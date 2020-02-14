Whether you’re shopping, scrolling on any screen or radio dial or steering your way around town, there’s no escaping what time of year it is. Some call it Valentine’s Day. Some of us call it Single’s Awareness Day.
For those who lost in love, it can be a sad day. After all, “everyone” else, it seems, is posting sweet photos and proclaiming their love for their significant other while we sit alone in our sweatpants, reminiscing and wondering if it’ll ever happen again.
In my seventh year of singlehood, I’ve learned to embrace the fact that there’s no one to embrace. Truth is, I don’t even get a little bit jealous or envious when I see your smiling faces, cheek to cheek, heart-shaped balloons all around your candlelight dinner.
Yes, yes, I know you’re probably going to go home later and have a little bit of the kind of fun that I’m not having … but at 50, all I see now is the cost of that few minutes of fun. (I know what you’re thinking: “Only a few minutes? Maybe that’s why you’re alone!)”
There’s the stress of getting the right gift, sending the right flowers (or should I get chocolate-dipped strawberries or a stuffed animal … better get all three, to be sure!), getting reservations at the right restaurant, watching the right chick-flick and avoiding checking the phone for work-related messages while indulging all of her selfies with you, the meal, the gifts, the scenery, the waiter, the wedding photos … I need a drink, just thinking about it all.
This is my seventh straight stress-free Valentine’s Day. And I’m loving it. That’s not just bravado either. No, it’s true love of independence, other than the responsibilities of raising a teenager and dealing with a demanding but rewarding job. Those two things would be tough on some people, I guess, but now that I’ve subtracted a 17-year marriage to a (fe)malcontent, it’s a piece of (groom’s) cake.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not one of those guys who’s bashing all women because I made a bad choice. There are good women out there. I was the idiot. After all, it took me 17 years of doing the same things over and over before realizing that I was working myself to death in an effort to bring happiness to someone who didn’t want to be happy. For 17 years, I was Sisyphus … and since being single suits me, I won’t have to worry about getting syphilis.
I’ll never forget the Sunday night I was driving home, feeling like such a failure after dropping off my sweet little daughter with her mom. The radio was on NPR and there was an interview with Jeffrey Tambor, an actor I barely knew and I was only half-listening to.
Apparently, he worked in the profession for a long time before finally finding success. The host asked how it had changed him to get all the money and fame later in life. I’ve never forgotten his answer: “I’ve found that if you can’t be happy where you are, you won’t be happy when you get where you thought you wanted to be.”
What a profound statement. I pulled over and absorbed it. Even though I make my living with words, this guy summed up in just one sentence what I’d been feeling for years but couldn’t explain. I called my ex-wife right then and there and said, “Hey, now … Jeffrey Tambor just put everything in perspective for me.” I told her what the actor from the show she loved (“Arrested Development,” ironically) said and how that summed up our problems. She was willing to “throw off our contentment and beg for something more,” as Don Henley wrote. That was The Heart of the Matter.
Too much has already been written about men and women and how different we are. But the two key differences — the only ones that really matter — are these: Men oversimplify things and women overcomplicate things.
If a woman leaves a man, he says, “She was looking for someone with a bigger … umm, wallet.” Then he looks at the bartender and Tinder and says, “Give me a shot.”
If a man leaves a woman, she gathers up at least two girlfriends, three bottles of wine and six self-help books … and they still don’t figure out that all he wanted was to feel loved and appreciated.
It’s rare after a relationship ends for each person to look inward. No, most surround themselves with friends who will just join in with them on endless sessions of ex-bashing, careful to never give the whole story. Even in a rare moment of what resembles taking responsibility, there’s always a but: “It was wrong for me to lie and go on those trips to see that other guy … but if he had only paid as much attention to me as his job …”
That’s where the friends clang wine glasses and exchange their tales of woe. But they don’t ask tough questions: “What did you do to try to help the relationship?” … “Would you have wanted to come home to you?” … “If you took a fraction of the time and effort that it took to cheat and spent it on your man, don’t you think it would have made your marriage 10 times better?” Anyone who asks questions like that won’t be invited back to the next pity party.
As I’ve written many times, my focus is raising my child without the complication of another relationship in my life. To do otherwise is selfish and potentially harmful to the child I’m raising. But in a couple of years, when it’s just me again, I don’t believe I’ll be in any rush to add a significant other. The single life ain’t so bad.
If you’re in love, Happy Valentine’s Day. If you’re truly content alone, Happy Singles Awareness Day. If you desperately need someone in your life and simply swipe right, get a penicillin shot and a box of prophylactics.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
