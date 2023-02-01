The disgruntled woman — I am assuming she was a woman, and she certainly looked like one — sobbed for the world to see, letting anyone and everyone across the entire surface of the earth know how distraught she was at being fired by Google.
In my life, I never expected to view such a spectacle. A grown woman, at least of adult age, bawling on camera at being fired — and broadcasting it for the world to see!
Eliciting sympathy? Seeking affirmation of her self worth? Over-indulged with her severance package that she had plenty of time to cry the world a river? Of course, her crying self did elicit plenty of hearts, some likes and certainly a healthy dose of affirmation. From me, it got laughter… lots and lots of laughter …
“These kids,” I told my wife, shaking my head, then entertaining her for 20 minutes about my first job.
“Valley Glass” in the city of Peekskill, N.Y., sat next door to the best pizza joint in town — and where I spent a few too many lunches after being hired as a 16-year-old high-schooler. Many students worked at the stained glass business, packing orders and shipping them out. I made minimum wage. It was my first job.
But I hadn’t quite grabbed a hold of my father’s work ethic, which included working while in the throes of a heart attack. Murphys worked, didn’t miss time that they were not scheduled off and were as reliable as a torque wrench.
At 16 years old, ehhh, not so much.
A few months in, I started a bad Saturday habit of heading to the pizza joint, getting a slice or two too many, then walking my fat little hind-end back across town to my house. While I was scheduled to work until 5, I might — and I stress might — have gotten home around 1.
When that jig ended and I no longer could take four-hour lunches, I planted myself in the bathroom for extended amounts of time. Occupying the fourth floor of an old building, not many people graced “my bathroom,” so hiding in there for extended amounts of time became common.
Nearing the end of the bosses’ patience with me after about the fifth or sixth returned package with most of the contents shattered because I couldn’t pack toilet paper correctly, the bosses had had enough. I was a nice kid, though, and no one wants to fire the nice kid.
With the writing on the wall, the boss devised a plan to get rid of the funny fat kid. Corralling me at my table on a Saturday morning, he pointed to three very large and overflowing boxes of every kind of art supply the store held, collected over who knows how long.
My job: Put it all back in the rightful place by Monday morning.
I grabbed a few crafts and did as I was told. To finish, it would have taken the entire weekend, an impossibility since they were not leaving me there overnight. But I pushed ahead — for a few minutes.
Back to the crying Google employee. She found out she was getting the ax by unsuccessfully trying to log on to her computer, and that sent her into a whining, wailing cry fest on camera … woe is me, woe is me …
Well, let me ask, would she rather have that, or …
OK, we are back on the fourth floor. It’s Monday morning, and after putting away about a dozen items, I flipped the middle finger at the box, said a few nice words in a New York accent I once had and headed home.
Why I went back to work Monday morning is beyond me, but when I got there, I could hear the boss tearing up the stairs. I stood at the table overlooking the still-full boxes of stained glass supplies. He glared at me … “ GET THE FLOCK OUT!” Funny, since I left my family of sheep at the house that morning, but you get the idea. Rest assured, he did not say flock.
I looked down and skulked out of “Valley Glass,” never to return.
Had I been around today, I could have taken to TikTok, cried my eyes out about how unfair life is. I could blame my employer for telling me and the sheep to get off the premises without a nice sendoff with milk and cookies. I could have been a victim of corporate greed and swine. But would I?
Not on your life. I would do exactly what I did after leaving the back parking lot of the glass business — think to myself, “Dang, I gotta find a new job!”
I hiked about two miles — seriously, I walked two miles — to the Grand Union grocery store and filled out an application for a job I never got. Eventually, I found teenage employment. Parental disappointment was minimal. Heck, it was my first job.
My first and only firing happened about 33 years ago. It meant a lot to me to get axed that way. It hardened the old shell, if you will. I was not destroyed emotionally or too fragile to deal with it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.
And when I see the Google Crying Wallenda embarrass herself in a puddle of tears because she got fired, I wonder how she would have responded if she was told to take her sheep and get outta here!
Sadly, the Crying Wallenda was just one of hundreds of videos showing the same thing — fragile “adults” melting down at life.
Bow your back and toughen up, will you please? We all get fired. Big deal. Shut up and start again. Adversity builds strength. Whining for the world to see is just embarrassing.
