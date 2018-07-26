After my accident and several different pairs of glasses, I often complained about double-vision, but I thought that was the way it was going to be. Over the last month, it had gotten so bad that I went to the doctor. I was referred to an eye specialist in Jackson. This doctor spent lot of time doing different tests on my eyes.
He explained that my eyes do not do not work together like they should, causing my double-vision. He put tape on the inside of one the lens of my glasses, which gave me single vision. Surgery would be a last resort. The next step is is to get that lens frosted over so I cannot see through both lens.
I am so discouraged that I have this problem, but I am encouraged that my problem will be fixed. When I get my lens frosted, the “frosted” look might become the latest fashion trend. I am determined to make this attempt work!
