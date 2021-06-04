Well here it is, another Saturday and another week of crazy behind us.
Being on this roadtrip, staying attuned to what’s happening is — gladly — a little bit harder. But at the same time, it’s so nuts that even from our current perch here in a beautiful canyon in Idaho, you can almost hear the bedlam. When we do get a snippet of news, it might not be the full howl of a mad man, but we still get an echo.
Memorial Day 2021 is passed. Ahead lies another day, Sept. 11. This one marks 20 years when America went to war.
Next to the Plains and Indian wars, this conflict has engaged us longer than any other. Afghanistan, where we first put “boots on the ground” to quell the threat of Muslim extremism has, like the Soviets and the British Empire before us, worn us down. We’re pulling out.
What symbolism our government has for quitting the fight on the same day as it began eludes me. It feels like some sort of slap in the face to me. And a kind of deja vu to Vietnam.
I never went to Afghanistan, but I see a parallel here: two wars fought for righteous reasons, but left undone by a government that has no problem starting, escalating and mismanaging the conduct of warfighting. But worse has no stomach for the ugliness of war, or the will for victory. In both, we had clear enemies — one Islamic terrorism, the other communism. Both the avowed enemies of our nation’s way of life.
I was there on the last day of the nation of South Vietnam. And one thing I know is, when it fell to the communists, the world saw the consequences of our failure. I saw the look of fear in the faces of the refugees escaping. Because to stay meant imprisonment, torture and death for having worked with us.
Today, Vietnam is a communist state.
What will Afghanistan be when we’re gone? My guess is it’ll quickly fall to the Taliban again and return as a training and staging base for terrorists bent on our demise.
And when we leave Afghanistan, the world will see our failure there, too. And you can bet there’ll be a lot of imprisonment, torture and death in our wake.
This has been a lose-lose from the beginning. Whatever goals we set haven’t been attained. Once our troops are gone, dollars to donuts says when the so-called Afghan government can’t hold the line, our government will — as it did with the South Vietnamese — cut off arms and cash. There’ll be a victory then, but not for us. Just like Vietnam.
So, thousands of American warriors are dead, tens of thousands wounded and maimed. All who served mentally and emotionally scarred to one degree or another. For what?
To defend a country with a government that sacrifices those who love it for no reason? For a president who speaks out of both sides of his mouth? Who tells his troops they’re racist, right-wing extremists and demands them to re-swear their oaths? And then stands before the country spouting platitudes and homilies about how he “gets it” about sacrifice?
This man no more cares about service and the military than what it’ll gain him politically. Just like most of them.
It turns my gut.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
