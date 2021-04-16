So what do you think the “New Constitution” might look like after our Democrat friends shred this nasty old rag we’ve been saddled with by all those “old white guys”? Any ideas? Got a clue?
I don’t but wish I did. I really don’t know. But I can guess, and my guess is a bunch of us aren’t going to like it.
That’ll be a problem for us, but it won’t bother them one bit. The Left isn’t interested in us. Their focus is on those who share their ideology and the quest to make all things in that image. No matter what it does or who it hurts, just so long as it gets rid of this nation and the blight on the world they believe it’s been.
So, let’s conjecture the new “Amerika” they’ll replace this old worn-out waste of time we’ve been suffering in with. Will its founding document have a Bill of Rights?
Let’s see … how’s this read? The New First Amendment:
“The Central Committee shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion other than the State, Christianity shall be prohibited; or abridging the freedom of speech or of the press unless it hurts someone’s feelings, isn’t ‘woke’ or undermines the State agenda; or the right of the people to riot, loot, assault or kill in the guise of protest, and to demand from others whatever they want as a redress of grievances.”
Hmmm. Looks good so far. Let’s move on to that other terrible misguided garbage, the Second Amendment … maybe it’ll read like this:
“A well regulated Militia, once being necessary to resist tyranny and despotism and violent crime on your person or trepidations on private property, which no longer exist in a benign utopian State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms is not necessary, and to reason with others who want what you have shall not be infringed.”
Yup. I think that’s a keeper.
Well, there are eight more, but I don’t think I’ll delve into a rewrite just now. But you get my point. The Leftists detest the Constitution, they’ve no regard for it, no respect for our Founders and the wisdom the authors of our Law of the Land had. The Left’s so arrogant and full of themselves, they think all that went into forging a nation was catchphrases and soundbites or talking points like today.
Were Washington, Madison, Adams, Jefferson and the others perfect or infallible? No. Did they possess unflawed characters, were they absent of sin? No. They were men. But whatever their failings, what they did have was vision and courage and faith.
This is the only nation in the history of humanity to establish itself with the premise that our rights to three things, “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” are granted by God and they’re inalienable – they are, they’re not made up, they just are. That premise made this nation and made it and us the envy of the globe. The United States, just like its Founders, isn’t infallible and it has stumbled.
But along the road it’s traveled, it’s inspired millions, sent its young to fight and die to eradicate evil and oppression, and they lie buried where they fell. Its people have invented more technologies, built an economy that overwhelms every other and improved the lives for us and untold numbers everywhere. The United States is freedom and it’s hope.
But today, people who wouldn’t be able to hold a candle to those men think they’ve got all the answers and all the solutions. Who do they take their ideas from?
Well, here’s some who come to mind — Marx, Lenin, Engels, Mao, Stalin, Beria and Krushchev and Castro. Not one ever made a positive economic, social or meaningful contribution to the human condition. Each one was a socialist or a communist. Several were cruel dictators who purposefully and happily murdered their own supporters, opposition and the very people they claimed to be wanting to “raise up” – their own countrymen.
Go read the Communist Manifesto, the writings of the Comintern. Find the individual worth and the goal of freedom for people in Cuba’s documents. Those people also spewed words like “unite” and “equity” and catchy phrases like “redistribution of wealth” and “social justice.” But all they gave was hunger, fear, imprisonment and death.
Opportunity, personal initiative, choice? None of them thought those were necessary. They had all the answers. Just like these smarter-than-they-were American Leftists. And don’t doubt they’d put a bullet into your head, too, just like those they emulate.
So, what’s the end game? Where’s the vision the Left brings that’s going to make your life, the lives of your children and grandchildren better, safer, more prosperous? What “founding document” will they write to assure you that their way’s the better route forward?
It’s nowhere. But that’s not their aim. Right now it’s a game of hide-and-seek. They hide behind pie-in-the-sky rhetoric appealing to anyone looking for something for nothing or those seeing life as unfair, or themselves as victims … all the while seeking to destroy the one place on Earth where the freedom to change any one of those conditions can and is being done every day.
They divide us to conquer us. But for what?
Me? I think I’ll keep my Constitution, thank you. I believe in it, I trust it — and though my own place and situation in my country may be humble, and I may’ve made better or other choices, been wealthier, had a bigger house and a fancier car and more toys, I believe but by God’s grace, I was born free, and the opportunities I’ve had or didn’t take were there and the choices have been mine, guaranteed by that scrap of paper.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.