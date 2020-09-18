The race and culture war that is being inflamed by the left wing right now is the latest attempt to cause chaos and misery so that people will vote for a change in the presidency. This is how crazy our world has become: The ones who are causing all of the chaos and misery in the country want you to turn around and reward them for it. And they are threatening us with even more violence if we don’t vote for them in November, and you better believe that they will deliver on that promise.
I know 2020 has been a horrific year, but I’m afraid the worst is yet to come. There is nothing organic or natural about the violence that has taken place the last four years. It has been actively encouraged by leftists of all varieties — Democrats, Marxists, socialists and just garden-variety liberals. The left is on TV constantly telling bold-faced lies that this is all President Trump’s fault ... but let’s take a closer look at who has been calling for the violence and who has been perpetrating it.
California Rep. Maxine Waters called for attacks on the Trump team, shouting, “If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” Shortly after that, then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, White House Aide Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Sen. Ted Cruz all were verbally harassed and accosted at four different restaurants in four different incidents. Eric Trump was spat on by a Trump-hating waitress in a Chicago restaurant.
Democrat Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey urged liberal activists to “get up in the face of some Congresspeople.” About the same time, former first lady and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stated that Democrats shouldn’t be “civil” with Republicans. Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder outright called for violence when he said, “When they go low, we kick them.”
A Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a group of Republicans on a ballfield, seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana. A tech company CEO threatened to murder President Trump. The president was portrayed in a play and stabbed to death for the audience. Madonna shouted to a crowd of thousands that she wanted to “burn down the White House.” Bette Midler tweeted that President Trump should be stabbed. Barbara Streisand shared a picture of Nancy Pelosi killing President Trump. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo defended Antifa violence, saying, “All punches are not equal morally.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, threatened Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, shouting, “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”
Liberals called for violence against a teenager for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat outside of the Lincoln Memorial. An 81-year-old New Jersey man was attacked for wearing a MAGA hat. Two men were arrested for beating a legal immigrant for wearing a MAGA hat. Racist leftists assaulted a Black Trump supporter at Ohio University.
Only July 7, 2016, a Black Lives Matter supporter murdered five Dallas police officers. Before he was killed, the shooter told police that he “wanted to kill white people, especially white officers.” The murders took place as a Black Lives Matter protest was coming to a close. Prior to the murders, Black Lives Matter protesters chanted, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” and “What do we want? Dead Cops. When do we want them? Now.” Murders and assaults on law enforcement have skyrocketed ever since.
Just last week, a gunman walked up to a parked police car and opened fire on the two officers inside the vehicle, one the mother of a 6-year-old. Protesters showed up at the hospital where the officers were being treated to chant “Death to the police” and then shouted “I hope they f - - king die!”
On Aug. 30, BLM and Antifa supporters celebrated the murder of a Trump supporter in Portland. One leader, shouting into a megaphone, spewed, “I am not sad that a f - - king fascist died tonight. He was a f - - king Nazi. Our community held its own and took out the trash.” (To the NBA, NFL and corporations that support BLM — shame on you. These people have the blood of law enforcement officers and other innocent people on their hands. Stop supporting them or you do too.)
During the Republican National Convention, liberal protesters tried to attack Sen. Rand Paul and his wife while they were trying to walk back to their hotel from the White House. And believe me, I could go on and on and on with actual accounts of violence by leftists who have been terrorizing America for the past four years.
And yet you can see Democrats and their allies in the media claim, with straight faces, that the violence is being caused by President Trump and his supporters. It’s pathetic. When is the last time you saw a group of Trump supporters, conservatives or Republicans, out in the streets burning businesses, looting, vandalizing and attacking police? NEVER. Because it hasn’t happened.
But we haven’t seen the worst yet. With only 45 days until the election, Democrats are promising even more violence and chaos if Trump is re-elected. After telling the press she was worried that Donald Trump wouldn’t concede the 2016 election after she defeated him, Hillary Clinton is now telling Joe Biden not to concede the 2020 election until the Democrats take back power. They will do whatever it takes, including election fraud with mail-in ballots, lawsuits and encouraging BLM and Antifa radicals to storm the White House in a violent coup.
If anyone thinks that Election Day and the aftermath is going to be the usual peaceful event that it has been, then you haven’t been paying attention to what has been happening on the streets of America and what Democrats have been encouraging their supporters to do.
Democrats and their left-wing allies have already declared war on America. They are willing to burn, loot, vandalize, assault and MURDER. They aren’t ashamed and they aren’t hiding the fact that they are prepared to burn America to the ground unless they obtain the power they so desperately yearn for. It’s a power they will use to oppress freedom-loving Americans. It’s the power to tell people how to think and what to believe. It’s the power to punish those who don’t fall in step with a Marxist Big Brother government. And it’s a power they are willing to kill for.
The question isn’t who you will be voting for in November, because no right-minded decent individual who reads this column could possibly support violent, leftist anarchists. No, the question is what are good, decent, God-fearing Americans going to do on Nov. 3 when all hell breaks loose? What are we going to do when they try to steal the election? And what are we going to do when violence erupts across America?
One thing is for sure: it’s going to happen. The Democrats are already promising it wills.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
