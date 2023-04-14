Considering all the things that could harm you or your family, operating a vehicle is one of the most dangerous activities anyone will ever do.
I’ll forgo the statistics; this is common sense. Do you know anyone who was killed or seriously injured in a vehicle accident? The answer is unequivocally, “yes.” Therefore, it would make sense to consider the risk of driving and attempt to mitigate or lessen your chances of being injured or killed. Perhaps the biggest hurdle of assessing this risk is normalcy bias. Driving a vehicle is an everyday affair. No one gives it a second thought or considers it a high-risk activity. However, the fact is that one minor mistake could and often does result in death or serious injury.
What makes a person a safe driver? Perhaps a better question is, “What can I change about my driving that reduces my risk?”
Driving a vehicle is a multitasking skill that involves constantly scanning for hazards while maintaining control of a 3,000-pound missile in motion, in all environments, road conditions and traffic. The concern becomes when a driver has too many tasks he or she is engaged in while driving that are unrelated to operating a vehicle. These are classified as minor and major distractions.
There is an endless list of possible distractions while driving, but I believe the No. 1 offender is your personal multimedia device, aka your cellphone. How often do you read and respond to text messages while driving? Do you check Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media sites while driving? When you need to get directions from your MMD, do you stop your vehicle before entering the address or do it while you are driving? This is where normality bias creeps in. I’ve never collided head-on with another vehicle while answering my phone, reading or responding to a text, therefore it can’t happen to me. That is everyone’s belief just before an accident happens.
At this point, I’m going to lose some people reading this because they believe they are a good enough driver to do these things and operate their vehicle. I have no doubt that a person who is very good at multitasking can not only safely operate a vehicle but also send and receive texts, answer emails, make and respond to posts on Facebook without having an accident most of the time. However, the fact is that doing so will result in some loss of attention to the task at hand.
Is losing some of your ability to safely operate a vehicle enough to keep you out of an accident? It is … until it isn’t. In other words, if a person is habitually distracted by his or her MMD, it’s not a matter of if but when that person will get into an accident. The more a person is engrossed and habitually distracted by the MMD, the higher that person’s risk.
What did we do before we had our MMD to respond immediately to calls, text messages and check our favorite media (the LLC!)? We waited until we weren’t driving. Is sacrificing your attention, even in the least bit, worth an accident that could seriously injure you or your family? Habits are hard to start and break.
One way you can break your MMD habit while operating a vehicle is to activate your “safe driving” mode on your MMD and/or make it a game with your family or passengers. Have your child or passenger remind you if you pick up your MMD while driving that your life is worth more than your text message.
Please put it down. If whatever you are doing with your MMD is so important that it can’t wait, have your passenger do it. Reverse your bad habits into good habits and save you and your family’s life.
Guest columnist Davy Keith lives in Jones County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.