage: my father, uncles, grandfather, and brother all served with distinction both at home and in battles abroad. My family instilled in me the importance of service, sacrifice, and putting your community first. Over my career, I have worked day in and day out to make my family, friends, and community proud of that service. 

As my sixth term in Congress ends, and I reflect on my nearly two decades of elected service, including my time in the State Legislature, I can’t help but be sentimental. The honor bestowed on me that you elected me to carry the immense responsibility as your representative in Washington, D.C. is incalculable. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.