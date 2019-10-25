Just because Sheriff Alex Hodge is riding off into the sunset to spend his days wrangling up porta-potties and dumpsters, it doesn’t mean that Jones County’s corruption problem is now over. Not only is the root of the problem still alive and well — the rich and powerful using money and influence to control our public officials — but we still have many public officials in positions of power who have a history of questionable behavior. There are also a lot of past and recent events that come with questions that need to and should be answered. To any public official who wants to step forward and provide these answers, I’d not only welcome it, but I would applaud you for it.
Let’s start with Jones County Chancery Judge Frank McKenzie, the “Mc” in a company founded in 2005 called McBurlow Leasing. Who knows the real reason behind the formation of McBurlow Leasing? But what we do know about it is that it is co-owned by Robert Burroughs, who has a long history of ties to public officials, from McKenzie and Hodge all the way up to Gov. Phil Bryant.
The one thing we know for sure about McBurlow Leasing is that an SUV that was titled to the company ended up in the hands of the late Police Chief Tyrone Stewart’s son without any money exchanging hands. This automatically puts McKenzie on our corruption radar, but a more recent question surrounding Judge McKenzie is why was he the judge who signed the search warrant for the raid on Lyon Ranch Road? A search warrant of this type is typically signed by either a justice court or circuit court judge, not a chancery judge. There are rumors that McKenzie has personal ties to someone at Southern Cross Animal Rescue, who alerted law enforcement of the “animal abuse” in a criminal case that has since been dismissed. He should clear this up.
Another judge with ties to the Burroughs is Laurel Municipal Court Judge Kyle Robertson, who was and may still be Greg Burroughs’ best friend. It was Robertson whom Greg called before dialing 911 while his girlfriend was dying of a gunshot wound to the head. And it was Robertson who, in turn, hung up and called then-Chief Stewart.
Robertson gave his explanation for what happened on that tragic evening during court proceedings; however, he now needs to explain why we have had two credible sources tell us that he point-blank told them that he could get them out of DUI charges, if necessary. At the very least, tell us that you’re sorry and it won’t happen again!
Let’s finish off the triumvirate of judges with connections to the Burroughs. Justice Court Judge Howell Beech is leaving office, but before he does, he still has some serious explaining to do to the people of Jones County. Beech presided over the Jan. 12, 2017 case against Greg Burroughs, which included charges for DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest, domestic disturbance and disorderly conduct. Beech found Burroughs not guilty of DUI and child endangerment and dismissed the rest of the charges because former Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Josh Welch was late to court.
But here is where things get odd. Deputy Brennon Chancellor, who was called to the scene to administer sobriety tests to Burroughs, was in court on Jan. 12 and knew that Welch was on his way to court when Beech decided to find Burroughs not guilty on the DUI and child endangerment charges and dismiss the rest of the charges. For the record, judges who are informed that an officer is on the way will typically move on to other cases and hold that particular case over until the officer does show up — especially on charges as serious and plentiful as the ones Burroughs was facing that day.
Instead, Beech let Burroughs go scot-free even though Deputy Chancellor was there and Welch was on the way. To this day, Beech still hasn’t given a decent answer as to why he chose to let Burroughs go instead of waiting for Welch. As far as I’m concerned, he certainly owes all of us an explanation, especially the family of Katherine Sinclair.
Moving on to the Jones County School District. There are lots of questions surrounding the recent hiring of the security company “Pro Tech” to provide security at school functions, such as sporting events, after Sheriff Alex Hodge decided he was going to raise the rates for providing security. Not only was “Pro-Tech” formed AFTER it was already hired for the job (that’s right — it was hired before it was an actual company registered with the Secretary of State’s Office), but the new owner Joey Davis is a member of the Sheriff’s Department’s “Armored Rescue Vehicle” team. I don’t know Davis and he may be a good guy, but one has to wonder if the entire price gouge on Hodge’s part was simply a way to get a private contract for a friend, and one must wonder if Hodge is involved in the company behind the scenes. It’s extremely odd that a security company that didn’t exist before Hodge raised his prices suddenly sprung up and is being run by someone with connections to Hodge. Some serious explaining is owed to the taxpayers of Jones County. Either way, let’s hope the new sheriff steps in and takes security at ballgames back under his wing.
Finally, we are begging Mayor Johnny Magee to give us the real reason why he chose to endorse Alex Hodge for sheriff over one of his own veterans of the LPD. Why did Magee look like someone was holding a gun to his head just off camera when he made the endorsement? If he didn’t believe in his own guy, then why make any endorsement at all? The only reasonable answer that I can come up with is that the mayor was asked to do it by someone quite powerful who he owed a “favor” to or was simply afraid to say “no” to.
Was this a big deal? No. In the end, it was absolutely meaningless. But I still think the public should know who had the power to get the mayor of Laurel to do such a strange thing.
I’ve defended Magee when it comes to the state of the city’s infrastructure. There’s no doubt he inherited a mess that should have been worked on by at least two previous administrations. However, I can’t come up with any defense for the “endorsement.” It’s just plain baffling.
I’ll have more corruption questions in the future as we continue to keep an eye on all of our public officials.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
