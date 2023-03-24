If you are one of those people who think that Mississippi is one of the most conservative states in the country … ummm, you may want to think again. Yes, Republicans hold a super majority in both the House and the Senate, but it’s only because many Democrats switched to the Republican Party so they could get elected. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean that they embraced the conservative Republican platform and left their liberal ideals behind. It simply means that they fooled people into voting for them by putting an “R” instead of a “D” after their name. Delbert Hosemann is the best example of this, but there are numerous others.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

The other reason that Mississippi isn’t the hotbed of conservatism that people assume it to be is because Mississippi’s press, just like the national media, is chock full of left-wing activists and establishment hacks. It’s no coincidence that the moment that Chris McDaniel announced his candidacy, Sid Salter, Marshall Ramsey and their ilk went on the attack. They can’t stand the idea that a true conservative, someone who hasn’t wavered from his convictions, someone who can’t be bought and someone who actually tells you exactly who he is could possibly unseat their beloved Democrat in disguise, Delbert Hosemann.

