Just about every columnist in America writes the same thing this time of year — “Here are all the things I’m thankful for …”
It’s a cliché, err, a tradition, plus a “list” column is an easy column, even though it may be a little tougher to come up with things to be thankful for during this trip around the sun.
But in the flaming-dog-poop-on-the-doorstep year that is 2020, it may be more important than ever to take stock of our blessings. We just need to stop stomping on those flames and get away from the smell to remember that.
So, here it goes. These are a few of the things I’m grateful for:
• Mississippi is usually the last state that national trends trickle into … and that is comforting considering the current national trends toward socialism and phasing out the First and Second amendments. Remember that local governments — counties and municipalities — are the entities that fund and govern law enforcement. That is comforting, because most Mississippians believe in law and order, and they will elect like-minded officials who control those funds that are provided by taxpayers/voters.
• Something good may come from the COVID-19 crisis — which isn’t a crisis at all for school-age children nor the majority of their educators. The goal of left-leaning people to “hit the reset button” on America could make America great again … if people turn the tables and hit the “right” button. This is an especially good opportunity for young people. Get out of the mindset that you have to go to college to be successful. In fact, the opposite may be true. Anyone who pays attention to our current economy and needs understands that. Academics have been deemphasized with the stop-COVID-at-all-costs mentality, and it doesn’t appear that will improve anytime soon with all this talk of a second wave and Biden babbling about a national lockdown as a solution. Students, unless you’re on track to become a doctor or a lawyer or a nuclear physicist or a politician, go to the military and/or a two-year college and learn a trade. Electricians, plumbers, welders, truck drivers, carpenters and all sorts of other blue-collar professions are in demand. They can’t keep up with the workload. Learn the job, then start your own business. If you don’t know how to handle that side of things, don’t worry — you’ll have plenty of money to hire an out-of-work business major or accountant.
• This will be the family’s first holiday season without my father, and that will be especially tough for my mom. But we are all thankful that he didn’t have a lingering, debilitating illness before dying at age 85. I also see a blessing in the fact that he died at the beginning of March and didn’t have to witness all of the things that have happened to his beloved country since then.
• Parents who were married to each other for 57 years and loved me even when I wasn’t lovable. The world would be a better place if parents would do those two things.
• Our first-responders and people in emergency services, all of whom have hearts to serve, especially the volunteers. They put their lives on the line and their families’ lives on hold to help neighbors and strangers at all hours of the day and night. When your family is enjoying Thanksgiving dinner and football, you can bet that at least one department of volunteers will be out there helping someone in distress. God bless them and keep them safe.
• All of the people who have served and are serving in the military — and the ones they leave behind, who are often the forgotten heroes.
• Living in a community with medical professionals and a hospital that is big enough to provide just about any treatment you’d need, but small enough to know who you are and to care.
• The growing number of people who now understand that a community newspaper with cajones is better than the alternative — even if it means you disagree with us every once in a while. Yes, we’re “just trying to sell papers,” but we don’t sell out our integrity or our principles. Watchdog journalism is disappearing at a time it’s most needed. What a shame. We could’ve been promoted to the unofficial third branch of government after the Democrats merge the judicial with the legislative.
• DE Fastlink, which is Dixie Electric’s new internet provider, hopefully bringing fast, reliable, affordable connectivity to all of us across the area who are underserved.
• Commentator Tucker Carlson bringing brilliantly expressed common sense and bemused outrage to the masses on Fox News every weeknight. He has been my favorite political pundit since stumbling across his book “Politicians, Partisans and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News” because of his unique witty, biting way of looking at the world instead of the angry, frothing manner of so many others. Seems like it’s always the old newspaper folks who suit my taste best. I’m glad he’s finally got the prime-time spot he’s long deserved.
• A rewarding job with an amazing group of hard-working, talented co-workers and the best owner/boss/buddy I’ve ever known. We work hard, we play hard. If y’all only knew everything we’ve been through together …
• A few good friends, a few cold beers, great wine or bourbon, and the spirited conversation that follows.
• People who do the right thing — even when it’s for people who can’t do anything in return for them and when there’s no one there to praise them or post it.
• The 16-year-old who carries my DNA, yet somehow is a talented artist and wordsmith. We share a house and a life together, and it’s good most of the time. As a teenager, it’s tough to figure out who and what to be thankful for, as everyone who has been there understands. All it takes is faith and time. Thank you for giving me the most joyous moments of my life and for the ones that are still to come. Happy Thanksgiving, kiddo. I love you.
