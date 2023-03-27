Just about when I thought I’d covered everything, something else came along. Bang! A trip to the old Facebook and here’s more stupid wokeism we’re getting … and paying for. This time it’s our illustrious fearless leadership over at the Pentagon.
Our country’s history being erased. Oh, the land’s still here — the mountains and plains, streams and rivers and oceans roll onto the beaches. But what’s made us a country is disappearing. What gives identity and purpose, a focus and a reason to look at ourselves and say, “I’m an American,” is being scrubbed, sanitized, rewritten and distorted. The things that form our ideas of who we are and make us think and strive to become that “more perfect union” – or even think this is a country worthy of striving for — are being taken from us.
Over the past several years, we’ve watched statues and monuments of notable historical figures toppled, defaced or removed from our public view. Washington, Jefferson — even Old Abe Lincoln — were deemed an affront to many in this nation.
Now, not only disaffected Leftists and their manufactured victim mobs, but our government has decided to dismiss our history. Names of nine Army bases are being changed: Fort Polk will be after Sgt. William Johnson, a Black World War I Medal of Honor recipient. Fort Benning will be renamed Fort Moore after Lt. Gen. Hal Moore of “We Were Soldiers Once” fame. Fort A.P. Hill goes to Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman to receive a Medal of Honor for the Civil War and who was never even commissioned into the Army, but a contractor. Fort Bragg will now be Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon gets Gen. Dwight Eisenhower’s moniker.
Goodbye Fort Hood and hello Fort Cavazos, and Fort Lee will be Fort Gregg-Adams, and rounding out the renames, Fort Pickett changes to Fort Barfoot, and Fort Rucker to Fort Novosel.
The reason? These installations were named for general officers of the Confederacy. The estimated cost to us when this was decided was $21 million. But like all things government, now it’s revised up to $39 million-plus — all so we can continue our self-flagellation and scourge ourselves of our evil.
I’d’ve never dreamed in my worst nightmare this nation would have so many ignoramuses incapable of any perspective, understanding of time and place and so stupid to presume our culture today can or should be retroactively applied to a time no living being experienced. The Civil War ended slavery, started the road to desegregation and equal rights for all Americans. But now we’re throwing it out and, what — pretending it never was, and the lessons it brought us and the progress since should be tossed? What absolute self-loathing and self-destruction. Without history, good or bad, we’re doomed, as the saying goes, to repeat it. That and very probably worse.
I’ll remind you, readers, these maligned Confederate generals, their troops and the families who went into rebellion were, like their Union adversaries, Americans. And it was unclear at the time what constituted the boundaries of loyalty and disloyalty to a centralized federal system. To the Virginians and Carolinians and Texans, our own Mississippians, their state was their nation. The country then not under some idea that Washington, D.C. gave the states life, but that D.C. sprung from the individual states and their people. Which is true. The Union victory in the Civil War cemented what we have today — an ever-growing, bloated and all powerful monolithic federal government, and the states as nothing much more than tax resources. It was and should be remembered the United States was a far, far different place than now.
Here’s Robert E. Lee: His father was Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee III, a patriot in the Revolution. Lee was first in his class at West Point, an engineer in the United States Army for 32 years. He served throughout the growing United States, distinguished himself in the Mexican-American War and was Superintendent of the United States Military Academy. His wife Mary Custis Lee was George Washington’s step-great-granddaughter. He opposed slavery philosophically, but he was a land owner in a culture, in a time when that institution was legal, and held slaves. When Virginia seceded from the Union, Lee followed his home state, despite wanting our country to remain intact, and was actually proffered a senior Union command. He was American then, an American when in rebellion, and when the war ended and the issue of slavery settled, he was still an American. After the war, he was president of Washington College (later changed to Washington and Lee University). He is considered, not only in our country, one of the greatest military leaders produced in the United States. His tactics are studied still in war colleges around the globe. Today, his plantation home stands surrounded by Arlington National Cemetery.
The other eight were Americans too. The posts named for them as reconciliation and recognition the rebels were still American and our wish to be “one nation under God.” Their war cost this nation 700,000 lives, pitted brother against brother, neighbor against neighbor. Its awful lessons made us better. No matter our evolved views today, it’s wrong to equivocate an event in the frame of our time now or moralize as if those living then were people like us today. Condemning them to obscurity is wrong. No Confederate was executed for treason, and Confederate President Jefferson Davis was not even tried for the crime. We came together again.
I don’t object to honoring the new heroes cited here. They made heroic sacrifices and served our nation. But not this way, and not for the ridiculous decision to do this only in the Left’s desire for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” and virtue-signal their own self-superior and smug understanding of right and wrong.
We need to hold fast to our history, face it squarely, take heed from the bad, revere the good and keep our traditions. God bless our republic.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
