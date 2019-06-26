Let’s get this out there right now: If Jones County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Jamie Tedford was on fire, I would not put it out with any means — including natural. Ask Tedford, though, and he would likely say the same about me.
We have never seen eye to eye. He comes across as an arrogant smartass. He is Alex Hodge’s hatchet man who shows his love of Jones County by living in Hattiesburg and driving — at taxpayers’ expense — a cushy SUV to and from his lavish home in an exclusive West Hattiesburg community.
We butted heads many times, especially in 2015 when we published a story about deputies leading a car chase in Wayne County that led to the death of a Jones County woman. In hindsight, I should have held it for a while, but to this day, believe the JCSD acted foolishly in that chase.
Sheriff Alex Hodge called me into his office and there he and Tedford and the walking waste of a $37,000 salary acting as a public relations official were waiting. It is Hodge and Tedford’s M.O. — intimidation. As one public official told me about an encounter with those two: “It was like I was called into the principal’s office.”
In the 2015 case, Hodge read a prepared statement about a pig wallowing in the muck and mire (an obvious swipe at my large hind end), to which I chuckled, knowing that as large as my hind-end is, it pales to the size of Sheriff Hodge’s head.
A good day is a day without interacting with either Hodge or Tedford.
So when my wife and I drove to Lyon Ranch Road on July 11, 2018, to try to get any kind of answers in the raid that had a senior citizen paralyzed with confusion and her husband in the throes of illness, I made one request of my wife: “Look, I don’t trust this ass as far as I can throw him. So when we get out of the car, you start recording and don’t stop until we are on our way home.”
Mary Ellen Senne had no attorney and was in hysterics. There were no answers to what was happening. I was the closest thing she had to family within 2,000 miles.
I called the one attorney I know and he told me he was about to leave for the Alabama Gulf Coast. He asked me to get the paperwork the S.O. and the Humane Society was trying to get signed by someone who certainly was not in her right mind to sign anything. I begged her not to sign those papers.
Michelle and I rode near the property, parked at a second gate and began the slow walk toward one of the very few deputies who I know and trust.
Then Tedford walked over with a rep from the Humane Society of the United States. She talked — acknowledging that she was being filmed — and went over what the HSUS was trying to get done. She said several times that the animals would be seized, except for the Sennes’ five house pets. (The sheriff’s department ended up scooping them up, too, and if not for the video, that fact would be lost forever, much like the dogs they stole.)
Tedford showed me a one-paragraph surrender form. He did not show me the other forms that contained deadlines to file an appeal of the seizure. He did not show me the paper where it was listed that the five dogs would not be seized. Selective evidence, which should scare the pants off anyone facing charges from this sheriff’s department, was shown.
Then the tone turned. Tedford the attack dog then started trying to tie me into the alleged abuse and neglect of animals at the Sennes’. I have no doubt that if Tedford could have put me in handcuffs that day, he would have.
His questioning got more aggressive. But there was nothing to pin on me except to try to get me to stumble over my own words. Sadly, I had nothing to do with those animals’ care — zero — a fallacy I addressed weeks ago in these pages.
Tedford then uttered a line I never will forget: “Did you see the bodies?”
Did I see the bodies?
The tone and tenor of Tedford’s question made it sound as if there were dead dogs and cats lying all over the property on Lyon Ranch Road and that deputies were stepping over carcasses to get to other dead carcasses.
The bodies to which he was referring were dogs and cats that had died and were wrapped in much the same way animals are wrapped at veterinarians’ offices after death. They were placed in a freezer, getting ready for burial in the pet cemetery next to the chapel built in memory of those animals that had gone before them.
Those bodies easily could have been disposed of in a lake or a homemade grave or even a burn pile, but the Sennes waited to bury them in a pet cemetery.
Monsters!
And if there were dead bodies strewn across the property, why not let the gaggle of television cameras on site get any closer than standing on the street? Please, stop with it was too gruesome. Southern Cross Animal Rescue routinely posts photos of dead or dying animals in horrific conditions and its officials were more than eager to send those photos to me for publication in this newspaper. The worse the photos were, the better the publicity and more fundraising. Photos of dead dogs all over a property in Jones County would have been a financial boon to SCAR.
“Did you see the bodies?” certainly plays into the narrative of the greatest case of animal abuse in the history of Jones County. But, like so much that Tedford and Hodge do, it was disingenuous.
The last time I saw Tedford in person, he was restraining Hodge in Jones County Justice Court after the sheriff slammed his fist into a table when Judge Billie Graham released the Sennes on their own recognizance after Hodge had them strip-searched, embarrassed and paraded in front of a horde of TV cameras on a misdemeanor charge.
Tedford’s “did you see the bodies?” line hit me again recently while watching the Netflix documentary “When They See Us,” which tells the story of five teenagers charged in a high-profile beating and rape in New York City. In it, police go to great lengths to get suspects to incriminate themselves.
I wonder what lengths Tedford, who has quite the checkered past in law enforcement in North Mississippi, would have stooped to railroad me alongside the Sennes.
Did I see the bodies?
Disgraceful.
•
Sean Murphy is editor at the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
