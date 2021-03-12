A week ago Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves opened up the COVID vaccine to anyone 50 and older. I’m 57 years old and ready to put this entire COVID nightmare behind me and, much to my surprise, there was a slot available the very next day at the Magnolia Center. Not only that, the slot was for the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination, which was the one I was going to hold out for because I simply don’t enjoy getting needles stuck in me.
I have to say the entire process could not have been easier. I showed up at the fairgrounds at 2:30 p.m. for my 2:40 appointment and was back at the office by 3 p.m., which included a 15-minute wait inside my car to make sure I didn’t have any type of allergic reaction. The shot itself burned a little and my arm hurt slightly for about 24 hours, but outside of that, I had no reactions. The folks administering shots and moving traffic along at the fairgrounds have this thing down to a science. Kudos to them for a job well done!
Three days before I was vaccinated, Reeves followed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead and lifted the mandatory mask mandate. Of course, Reeves and Abbott were slammed for the move by Democrats across the country, but it was the right thing to do. As a matter of fact, the government had no business ordering a mask mandate in the first place.
It is like the seatbelt law or motorcycle helmet law. They should suggest that “for your safety,” you should wear a seatbelt or a helmet, but the government has no business telling anyone over the age of 18 that they “must” wear a seatbelt or helmet or else they will get fined. That is the government overstepping its bounds. Politicians aren’t our parents.
It’s the same with the mask mandate. I don’t care if you think it is morally irresponsible for someone to forego wearing a mask. It’s not your, nor the government’s, place to enforce safety measures on any adult living in a free society. You give the people the facts and then you let them decide.
Even after Reeves lifted the mandate, businesses still have the right to insist that their customers and/or employees wear masks. Customers have the right to shop at a store or not shop at a store based on that mask policy. You have the right to wear a mask for the rest of your life if you want to, but no one, including the Facebook warriors, have the right to force anyone to wear a mask ... ever. At least that is the way it is supposed to work in a country that values freedom, like this one once did.
Unfortunately, from the time COVID was released from a lab in communist China until now, the disease has been used as a political weapon by the left wing in this country to turn us into … well… communist China, a country that has complete control over its citizens, unlike liberty-loving America.
From the very get-go, COVID was used by the leftists in this country to seize power, fundamentally change our nation and usher in totalitarian socialism. One thing the left-wing power-brokers never cared about was a cure, how many people died or people’s livelihoods. They proved this over and over again by allowing protests and rioting, while keeping small businesses closed. And they are proving it right now by opening up our Southern border and allowing thousands of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into the country. They would never do this if they really cared about stopping the spread of the disease.To them, COVID has been nothing more than an opportunity to seize political power and they have consistently lied to the American people over and over to achieve this immoral and devastating power grab. It almost makes one wonder if the Democrat party and Joe Biden, who has personal and financial ties to China, worked with the communist country to unleash the disease on the world.
Just think about it: until COVID was unleashed, President Trump had the country firing on all cylinders. The economy was booming, low unemployment was setting records and America had become energy independent. Then COVID mysteriously appeared out of nowhere right at the beginning of the most important election year in our nation’s recent history. Coincidence? Maybe.
What is not a coincidence is what happened after that. Leftists pushed to shut down the booming economy as fast as possible, and even after it became clear that shutdowns didn’t work, left-wing governors kept their states closed while red states reopened.
Florida, which has the oldest and most vulnerable population in the nation, started reopening up way back in May. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was blasted for it. But it was Florida that fared much better than New York in terms of having a lower death rate, fewer cases and fewer jobs lost. In the meantime, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was heralded for keeping New York closed and given an Emmy for his COVID news conferences while he sent elderly nursing home patients to their deaths.
But even now, the “we follow the science” left-wing crowd won’t admit that the science never showed that lockdowns worked. That is because they won’t admit that lockdowns were about controlling the population, killing the economy and ushering in socialism.
But it’s even more sinister than that. COVID was the excuse that was used to change the way people voted in the 2020 presidential election, which effectively stole the election from President Trump. And now, Democrats have introduced a bill to not only make those changes permanent but to introduce other changes, such as lowering the voting age to 16, just to ensure that they permanently remain in power.
Because of COVID, Republicans are now powerless to stop the spread of totalitarian socialism that is occurring in our own country. Just look at the massive $1.9 trillion “COVID” relief package that was recently passed without a single Republican senator voting for it. It is a disastrous bill that has nothing to do with COVID, but has everything to do with bailing out socialist states and keeping people dependent on the government. If they were honest, they would be calling it the “Spread Communism” package.
China’s state media has recently started a campaign trumpeting “The East is rising and the West is declining.” Maybe it is a coincidence that the communist Chinese coronavirus was used by the far left in our own country to ensure our decline while grabbing power for themselves at the expense of average Americans. Maybe it is a coincidence that our own left-wing and corrupt politicians with financial ties to China have used COVID as an excuse to push us closer to becoming the same type of totalitarian country that China is. Maybe it is a coincidence that dissenting voices are being canceled and eliminated just as they are in communist China.
Then again, maybe this was what COVID was all about in the first place.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
