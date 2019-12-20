It’s such a cliché to say that in times of turmoil, we see the worst and the best of people. But remember: Clichés usually become clichés because of their innate truth.
Here in Jones County, we have a lot of practice with disaster preparation, disaster endurance and disaster recovery. Three times in the last five years, devastating storms have struck in the days just before or just after what’s supposed to be the most joyous time of the year, Christmas.
A tornado killed two people and demolished several houses around Mullican and Bush Dairy roads on Dec. 23, 2014. Last year, torrential rain caused devastating flash-flooding across the county, displacing dozens of residents and even shutting down Highway 84 East and several major roads three days after Christmas. Some called it a 100-year flood.
And now, the week before the big day, another twister has torn through the Free State, affecting upward of 300 local homes and businesses.
There may be other recent December disasters, but those are the ones I can think of off the top of my head. As longtime emergency-response officials around here say, “That’s South Mississippi weather for you.”
It’s important to recognize how fortunate we are that there were no deaths or even serious injuries here as a result of the twister that struck our community early Monday evening. It is, in fact, nothing short of a miracle. Take it from someone who was crawling through the debris a few hours after it happened. It was bad. Really bad. I saw some houses around Sandersville that nobody should have escaped unscathed.
But it’s also OK to say that it really, really sucks. Having to rebuild, repair or try to replace the irreplaceable is sad. It’s like a death, in a sense, for people who have to endure it. There’s never a good time for a tornado or a flood, but there’s something particularly cruel about those things happening around the most anticipated holiday of the year, especially for children. Those affected can only be consoled by the fact that they survived and their spirits are lifted by the outpouring of help from neighbors and strangers.
Jones Countians will always step up to help in times of need. That’s because so many of them or their immediate family has been in a similar situation before, so they “pay it forward,” to use another cliché that accurately describes what always happens here.
Not surprisingly, the very volunteers who were there all night, away from their families (or, in some cases, working side by side with them) to conduct search-and-rescues and clear roads of downed trees are the people leading the efforts to get help for those who need it. Please go make a donation at the Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department or the Dollar General in Sandersville, if you can.
Off-duty firefighters and police officers in Laurel were called in to assist … but they didn’t have to be called. Most of them were on the way to the scene when they first heard that the tornado had touched down at Hillcrest Drive, then went through the historic district and gained strength as it barreled toward Sandersville.
In 2014, when a tornado that followed roughly the same path — starting a few hundred yards to the east on Magnolia Road before hitting homes along Highway 11 — wound up taking a more westward path and hitting homes up Sandersville-Pleasant Grove Road, outside of the city limits.
After that, then part-time Sandersville police officer and full-time Laurel police office Joe Berlin took Murph and me to the damaged areas to get stories and photos.
This time, Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner of the Jones County Fire Council did the honors first, then Sandersville VFD Chief John Bounds took the wheel to take me out with Charles Peek of The Weather Channel and Dana, while fellow volunteer Max Sanders and Rodney Parker of the Jones County Emergency Management Agency followed.
After first making sure that Peek wouldn’t be intimidated by my presence, we were taken to the worst-hit areas, then got out together and shot images of the destruction and talked to people.
Both of us were moved by the story of longtime Sandersville volunteer firefighter Lyndell Nickey, who was out helping others on Magnolia Road when his home was hit. After seeing his devastated home and making sure his girlfriend, her son and grandchildren were OK, he went back to work, helping others. That’s what he does.
But much later that night, back at the station, when we tried to talk to Nickey about it, his lip just quivered, his eyes filled with tears and he just turned and walked away. He just couldn’t talk about it. Not yet.
Peek, who is a former police officer and volunteer firefighter and has been at just about every major weather disaster in the South over the last decade or so, went over and put his arm around Nickey and said, “I’m so sorry, I’ll be praying for you.” Peek then added one more thing: “When you go to other scenes in the future, you’ll look at the people affected different from now on. This sucks now, but it will make you better.”
With that statement, he summed up what makes Jones County so well equipped for dealing with disasters.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
