The haze of the New Year remains, so I won’t even attempt to write a continuous, coherent column. And since I have resolved to never write another resolutions column (unless I’m in a crunch and have less than an hour to turn in a column), this week’s rambling will be just a few bite-size nuggets about this and that …
• It’s going to be an interesting election year, with all county offices on the ballot. There is a lot of angst out there, at least in the social-media world. It will be interesting to see how many people keep their “action” in the cyberworld and how many come out into the real world and offer real solutions for the problems they’ve been griping about. If you believe you can do it better than the people we have in office now, by all means, please go to the circuit clerk’s office and qualify. You have until March 1 to fill out your qualifying papers. May the best candidates win …
• Speaking of which, we are all interested to see what state Sen. Chris McDaniel’s next move is going to be. I am renewing my hope that the conservative statesman will run for lieutenant governor. I think he would win, and that’s a position where he could actually make a difference. It’s been said that the states are laboratories of democracy. If Chris were to go to Jackson and help enact legislation that gets our state off the bottom of all the good lists and the top of the bad lists, he would show his doubters that he is indeed ready to hold a national office — and, more important to him, conservative principles would be validated. That is wishful thinking, I understand. In order for Chris and conservatism to succeed, they will have to overcome the people with the “D” by their names (Democrats) and those with an “E” (Establishment) hidden behind their “R.” It’s tough to fight the opposition party and the opponents within the party.
• It made me feel heartened and, frankly, a little ashamed, to be reminded that this New Year’s Eve marked 10 years since Will Graves had his life-altering accident. He was paralyzed midway through his junior year of high school. If he had just decided to feel sorry for himself and be taken care of for the rest of his life, no one could have faulted him. But he graduated, went to JCJC, got his undergraduate degree at Mississippi State, then enrolled in law school at Ole Miss and passed the bar … and now he’s an attorney for Morgan & Morgan. So, what have you done in the last 10 years? What obstacles have you blamed for preventing you from achieving your goals? I’m not just asking you … I’m asking myself, too.
• The recent flash-flooding once again showed how many ordinary, everyday heroes we have stepping up here during extraordinary circumstances. As the raging waters began to rise Thursday evening, volunteer firefighters lined up two-by-two and rescued residents who were at risk. They’re so good-hearted, they rescued — and resisted rebuking — those who drove around barricades into deep water and became stranded, putting their own lives at risk and the rescuers’ lives at risk. God bless them. We had out-of-control grass fires one day and roads that turned to rivers the next. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if we had an ice storm or a Southern snowstorm (1 inch or more) before the month is up. If it happens, they’ll be ready, willing and able to help neighbors, strangers and strange neighbors.
• I was one of those idiot schlubs who was still buying gifts around 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve. There I was in Walmart, trying to pick out just the right gift cards, when I stopped and took in the scenes around me. It was pure madness. People scrambling around, tossing items in carts without even looking at them, mixing and matching credit cards, cash and EBT cards without even questioning the totals on the register. Every square foot of that store was inhabited — except for the book section. It wasn’t burdened with the burgeoning throngs of people. Never is, come to think of it.
• Why the insistence on double-bagging at grocery stores? Let’s say I buy two two-liter drinks. The cashier/bagger will put both in one bag, then take the time to lift that bag out of the bag-dispensing thingie, get another bag with a stubborn opening ready, then wiggle the full bag down into the other bag, tie the carry handles together and place it in the cart. That’s nice and all … but wouldn’t it accomplish the same thing to put each bottle in a single bag? I mean, it’s the same number of bags being used. And wouldn’t it save time? It would definitely save frustration for me. But somehow, when I do the single-bagging thing in the self-checkout, I feel like I’m being judged by those who see me do it. We must start a campaign to stop double-bagging. Stop the insanity. You’re not saving Mother Earth by double-bagging … unless you’re using millennial math. My math says you’re unnecessarily wasting 11.63 minutes of my life per year. That’s time I could be wasting in a Facebook argument with a tree-hugging Trump hater.
• I saw where a whole new wave of folks on Facebook have posted a legalish-looking proclamation that they do not, heretofore, grant permission for Facebook or anyone else to use their information, and failure to post such a statement is tacit approval to use your photos and info … OK, well, good luck with that. If you are charged with a crime or involved in some other sort of big story, I will Facebook stalk you and use whatever photos/info I can find in my story about you. Feel free to sue me, too. But here’s one piece of legal advice: Shop for a lawyer who will take your case on contingency. Good luck!
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
