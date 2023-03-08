“Conspiracy theories should be renamed to spoiler alerts” — unattributed meme
I love quoting movies. It is a talent for which no one is interested, except my dog Walter. Yet I still love it.
So there I am in the courtroom in Alabama with Ralph Maccio and Joe Pesci in the first court appearance for two “New Yawkahs” accused of murder. In his opening statement, the district attorney rises to lay out the facts and evidence that will be shown to the jury. With theatrics, he slaps a wooden railing declaring the two young men GUILTY!
Joe Pesci, the defense attorney, rises, looks at the jury and declares, “Everything he just said is bulls—t.”
I’m Joe Pesci. The district attorney is our government and a corporate media that is fully a propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. Every word that comes out of their mouths is road apples. Each day exposes the utter lengths of their lies.
Oh, I know there are a couple (always too cowardly to identify themselves) who will comment on this column calling me a kook conspiracy theorist Fox News regurgitator. As iconic New York TV news sports host Warner Wolf would say, “Let’s go to the videotape.”
In 2016, when President Trump defeated the loathsome Hillary Clinton — and it was fair and square; she got her ass kicked — the narrative of Trump being a Russian agent began — by the Clinton campaign no less. How convenient.
The man who campaigned tirelessly on America First and speaking for the forgotten man was a Russian agent? He would have had to be the best Russian agent in the history of Russian agents to pull that off.
But it stuck, mostly because people in power peddled it over and over and over again, and the lying snakes in national media propagated it.
When the hoax fell apart, up sprung Ukraine. Go back and listen to the phone call that got our president given the political death penalty. Please look into the motives behind former Vice President Biden’s crack-addicted son and business dealings in Ukraine.
For that request, Trump was impeached. None of it made any sense. For as long as I can remember, when something doesn’t make sense to me, I know it. There is a voice inside of me that says, “Fire up the BS meter.”
The meter went off the charts in 2020. Much to the chagrin of The Swamp, the country was doing great. Gas prices were low, unemployment across every spectrum was tiny — including record lows for blacks and Hispanics. Taxes were lowered — for everyone who paid taxes.
Then China — at our behest, perhaps? — somehow releases a virus on the world that is responsible for millions of deaths.
We were told it came from a wet market. But then we saw how the communist Chinese government acted. They hid records, silenced scientists and gave the world the middle finger when pressed on how something that killed so many — and destroyed worldwide economies — could have happened.
Mention that it could have been a lab leak — conspiracy theorist.
More and more evidence has surfaced that the virus did come from the lab in Wuhan. Whether it was done purposefully or not will likely never be discovered. But seeing how easily those in power lie to our faces, everyone should be incredibly skeptical.
From Day 1 of Operation Destroy Trump, there was a notion that putting a cloth across one’s face would stop the spread of the virus. I wrote in 2020, “Have you ever sneezed outside and seen the vast amounts of particles flying through the air? Now put a cloth mask loosely over your face and sneeze again, then watch how much flies out anyway.”
Putting a mask on made no sense. The more I was told by these already-provable liars that if I don’t wear a mask, people would die, the more and more the little hairs told me I shouldn’t wear one.
And I am correct. Cloth masks don’t work. They didn’t work to stop the spread. It wasn’t about science, but control.
Mention that masks don’t work — conspiracy kook.
And then we have Jan. 6. I watched that entire ordeal unfold from my home office. It was a horrible display of what a mob can do. To those drunk with power, it was an opportunity to, once again, nail Orange Man to the wall.
Then we heard about the “insurrection.” I wrote way back then, if that was an assault on democracy and an actual insurrection, it was the worst, most poorly planned insurrection in the history of the world.
Flagpole-wielding, middle-aged men overturning an election? Seriously? Again, as I wrote, “That riot could have been stopped in 15 minutes with tear gas and rubber bullets.” But even to this day, the propagandists in corporate media call it an “insurrection.”
The person who lives in the White House later made fun of people thinking they can overthrow the government with AR-15s by saying to overthrow the government, you need tanks and F-16s. Exactly! You don’t need grocery store managers carrying a flagpole leading the overthrow of the government.
But we still hear it: “Insurrection.” Disgraceful.
The loudest cackles of “insurrection” come from a media that knows darn well it was no insurrection. Historically known as the “Fourth Estate,” the press is supposed to act as the fourth branch of government. It is their responsibility to keep those in power in check. Today’s national media has abandoned that principle. From watchdogs to lapdogs. Their preferred political representatives say it and they dutifully do their job and spread it.
So, who to trust? Look in the mirror. Listen to the little hairs on your ears when they stand up. Everyone has listened to someone peddle baloney, from lying about being sick for an off day from work to the kid and the cookie jar. You know when it is happening.
Call it out. Don’t be afraid to be labeled a conspiracy kook. If you believe masks are worthless, say it. If you believe Jan. 6 was a riot and no coup attempt, say it.
You likely will be labeled a conspiracy kook, but always remember, the more and more you are called such, the more confident you should be that you are absolutely correct.
