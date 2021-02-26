Recently, an ad for a bulletproof hoodie called “The Sherpa” started popping up on my Facebook feed. According to the ad, the hoodie can stop .44 Magnum and shotgun slugs and is even “slash and stab resistant.” I’m not sure if this ad is being sent to all conservatives, but it probably should be because we are certainly under attack.
All one needs to do is look at what happened to Sen. Ted Cruz after he decided to take his family to Cancun during last week’s snow and ice storms in Texas. Now, don’t get me wrong, Cruz made a boneheaded political decision to leave Texas (note: he was back in one day) while people in the Lone Star State were literally freezing to death. This wasn’t Cruz’s first boneheaded political decision either. I decided that I would never support Cruz for any public office after he threw a hissy fit and made a public spectacle of himself when he refused to support then-Republican nominee Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican convention. Even though Cruz has spent the past five years sucking up to Trump and his supporters in an effort to put that political blunder behind him, I still don’t trust the man.
With that being said, Cruz was unfairly crucified by the media and left-wingers in Texas for a minor dumb decision that didn’t affect anyone or anything except Cruz’s future political aspirations. It wasn’t like Cruz was going to climb up on a wind turbine with a portable hair dryer and attempt to thaw out the propeller. But that didn’t stop the left-wing media from attacking Cruz with everything they had and liberal haters from protesting outside of his home. The media attacks were particularly brutal considering that this was a man who was already receiving dozens of death threats against him and his family because of his questioning of the dubious presidential election results.
But here is all you need to know about the war on conservatives and the reliability of the national media: At the same time that Sen. Cruz was openly admitting to making a dumb decision that didn’t hurt a soul other than himself, news was breaking that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo literally sent thousands of elderly nursing home patients to their deaths and then tried to cover it up.
Now, to anyone with a lick of sense, it is clear which of these stories deserves intensive coverage and which one a mere 10-second mention; however, here is how it actually went down at the various propaganda networks last Thursday. CNN host Don Lemon spent a full 12 minutes and 24 seconds trashing Cruz without ever mentioning Cuomo or his thousands of innocent victims. Over on communist MSNBC, host Chris Hayes spent 13 minutes berating Cruz. Host Lawrence O’Donnell bashed Cruz for eight minutes. Neither host even mentioned Cuomo sending nursing home patients to their deaths.
The once-reliable old-school-networks-turned-socialist-propaganda machines didn’t fare much better. ABC’s “World News Tonight” dedicated 4 minutes of the broadcast to Cruz and only 55 seconds to Cuomo murdering old people, while NBC also clocked in with more Cruz bashing than it devoted to Cuomo’s criminal acts. To be fair, the CBS “Evening News” must still have the ghost of Walter Cronkite hanging around, because it did devote 2 minutes to Cuomo’s heinous acts to only 1 minute, 7 seconds to Cruz’s Cancun blunder.
The Cruz/Cuomo comparisons put the hypocrisy and outright dishonesty of the mainstream press in the spotlight. If any Republican governor had committed the kind of heinous acts that directly led to thousands of deaths like Cuomo is responsible for and then tried to cover it up, there would have been calls for his or her public hanging by the very same networks.
Unfortunately, this hypocritical and lopsided type of coverage isn’t just limited to the national media. The media, including the entire newspaper business, in general is controlled by left-leaning corporations that refuse to report the news in a fair-minded, truthful and honest way. If a particular story doesn’t fit their political agenda, they will make it fit by either under reporting, slanted reporting or not reporting at all. It’s frightening and leads to an uninformed population that will end up making decisions that adversely affect the country and even themselves.
The 2020 presidential election is the perfect example, and it is already coming back to haunt people in the form of higher gas prices, open borders during a pandemic, no more energy independence, killing jobs, bailing out Democrat cities, etc., etc.
I don’t know if our readers are sending the Leader-Call to friends and relatives around the country or people are simply finding us online because they are starved for the truth, but we have received dozens of emails, letters and Facebook messages from people who wish they had a Leader-Call in their town.
I’ve personally heard from people in Massachusetts, Minnesota, California, Texas, Washington and New York. Just this week, our office manager received this short and to the point email from a Mr. Milt Lance of Oklahoma: “This seems like it may be a normal newspaper versus all the crap that we get nowadays. Too bad you’re in Mississippi. We need something like Y’all in Oklahoma!” That about sums up the state of the entire business.
It’s sad, but people throughout this country are starved for a “normal” newspaper, one that is willing to report the truth and stand up for what is right, even when it isn’t popular in this left-wing-dominated cancel culture of ours. There is no doubt that the death of “normal” newspapers and the TV news media has led to a place where a man who takes an ill-timed family vacation gets skewered like he is a Nazi sympathizer while a man who sends elderly people to their deaths and then covers it up gets a free pass. We’ve entered a very dark time, where your political affiliation is more important to the media than the consequences of your actions.
With all that being said, I’m glad I live in Jones County, Mississippi, where I still get to speak the truth and sometimes it is even acknowledged. I will close with a Facebook post from Mr. John Brewer, who I do not know personally. This post was sent to me by a half-dozen different people, and I thank Mr. Brewer for it. He wrote, “I don’t watch a lot of news but compared to what I see everywhere else, we’re blessed to have Judge Dal Williamson, Judge Billie Graham, our Justice Court Judges, Sheriff Joe Berlin, Supt of Ed. Tommy Parker and agree or not, Jim Cegielski who tells us like it is in our local newspaper. I admire these servants.”
It is very rare nowadays for someone to take the time to compliment anyone, and this particular servant really appreciates it.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
