If you are one of those people who think that Mississippi is one of the most conservative states in the country … ummm, you may want to think again. Yes, Republicans hold a super majority in both the House and the Senate, but it’s only because many Democrats switched to the Republican Party so they could get elected. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean that they embraced the conservative Republican platform and left their liberal ideals behind. It simply means that they fooled people into voting for them by putting an “R” instead of a “D” after their name. Delbert Hosemann is the best example of this, but there are numerous others.
The other reason that Mississippi isn’t the hotbed of conservatism that people assume it to be is because Mississippi’s press, just like the national media, is chock full of left-wing activists and establishment hacks. It’s no coincidence that the moment that Chris McDaniel announced his candidacy, Sid Salter, Marshall Ramsey and their ilk went on the attack. They can’t stand the idea that a true conservative, someone who hasn’t wavered from his convictions, someone who can’t be bought and someone who actually tells you exactly who he is could possibly unseat their beloved Democrat in disguise, Delbert Hosemann.
I wrote a column recently titled “Delbert’s a Democrat. You can bet your Hickingbottom dollar on it.” That column focused on Democrat gubernatorial candidate Bob Hickingbottom, who posted, “I hope you will join me and vote for the Democrats from top to the bottom of the ticket. With the exception of my good friend Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann who has to run as a Republican to win. Delbert is really a Democrat and has been our friend through the years. We need to do everything we can for him.”
Well, of course, now the left-wing media, in order to protect their beloved fake Republican Hosemann, has decided to attack Bob Hickingbottom. Adam Ganucheau, the editor-in-chief of the left-wing Mississippi Today, wrote a cloak-and-dagger attack piece called, “What is Bob Hickingbottom up to?” The Ole Miss journalism graduate (read brainwashed libtard) wrote a ridiculous opinion piece full of innuendo and conjecture in which he invoked the notion that McDaniel supporters and Hickingbottom worked together to make and distribute Hickingbottom’s post about Delbert the Democrat. In liberal grand style, Ganucheau even injected the Ku Klux Klan into the piece for maximum propaganda value.
By the end of Ganucheau’s wacky drivel, his true goal shines through. The piece is a thinly veiled attack of Chris McDaniel and anyone who supports him, and that included me. He not only mentions my “Delbert’s a Democrat” column but called me “a longtime McDaniel lackey.” I hate to tell Mr. Ganucheau, but that “insult” doesn’t even make it into my personal top 1,000. And, honestly, I’ll take being a “longtime McDaniel lackey” over being a liberal, bootlicking, secretive Hosemann lover any day.
What Ganucheau conveniently leaves out of his specious opinion piece are the facts. Even if you believed that Hickingbottom’s post was a plant, it doesn’t take away from the facts that I laid out in my “Delbert’s a Democrat” column. A few of those facts include that Hosemann is the only reason that Mississippians still have to pay state income tax. Hosemann did appoint 13 of the 16 Democrats in the Senate — all of whom endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United State —, to important committee chairmanships. And Hosemann did tell President Trump to “go jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” Hosemann fought against religious liberty, fought for expanding Obamacare and voted to give himself a pay raise. Whether Hickingbottom authored it or not, Delbert has been a “good friend” to Democrats. For some reason, Ganucheau fails to mention any of that.
Why is Ganucheau so desperate to discredit Hickingbottom when all the facts support exactly what he posted? It’s also very interesting that the media and the Democrat Party have targeted Hickingbottom. Hickingbottom was one of two black candidates who were disqualified by the Democrat Party after they failed to file their “statement of economic interest” with the Ethics Commission before the deadline. There is one huge problem with the disqualifications, though. Fifty-Six other Democrat candidates committed the same violation and were not disqualified.
Why would black candidates Hickingbottom and Greg Wash be treated so differently than every other Democrat running for office? Well, if Ganucheau was truly interested in writing about real diabolical politics, he would have tackled this subject. It would have gone a long way to proving that Ganucheau was a real journalist as opposed to the liberal activist that he is.
Here is the truth that Ganucheau conveniently ignored. By removing any opposition in the primary to the Democrats’ hand-picked, lily-white, gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley, it frees up Democrats to cross over and vote for … none other than their best buddy Delbert Hosemann in the Republican primary. This is exactly the same strategy that was used to keep McDaniel from unseating Thad Cochran for a U.S. Senate seat in 2014. It’s shameful, immoral and certainly should be deemed as illegal.
Of course, Ganucheau and his friends in the liberal media don’t want the focus to be on the issues or the candidates’ actual records or even on the possible illegal actions of the Democrat Party. Instead, they want to discredit anyone who could hurt their darling undercover Democrat Delbert Hosemann from being re-elected.
But guess what? Ganucheau has a problem, because there’s another candidate who loves Delbert Hosemann, and his name happens to be Brandon Presley. Is Ganucheau going to go after the Democrat Party’s handpicked, installed and protected choice for governor Brandon Presley, as well? Last year, Presley posted to social media a photo of him wearing two mismatched shoes with the tag, “I was so excited to have @DelbertHosemann in Lee County this morning that I rushed out of the house wearing two different shoes.”
I think a better topic for Ganucheau’s next column would be “Why are Democrats so in love with a Republican lieutenant governor?” He’ll never write it because the liberal press doesn’t want you to know the truth about Delbert Hosemann. He is a Democrat. That’s not just Democrats Bob Hickingbottom and Brandon Presley saying so. It’s right there, clear as day in his actions, his record and his history.
Bob Hickingbottom will be on The Buck Naked Truth Live Show and Podcast on May 2. I publicly invite Adam Ganucheau of Mississippi Today on the show anytime he would like. Don’t hold your breath, though, as people like Ganucheau are only interested in running cover for Hosemann.
