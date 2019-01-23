On the Wednesday after Christmas, editor Mark Thornton called me at the office — well, texted — to give me a rundown of his goings-on.
He concluded with his going to find a photograph of some children playing outside with their new Christmas presents.
“Yeet,” I texted back as an ode to a former high school pitcher from Vicksburg High who answered every question asked with “Yeet.”
“Jeremy, do you think the Gators have a good chance to advance deep into the playoffs this year?”
“Yeet.”
“Jeremy, you have got to stop hitting so many batters. If you hit one more, you will start a riot.”
“Yeet.”
You get the picture.
Inside, though, I was skeptical.
I know in my former neighborhood in Laurel, save the few kids who lived next door, there were scant signs of children just out playing. A right of passage where I grew up — “in the good-old days” — and likely for many of you, that is what we did. Play.
Tag, hide-and-seek and kill the carrier — a brutish take on football where one poor slob runs around holding the ball as everyone else tries to knock the hell out of him. There was a different name for it back then, but in today’s culturally sensitive society, I will keep that one hidden in the dust bin of history, exactly where it belongs.
My last game of kill the carrier saw Tom Schrader trying to make a tackle on Ryan McGowan and breaking off a tooth in Ryan’s forehead! Ever wonder how any of us survived our childhoods?
We played every day and knew it was time to go home when we heard Mrs. Schrader, Tom’s mother and our high school French teacher, ringing the cowbell from the porch of her Nassau Place home. Long before I had ever heard of Mississippi State, I was well-acquainted with cowbells. When that “clank, clank” sound filtered through the streets, my friends and I scurried like roaches under a bright light. It’s a wonder any MSU opponent can function at Scott Field with thousands of those things clanking.
Why would we ever stay at home, though? There was nothing to do at home except watch the idiot box, and even then, what did we have for most of my childhood, 10 channels?
In so many neighborhoods today, though, it’s as if kids believe playing outside is something old people did — even on Christmas morning.
Now, I could understand if one woke up the day after Christmas in North Dakota, where the temperature was 1 … but in South Mississippi, we were welcomed on Christmas morning with temperatures in the 60s. Who would want to be inside?
I know the gadgets have gotten more advanced and everyone seemingly of every age is tethered to a computer in some form or another. And I understand that it is probably cool to play Fortnite on occasion, connected via the Internet to friends they likely never will meet. I had a feeling Mark was on a fool’s errand, but I did not dissuade his quest to find kids out playing with their new Christmas toys.
I also didn’t dedicate too much of our news hole for a photo or three of joyous children.
Lo and behold, when Mark came sauntering back into the office, he had a perplexed look on his face. He drove around Mill Creek and into Myrick and up into Laurel trying to find someone — anyone — to take a photo of playing with something — anything. (Well, not anything …)
Nothing. Zero. Nada.
Hence, no photo of kids playing.
A month later, I can gaze out of my home-office window onto the street and see … drumroll please … kids playing! Kids who are in their teens to those barely old enough to be enrolled in school, riding skateboards and scooters — or just using their feet — to scurry around the dead-end street. They run and jump and laugh. They play!
Not one is holding a computer with their face attached to a screen. No one is tethered to “friends” who might be sitting in a basement 6,000 miles away. They share two things in common — youth and geography.
If I open the window and close my eyes, there I am getting booted from the house early on a summer morning by my mother. And here comes Tom and we sprint down Pomeroy Street to find Matt Ryan, who already has been joined my Mike Bruno, who brought the Whiffle ball and bat.
After a few games, we head toward Depew Park, where Craig Bennett is tossing a football with Rich Brideau, who, at 12, already has a thick mustache. We laugh and joke, run and hide and throw footballs all day. We play stickball as the bright sunlight of midday transforms into the twilight of late afternoon, when the sun would set behind the Hudson Highlands over the river by the same name.
None of us ever wanted to leave, but we knew the more the light disappeared, it was only a matter of time before … yes, there it is — clank, clank, clank …
And we scurry. Suppertime before the countdown to tomorrow ensues.
The sun will rise.
Repeat.
Bliss.
I am well aware of the allure of the gadgets and the screens and the coxmputers, but I will be willing to bet my last $10 that when today’s kids get old and bald and gray like this kid typing, they will not recall playing one game of Fortnite.
Yet I can hear Mrs. Schrader’s cowbell clanking through the New York evenings of my youth as clear now as I did 35 years ago.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.