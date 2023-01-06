For me, service to my country started early in my adult life. Thirty-four years ago, I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Service was a common, familial rite of passage: my father, uncles, grandfather, and brother all served with distinction both at home and in battles abroad. My family instilled in me the importance of service, sacrifice, and putting your community first. Over my career, I have worked day in and day out to make my family, friends, and community proud of that service.
As my sixth term in Congress ends, and I reflect on my nearly two decades of elected service, including my time in the State Legislature, I can’t help but be sentimental. The honor bestowed on me that you elected me to carry the immense responsibility as your representative in Washington, D.C. is incalculable.
Despite the enormous challenges and polarizing infighting our country has faced over my time in office, I remained resolute in serving with the conservative Christian principles that guide us as South Mississippians.
It gives me solace to know that there will be lasting and transformational reminders of all we have achieved these past years — funding for critically needed I-10 expansion in Harrison and Hancock Counties that will alleviate traffic and provide for economic development, state-of-the-art new construction for a repair and tank maintenance facility at Camp Shelby and expanding ship and boat yards in Harrison and Jackson Counties, to name a few. There are also lesser-known stories of helping over 60,000 veterans and constituents with the federal government in their most dire times of need. None of these outcomes would have been possible without the efforts of the dedicated and determined staff who served alongside me over the years.
I have not slowed down working for you this Christmas season. As Congress passed the Omnibus Appropriations bill, I ensured it included key community funding projects supporting economic development mega sites, law enforcement, hospital capacity, road construction, port deepening/widening, and emergency operations centers. It is just part of the job you elected me to do, but as a south Mississippian, these will also improve our community for years to come.
Over the last twelve years in office, my children have grown and are now in college. I have lost friends and family members, including my beloved father. They say that with age comes wisdom, and though much has changed, one thing I’ve always known is that Mississippi is and will always be home. As I return to private life, I welcome being in the community that has given me so much. I’ll strive to keep our home vibrant and well and always maintain my heart toward service.
Most of all, I want to thank you, the people of South Mississippi, for placing your trust in me to serve you. You are the heartbeat of this country. I have done my very best to give my all in service, and it has been worth every moment. God bless South Mississippi and God bless the United States of America.
Steven Palazzo served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.
