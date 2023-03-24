Most people acknowledge that the effects of COVID-caused lockdowns and restrictions have lingered, and all of the repercussions may not be realized for years to come. Only a corporate or political hack would argue that the disease did more damage than the “cures” the people in charge forced upon the masses.
In history, we have major milestones and markers, ranging from the biggie — B.C. and A.D. — to more recent events that changed and shaped our country — i.e., pre- and post-Civil War, pre- and post-Depression, pre- and post-World War II, pre- and post-Civil Rights, pre- and post-9/11, and, now, pre- and post-COVID.
Despite the political hay many of my conservative friends have made and are making of all the obvious sins of the people who foisted their Draconian rules on us during the pandemic, I don’t revel in it. It’s unsettling to learn that supposedly non-political people in positions of power can’t be trusted to do what’s best for all Americans, instead of just the ones who voted the “right” way. I don’t want to live in a country where extremist beliefs can be promoted under the guise of “science,” with separate rules for the chosen ones — including those slobbering sycophants in the mainstream media who may be allowed to stumble into the club, too, if they toe the line.
“Trust, but verify” was the oft-quoted mantra of Ronald Reagan, and that’s the right approach. A healthy skepticism is the hallmark of a reporter. But most of us who have been in the profession for a while find a few go-to people we can turn to, knowing they will tell the truth, not just some self-serving talking points. The people I hold in highest regard are the ones who have been honest with me even when doing so cast them in a bad light. There are only a handful of those over the course of a 30-year career, unfortunately.
Most people tell stories in a way that always ends the same — with them as the hero. They are trying to sell something — their product, their service, their point of view, themselves — when they give information. Consumers instinctively understand that when there’s a commercial on TV or popping up on their computer, and they go into “buyer-beware” mode.
But when someone who is supposed to be delivering the news for a major network speaks — or someone who is supposed to be offering scientific-based advice, such as a chief medical adviser to the President of the United States — it would be comforting to know those were a couple of the go-to people for politics- and product-free information, with the best evidence-based truths available. That hope has crumbled, of course. Fauci is a fraud (which pays really well) to anyone paying attention but still a saint to those who are incapable of admitting they were wrong. All of the anchors at major networks use the same terms, many of which aren’t at all subtle about their beliefs.
Pay attention to how they all say things like “debunked” claims of election fraud. And the way the say weather calamities are the result of “climate change.” And that chopping off genitals and/or breasts are gender- “affirming” procedures. The people in power now are the ones who “debunked” the claims. They’re also the ones who declared that “climate change” caused natural disasters. And they’re also the folks who tell us that removing parts a child is born with isn’t “altering,” but “affirming” the feelings of a teen or pre-teen, who are, of course, known for their emotional stability.
And you know what? I’m OK with anyone claiming all of those ideas, but don’t present them as facts that aren’t to be questioned. When that becomes the norm, it causes normal people to question everything. And when you force reasonable people to question everything, it makes them appear to be the raving lunatics.
They’re gaslighting us, to toss out another overused, annoying term.
All of that leads up to my point about the pandemic and yet another problem that’s resulted from it. Not only did it give more power to social media, but it also led to more people binge-watching Netflix, especially “documentaries.” Now, it’s rare to see any “documentary” that isn’t coming from a particular point of view. They all follow the same formula, with about 10 minutes of factual information surrounded by 50 minutes of images, innuendo and interviewees whose Kardashianesque voices crack, then they begin to fan themselves, turn away and squeak, “Sorry,” as they gather themselves to courageously carry on ... Ugggghhh
Many of these “documentaries” are about people who were wrongly arrested or convicted, and when you watch one like that, Netflix recommends another, and another, and another ... and after binge-watching all day and night, the mind can’t help but believe the justice system and law enforcement are all corrupt and the people portrayed as criminals are being persecuted.
It’s the same principle for people who stay glued to the networks, FoxNews and favored websites 24/7. They’re all constantly exposed to whatever those folks are trying to sell, and all perspective is lost. They forget the most important cliché in news: We don’t do stories on the planes that land safely every day, just the ones that crash.
News is supposed to be what’s out of the ordinary, not commonplace. When we received it in half-hour doses every evening, most people understood that. Now, alternate realities have been created and cultivated. And when people had an excuse not to leave the house, it just got worse. Much, much worse.
It’s binge-watchers with that bent who see a case like Rasheem Carter’s and believe they know something. They are so self-assured in their ignorance, cheered on by the like-minded masses in the cybersphere. Do I know that foul play wasn’t involved? Of course not. But I asked a couple of my go-to people early on — people who don’t have a dog in the hunt, mind you — and they gave me some very plausible explanations for how Carter’s body wound up in the woods in that condition that were anatomical- and forensic-based, not strictly speculative.
But the amazing world of social media can see a still image and determine that he’s running, plus they even know that it’s pickups full of white men he’s running from. When you’re looking for a conspiracy, you’ll always find one. They have their theory, and they don’t want to hear plausible possibilities. Anyone who suggests anything other than they believe must be a KKK sympathizer.
Now, I did make the decision to not cover BLM protests or the reprehensible, barely coherent Benjamin Crump’s visit pushing for the feds to get involved. Why? Because their organizations have a history of coming to towns and throwing grenades, then when their claims are disproved, never coming back to try to clean up or even admit they were wrong. Just off to the next town to rile up people and stoke divisions that had been healed — to the detriment of their power.
They’re selling something. Remember that. That’s always the case. And that’s a sad truth you can take to the bank — hopefully one that’s not failing from following DEI investment strategies.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.